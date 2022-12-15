Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. State Street Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-15 pm EST
78.26 USD   -2.04%
04:33pState Street Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
BU
12/13State Street Global Advisors Extends Proxy Voting Choice to More Investors
BU
12/09State Street Global Advisors Announces Share Splits for Four SPDR® ETFs
BU
State Street Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock

12/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock, payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $35.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 41,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of September 30, 2022 includes approximately $55 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 019 M - -
Net income 2022 2 630 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 29 315 M 29 315 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 41 354
Free-Float 72,8%
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri President, COO & Head-Investment Services
Eric W. Aboaf Vice Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.10%29 315
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.91%106 867
UBS GROUP AG4.54%59 169
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.62%36 324
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.72%34 259
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-39.70%26 498