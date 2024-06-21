Ferrarelli brings extensive technology and operations leadership to new role

BOSTON, June 21, 2024 - State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the appointment of James Ferrarelli to the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Reporting to State Street Global Advisors CEO Yie-Hsin Hung, Ferrarelli will be responsible for delivering world-class technology, systems and operational infrastructure that will support the business across all asset classes, client segments and geographies.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to State Street Global Advisors as our chief operating officer," said Hung. "I look forward to him joining our leadership team and working with him to implement a strategic vision aimed at building a top-tier operations and technology environment."

James will join State Street Global Advisors from Charles Schwab where he served as the chief information officer of their wealth and asset management divisions. In that role, he was responsible for technology strategy, application design and development, third-party product integration and production management of the technology platforms supporting the business enterprises within the corporation.

"I am excited to join the dynamic leadership team at State Street Global Advisors as Chief Operating Officer," said Ferrarelli. "Leveraging my industry experience, I am eager to help boost efficiency, quality and scalability that will position the firm for continued success in the years to come."

Before working at Schwab, James held senior technology leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Asset Management and at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Ferrarelli earned a Bachelor of Science in computing information systems from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world's governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As pioneers in index and ETF investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world's fourth-largest asset manager* with US $4.34 trillion† under our care.

**Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/22.

†This figure is presented as of March 31, 2024 and includes ETF AUM of $1,360.89 billion USD of which approximately $65.87 billion USD is in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global

Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

