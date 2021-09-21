Log in
State Street : Collateral+ Business Now Operational with Acadia

09/21/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Firm continues to prioritize new capabilities for its Collateral+ Platform to better support clients with Uncleared Margin Rule

BOSTON, September 21, 2021 - State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that its Collateral+ business is now operational with Acadia's Initial Margin Exposure Manager (IMEM) and Margin Manager (MM) service. This integration provides automated dispute management for initial margin agreements and electronic margin call messaging across multiple products.

By leveraging IMEM & MM, State Street's Collateral+ business will now enable clients to more efficiently comply with Unclear Margin Rule (UMR) regulations, via proven industry-leading solutions. By integrating Acadia's services onto the Collateral+ platform, State Street's clients will avoid and resolve disputes for SIMM/Grid calculations, and increase their operational efficiency by providing standard calculation, reconciliation and straight-through margin processes. This latest operational development furthers the firm's fully integrated, yet modular, approach to UMR compliance which is a key benefit in State Street's Collateral+ platform.

"We are pleased to announce this latest milestone for the firm's Collateral+ business. With the pending final phases of the Uncleared Margin rules (UMR) for over-the counter (OTC) derivatives, an increasing number of our clients are looking to replace manual processes with new tools that focus on workflow automation," said Staffan Ahlner, Global Head of Collateral+ for State Street. "By maximizing low touch operational processes and speedy resolution of disputes, we continue to focus on 'enabling the trade' for current and future clients."

Please click here for more information on State Street's Collateral+ and to learn more about Acadia's Initial Margin Exposure Manager (IMEM) and Margin Manager (MM) service.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3774533.1.1.GBL.RTL


Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
