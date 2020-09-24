Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  State Street Corporation    STT

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Street Corporation : Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to announce its third-quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, October 16, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at 1 (844) 862-1432 or 1 (702) 495-1535 (Conference ID# 7356747). Materials will also be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at 1 (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID# 7356747).

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2020 includes approximately $67 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
04:32pSTATE STREET CORPORATION : Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2020 Fina..
BU
10:17aSTATE STREET : Global Advisors Enhances Fixed Income ETF Offering
BU
09/23STATE STREET : Expands Leadership Organization
BU
09/21STATE STREET : and Protective Life Corporation Agree to Expand Service Agreement..
BU
09/17STATE STREET CORPORATION : Declares Dividend on its Common Stock
BU
09/17STATE STREET : to Service Natixis Semi-Transparent Active ETFs
BU
09/16STATE STREET : Charles River Named Best Unified Technology System at WealthManag..
BU
09/15STATE STREET : Survey Finds Firms Unprepared to Comply with Uncleared Margin Rul..
BU
09/04STATE STREET : ABF Pan Asia Bond Index Fund Celebrates 15 Years as Largest Asian..
AQ
08/27STATE STREET : Reappointed by Aberdeen Standard Investments to Provide Full Rang..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 595 M - -
Net income 2020 2 252 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,19x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 20 357 M 20 357 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 39 068
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 70,97 $
Last Close Price 57,77 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ali El Abboud Chief Technology Officer
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.97%20 357
BLACKROCK, INC.9.57%82 118
UBS GROUP AG-16.48%39 670
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-33.94%29 455
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.86%27 894
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-12.74%17 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group