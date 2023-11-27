Official STATE STREET CORPORATION press release

Paglia brings extensive ETF industry leadership and experience to new leadership role

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the appointment of Anna Paglia to the position of executive vice president and chief business officer, effective early next year.

Reporting directly to State Street Global Advisors CEO Yie-Hsin Hung, Paglia will be responsible for developing a longer-term growth strategy for its major businesses across global ETFs, index, cash and defined contribution and increasing the firm’s overall competitive positioning and delivery of investment exposures and tailored solutions for its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Anna to State Street Global Advisors as our chief business officer. In this important new role, I look forward to working closely with Anna to leverage her experience, strategic vision and leadership as we seek to be the world’s leading partner and provider of investment exposures and tailored solutions for our clients," said Hung. "With Anna’s depth of industry and ETF experience, she will be well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to our firm’s future direction in the years ahead.”

Paglia joins State Street Global Advisors from Invesco where she served as global head of ETFs, Indexed Strategies, SMAs and Models. During her tenure at Invesco, she led innovation by overseeing investment operations and commercialization strategy for Invesco's indexed products. Under her leadership, Paglia’s platform has grown to include more than 350 ETFs globally and totaling more than $460 billion; in the last four years, she played a key role in launching 104 new ETFs across the US, Canada and Europe. Previously, she was head of legal for Invesco's ETFs and held a partner position at K&L Gates. Earlier in her career, Anna held legal positions at Barclays Global Investors in London, and at Carnelutti, a law firm in Rome, Italy.

"I am excited to join Yie-Hsin’s leadership organization and collaborate with the talented teams of individuals at State Street Global Advisors to help drive the firm's growth and delivery of solutions for our clients,” said Paglia. “The firm's commitment to client-centricity, innovation and investing for the future align perfectly with my approach in developing a robust strategy and creating long-term value.”

A recognized leader in the industry, Paglia was named this year as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance by Barron’s for the second consecutive year. She is a member of the Chicago Network, a participant in the Global Advisory Committee for the Invesco Women’s Network and is a dedicated advocate in the mentorship program for Women in ETFs. She also serves on the board of the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Paglia earned a JD from L.U.I.S.S. Law School in Rome, a law school certificate from Kingston University School of Law in London, and an LLM from Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago. During her studies, she focused on aspects of law tied to financial products, including mutual funds and, at the time, newly emerging ETFs. She is currently admitted to practice law in Illinois and New York.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $3.69 trillion† under our care.

* Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/22. † This figure is presented as of September 30, 2023 and includes approximately $58.13 billion USD of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

