State Street Corporation

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
State Street : Investor Confidence Decreased in February by 8.9 Points to 91.9

02/24/2021 | 10:07am EST
BOSTON, February 24, 2021 - State Street Global Markets today released the results of the State Street Investor Confidence Index® (ICI) for February 2021.

The Global Investor Confidence Index decreased to 91.9, down 8.9 points from January's revised reading of 100.8. The decline in Investor Confidence was driven by large drops in European and Asian ICI, which fell by 16.6 points to 78.1 and 17.5 points to 98.2, respectively. The North American ICI also declined, but by a smaller magnitude, falling 2.8 points to 93.3.
The Investor Confidence Index was developed at State Street Associates, State Street Global Markets's research and advisory services business, in partnership with FDO Partners. It measures investor confidence or risk appetite quantitatively by analyzing the actual buying and selling patterns of institutional investors.

The Investor Confidence Index assigns a precise meaning to changes in investor risk appetite: the greater the percentage allocation to equities, the higher risk appetite or confidence. A reading of 100 is neutral; it is the level at which investors are neither increasing nor decreasing their long-term allocations to risky assets. The index differs from survey-based measures in that it is based on the actual trades, as opposed to opinions, of institutional investors.

'The Global Investor Confidence Index contracted 8.9 points in February, driven primarily by sharp declines in risk appetite from Europe's and Asia's intuitional investors,' commented Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research, State Street Associates. 'The slower than expected vaccine rollout combined with the added complexity of new, potentially more infectious variants are elevating growth fears, particularly in Europe where official growth forecasts have recently been lowered. And while Asia continues to experience a rebound in activity on the back of strong exports, concerns over tightening credit conditions out of China may have dampened enthusiasm for the region, evident by the much weaker sentiment expressed by institutions this month.'

The Index is released globally at 10 a.m. Eastern time in Boston on the last Wednesday of each month. More information on the State Street Investor Confidence Index is available at http://www.statestreet.com/ideas/investor-confidence-index.html.

About State Street
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor. All material has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. There is no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of the information and State Street shall have no liability for decisions based on such information.

The views expressed in this material are the views of State Street through the period ended February 24, 2021 and are subject to change based on market and other conditions.
This news announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined by United States securities laws, including statements about the financial outlook and business environment. Those statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in State Street's 2015 annual report and subsequent SEC filings. State Street encourages investors to read the corporation's annual report, particularly the section on factors that may affect financial results, and its subsequent SEC filings for additional information with respect to any forward-looking statements and prior to making any investment decision. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, February 24, 2021 and the company will not undertake efforts to revise those forward-looking statements to reflect events after this date.
State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Street's express written consent.

3464195.1.1.GBL.RTL

Contact:

Brendan Paul
[email protected]
+1 401 644 9182

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 15:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
