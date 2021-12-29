State Street : Investor Confidence Plunges 25.9 Points in December to 85.6

BOSTON, December 29, 2021 - State Street Global Markets today released the results of the State Street Investor Confidence Index® (ICI) for December 2021.

The Global Investor Confidence Index decreased to 85.6, a significant drop of 25.9 points from November's revised reading of 111.5. European ICI drove the decline, plunging 27.8 points to 67.6. North American and Asian ICIs were also down double digits, with the North American ICI falling 14.0 points to 96.4, and Asian ICI falling 12.4 points to 95.2.

The Investor Confidence Index was developed at State Street Associates, State Street Global Markets's research and advisory services business, in partnership with FDO Partners. It measures investor confidence or risk appetite quantitatively by analyzing the actual buying and selling patterns of institutional investors. The index assigns a precise meaning to changes in investor risk appetite: the greater the percentage allocation to equities, the higher risk appetite or confidence. A reading of 100 is neutral; it is the level at which investors are neither increasing nor decreasing their long-term allocations to risky assets. The index differs from survey-based measures in that it is based on the actual trades, as opposed to opinions, of institutional investors.

"Investor sentiment soured notably at the end of the year with the Global ICI registering its largest monthly decline in the history of the index," commented Marvin Loh, senior macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. "The sudden emergence of Omicron and the hawkish pivot from the Fed drove some of most volatile swings in the equity markets all year. Sentiment in Europe was the weakest, with many EU countries again implementing travel and mobility restrictions, while North America registered its 7th biggest monthly decline. Despite weakening sentiment, other equity indices are ending the year near their all-time highs, as recent signs emerge that Omicron is less virulent than previous variants. Positive Investor sentiment will nonetheless be challenged by tightening financial conditions, high inflation and fiscal headwinds as we start 2022."

The index is released globally at 10 a.m. Eastern time in Boston on the last Wednesday of each month. More information on the State Street Investor Confidence Index is available at http://www.statestreet.com/ideas/investor-confidence-index.html.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.



The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor. All material has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. There is no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of the information and State Street shall have no liability for decisions based on such information.

The views expressed in this material are the views of State Street through the period ended December 29, 2021 and are subject to change based on market and other conditions.

This news announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined by United States securities laws, including statements about the financial outlook and business environment. Those statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in State Street's 2015 annual report and subsequent SEC filings. State Street encourages investors to read the corporation's annual report, particularly the section on factors that may affect financial results, and its subsequent SEC filings for additional information with respect to any forward-looking statements and prior to making any investment decision. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, December 29, 2021 and the company will not undertake efforts to revise those forward-looking statements to reflect events after this date.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Street's express written consent.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

4046953.1.1.GBL.RTL