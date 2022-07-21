Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. State Street Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05 2022-07-21 pm EDT
67.82 USD   +1.27%
05:35pState Street Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.63 a Share From $0.57, Payable Oct. 13 to Shareholders as of Oct. 3
MT
05:31pState Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series “D”, “F”, and “G”
BU
05:31pState Street Corporation Declares Third-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Street Corporation Declares Third-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock

07/21/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock, payable on October 13, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2022 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
05:35pState Street Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.63 a Share From $0.57, Payable Oct. 13 to ..
MT
05:31pState Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual P..
BU
05:31pState Street Corporation Declares Third-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
BU
08:37aState Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer
BU
07/19State Street Global Advisors appoints Jennifer Taylor as Head of Emerging Market Debt
BU
07/19State Street Global Advisors Appoints Jennifer Taylor as Head of Emerging Market Debt
CI
07/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts State Street Price Target to $67 From $65, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
07/18DA Davidson Cuts State Street's Price Target to $96 From $102 After Q2 Report, Noting '..
MT
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Help Pace Friday Markets Advance, Boosted by Largely Bett..
MT
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE STREET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 103 M - -
Net income 2022 2 627 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 24 619 M 24 619 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 40 354
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 66,97 $
Average target price 80,97 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri President & Head-Investment Services
Eric W. Aboaf Vice Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-27.60%24 619
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.37%95 823
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.08%74 638
UBS GROUP AG-3.78%54 572
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.97%34 853
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.18%31 130