Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. State Street Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-12 pm EDT
60.16 USD   -1.07%
07:07aState Street Global Advisors and Barclays Quantitative Portfolio Strategy Announce Collaboration on Active Systematic Fixed Income Strategies
BU
10/12State Street Digital's TradeNeXus Platform Partners with Capitolis to Launch Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
BU
10/12State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Partners with Capitolis to Launch Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Street Global Advisors and Barclays Quantitative Portfolio Strategy Announce Collaboration on Active Systematic Fixed Income Strategies

10/13/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced a collaboration with Barclays’ Research business through which State Street Global Advisors will develop and manage a suite of active systematic fixed income strategies.

Through the collaboration, State Street Global Advisors will develop and manage investment products and strategies, leveraging data sourced from systematic strategy indices created by Barclays Quantitative Portfolio Strategy (Barclays QPS) team. 

“By collaborating with Barclays’ QPS team, we will be able to create a suite of active fixed income products that leverage the strengths of our respective organizations and speak to the future of fixed income,” said Matthew Steinaway, chief investment officer - fixed Income, cash and currency at State Street Global Advisors.

“Over the past decade, fixed income securities have traded more efficiently and with greater liquidity,” Steinaway continued. “Nearly half the respondents in our recently published Future of Fixed Income report believe that increasingly efficient markets are making it harder for active strategies to add value.”

Against this backdrop, systematic fixed income strategies and products – in which alpha is driven by intensive data analysis used to uncover mis-pricings – offer a compelling alternative for investors seeking active outcomes in fixed income, and are poised for growth. State Street Global Advisors’ The Future of Fixed Income report found that 91 percent of institutional investors had an appetite to use systematic fixed income strategies over the next 12 months, with investment grade and high yield corporate credit among the most attractive segments.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with State Street Global Advisors on this innovative approach,” said Jeff Meli, head of research at Barclays. “By combining the disciplined portfolio management strength of State Street Global Advisors with the research strength of Barclays QPS, the collaboration will play to the core strengths of both institutions, enabling investors to benefit from innovative systematic fixed income strategies.”

State Street Global Advisors has over $1 trillion in fixed income, cash and currency assets under management, including approximately $500 billion in indexed fixed income[1], where a deep understanding of fixed income market risk and liquidity are combined with advanced trading and portfolio construction expertise to deliver on client objectives. The firm brings a long history of product innovation in fixed income, systematic investing, and a global distribution network to the collaboration.

Barclays QPS is a leader in quantitative portfolio research. The team has been top-ranked by the Institutional Investor Fixed-Income Research Team survey and has authored four books on systematic investing. Over the past three decades, Barclays QPS developed proprietary methodologies used in the management of fixed income portfolios, including innovative measures of credit portfolio risk that have become industry standard.

A1 $1.04 trillion FICC, $499.1 billion index FI AUM as of 30 June 2022


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
07:07aState Street Global Advisors and Barclays Quantitative Portfolio Strategy Announce Coll..
BU
10/12State Street Digital's TradeNeXus Platform Partners with Capitolis to Launch Integrated..
BU
10/12State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Partners with Capitolis to Launch Integ..
CI
10/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts State Street's Price Target to $66 From $70, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
10/11UBS Adjusts State Street Price Target to $85 From $91, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/10State Street Appoints New Global Chief Compliance Officer
BU
10/10State Street Corporation Appoints Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as Executive Vice Presiden..
CI
10/06State Street and FundGuard Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Accounting Solutio..
BU
10/06State Street Corporation and FundGuard Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Accoun..
CI
10/06State Street -survey : Investors Showcase Shift in Fixed Income Strategies Amid Search for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE STREET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 031 M - -
Net income 2022 2 630 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 22 116 M 22 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 40 354
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 60,16 $
Average target price 78,13 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri President, COO & Head-Investment Services
Eric W. Aboaf Vice Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-35.31%22 116
BLACKROCK, INC.-41.99%80 073
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.45%60 270
UBS GROUP AG-14.95%45 588
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.80%30 134
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-12.68%28 491