    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
State Street Corporation Announces Time Change for its First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

03/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced changes to the timing of the previously announced release of its first-quarter 2022 financial results and the associated webcast and teleconference, in order to minimize conflicts with other industry earnings announcements.

Financial results will now be announced on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET, and reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 12:00 p.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in or webcasting information.

The webcast will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone conference call at (833) 380-0399 or (236) 714-2093 (Conference ID# 5139576). Materials will be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com, or by telephone, which will be available for approximately two weeks, at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (Conference ID# 5139576).

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Information Classification: Limited Access


© Business Wire 2022
