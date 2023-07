State Street Corporation is a financial holding company organized around 2 areas of activity: - investment services (83.1% of net sales): services intended mainly to mutual funds, collective investment funds, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies and foundations. The group provides services including custody, daily pricing, record keeping and administration, shareholder services, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, loan and lease financing, investment manager and hedge fund manager operations outsourcing, performance, risk and compliance analytics; - investment management (16.9%). State Street Corporation offers, primarily to institutional investors, investment management and investment research services for managing financial assets, including passive and active United States and non-United States equity and fixed-income. The United States accounts for 55.1% of net sales.