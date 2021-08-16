State Street : Liquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Disclosure August 16, 2021 Main Drivers of Quarterly Average LCR Market liquidity remained elevated in 2Q21 driven by low rates and central bank actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Street continued to experience deposit inflows from clients in 2Q21 due to the high levels of liquidity in the financial system. We consider the majority of the increased deposits since the beginning of the pandemic as operational in nature and therefore a stable source of funding, drawing only a 25% outflow rate under the U.S. LCR Final Rule. However, excess deposits, which we treat as non- operational, have increased as excess market liquidity remained elevated. These deposits increase both the LCR numerator (High Quality Liquid Assets, or "HQLA") and the LCR denominator (net cash outflows) in the calculation of the LCR on a one-to-one basis. The State Street Corporation ("SSC") LCR decreased to 104% in 2Q21 as compared to 107% in 1Q21. The State Street Bank and Trust ("SSBT") LCR decreased to 131% in 2Q21 from 135% in 1Q21. The declines in both the SSC and SSBT LCRs were primarily driven by higher deposits, the maturity of long-term debt and the use of cash to facilitate common share repurchases in 2Q21. Collectively, these drivers negatively impacted both the numerator (HQLA) and denominator (net cash outflows) used to calculate LCR as deposits increased net cash outflows, while the impacts from long-term debt maturity and common share repurchases reduced HQLA. State Street retains the majority of its liquidity resources at SSBT, as we have limited business activity at SSC. This differs from many other banking organizations which can have considerable business lines directly held at the Corporate Holding Company level. SSBT's LCR is significantly higher than SSC's LCR, primarily due to application of the transferability restriction in the U.S. LCR Final Rule to the calculation of SSC's LCR. This restriction limits the amount of HQLA available for the calculation of SSC's LCR to the amount of net cash outflows of SSC's principal banking subsidiary, SSBT. This transferability restriction does not apply in the calculation of SSBT's LCR, and therefore SSBT's LCR reflects the full benefit of all of its HQLA holdings. Without this restriction the SSC LCR for 2Q21 would be higher than that for SSBT. The LCR is expressed as a ratio: the denominator (net cash outflows), increases as deposits rise, while the numerator (HQLA) is restricted for SSC by the cap on recognizing the HQLA held at SSBT, thereby resulting in a lower percentage. 1

The below table includes the actual SSBT and SSC LCR for the last 5 quarters Amount in $M, except where otherwise noted Average 2Q21 Average 1Q21 Average 4Q20 Average 3Q20 Average 2Q20 SSC Total Deposits 242,016 226,044 207,327 189,080 195,763 Total Client Deposits 231,318 215,588 197,645 182,121 189,093 Operational Deposits 172,677 162,301 151,470 142,163 141,202 State Street Corporation LCR 104% 107% 108% 109% 109% State Street Corporation LCR Buffer 4,734 6,355 7,006 7,418 8,371 State Street Bank and Trust LCR 131% 135% 129% 124% 127% 34,711 36,372 29,303 23,261 27,657 State Street Bank and Trust LCR Buffer Notes: LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.

Deposit balances as reported to the Federal Reserve for the LCR calculation. Balances may differ from the reported deposit balances in other published materials due to period-end adjustments made after the LCR filing date In order to articulate the impact that changes in client deposits can have on the SSC and SSBT LCR calculation, we have included a sensitivity analysis to provide a hypothetical pro forma impact analysis under specified deposit scenarios holding all other LCR drivers constant for 2Q21. The sensitivity analysis uses 2Q21 average client deposit levels as the baseline and then reflects the different pro forma impacts of hypothetical changes (increase or decrease) to average client deposits for the quarter from the baseline. 2Q21 Hypothetical LCR Client Deposit Sensitivity Analysis Amount in $B's, except where otherwise noted Pro Forma Decrease in Avg. Actual Pro Forma Increase in Avg. Client Deposits from Actual Baseline Client Deposits from Actual Baseline Average 2Q21 Baseline Deposits $50B $25B $25B $50B SSC Total Client Deposits (Unweighted) 181 206 231 256 281 Operational Deposits (Unweighted)* 135 154 173 191 210 SSC High Quality Liquid Assets 95 104 113 122 131 Net Cash Outflows 90 99 108 117 126 LCR 105.2% 104.8% 104.4% 104.0% 103.8% LCR Buffer 5 5 5 5 5 State Street Bank and Trust High Quality Liquid Assets 108 128 148 168 188 Net Cash Outflows 95 104 113 122 131 LCR 112.7% 122.5% 130.7% 137.7% 143.8% LCR Buffer 12 23 35 46 57 Notes: This analysis in the above table presents hypothetical pro forma effects for 2Q21, based upon actual data for 2Q21 (varying only client deposit levels, as noted). The analysis is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a forecast or forward-looking statement. Figures in the table may not sum due to rounding. 2

All other drivers of the LCR such as derivative exposures, placements and nostro balances etc. are held constant at the 2Q21 quarterly average and relies on several assumptions, also held constant, regarding the operational value of deposits and the legal entities in which they reside.

LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period. *Operational Deposits represents line 10 in Figure 1: 2Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure. Eligible HQLA Composition: For 2Q21, SSC's average HQLA was $169.0 billion, of which $112.9 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR. $56.1 billion of HQLA held at subsidiaries was ineligible for inclusion in SSC's LCR calculation due to the transferability restriction under the LCR Final Rule, relative to $56.0 billion of HQLA that was ineligible in 1Q21. SSC's HQLA excludes the amount of HQLA at SSBT that is in excess of its standalone 100% minimum LCR requirement and that is not transferable to non-bank affiliates. Outflow Drivers: Deposits are the most significant driver of SSC's net cash outflows. The deposit outflow rates prescribed in the LCR Final Rule are based on deposit types and requirements for the recognition of operational deposits which may vary from period to period based on client investment and related activities. These variances can be significant and have a corresponding effect on SSC's LCR from period to period. SSC uses a quantitative modeling approach to identify which deposits meet the operational requirements and characteristics as prescribed in the LCR Final Rule. During 2Q21, calculated weighted average outflows of $140.6 billion were primarily driven by deposit outflows of approximately $102.0 billion, outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements totaling $16.5 billion, and outflows of undrawn committed credit and liquidity facilities of approximately $13.2 billion. Inflow Drivers: SSC's calculated weighted average inflows of $32.6 billion for 2Q21 were primarily driven by the overnight contractual unwind of securities borrowing and lending transactions as cash and securities were returned to SSC. Placements and nostro balances held at unaffiliated banks and loans maturing within 30 days make up the remaining calculated inflows. Quantitative Disclosure of SSC 2Q21 Quarterly Average LCR The data presented in the quantitative disclosure below are averages of daily observations over 2Q21 and are consistent with the LCR Final Rule. In 2Q21, SSC had an average LCR of 104%, with average HQLA of $169.0 billion, of which $112.9 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR numerator, and weighted average total net cash outflows of $108.1 billion (including maturity mismatch add-on of $0.02 billion). 3

Figure 1: 2Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure LCR Public Disclosure 01/04/2021 to 30/06/2021 Average Average Unweighted Weighted In millions of U.S. Dollars Amount Amount HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of 1 which: 119,866 112,834 2 Eligible level 1 liquid assets 80,082 80,082 3 Eligible level 2A liquid assets 36,744 31,232 4 Eligible level 2B liquid assets 3,040 1,520 CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS Deposit outflow from retail customers and 5 counterparties, of which: 10,698 2,674 6 Stable retail deposit outflow 0 0 7 Other retail funding 0 0 8 Brokered deposit outflow 10,698 2,674 9 Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which: 233,312 100,121 10 Operational deposit outflow 172,677 43,041 11 Non-operational funding outflow 59,937 56,382 12 Unsecured debt outflow 698 698 13 Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow 16,055 7,660 14 Additional outflow requirements, of which: 53,035 29,654 15 Outflow related to derivative exposures and other 16,704 16,499 collateral requirements Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities 16 including unconsolidated structured transactions and 36,331 13,155 mortgage commitments 17 Other contractual funding obligation outflow 570 570 18 Other contingent funding obligations outflow 0 0 19 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW 313,670 140,679 CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS 20 Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow 33,954 16,861 21 Retail cash inflow 2 1 22 Unsecured wholesale cash inflow 10,043 9,925 23 Other cash inflows, of which: 5,815 5,815 24 Net derivative cash inflow 5,616 5,616 25 Securities cash inflow 199 199 26 Broker-dealer segregated account inflow 0 0 27 Other cash inflow 0 0 28 TOTAL CASH INFLOW 49,814 32,602 Average Amount1 HQLA AMOUNT

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON TOTAL UNADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT OUTFLOW ADJUSTMENT PERCENTAGE TOTAL ADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%) 112,834 108,078 22 108,100 1 108,100 104% 1 The amounts reported in this column may not equal the calculation of those amounts using component amounts reported in rows 1-28 due to technical factors such as the application of the level 2 liquid asset caps and the total inflow cap. 4

Forward-Looking Statements This public disclosure contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our expectations and plans regarding SSC's liquidity coverage ratio, factors influencing those ratios and their components and our management of those ratios and their components. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking terminology as "plan," "forecast," "may," "expect," "project," "intend," "outlook," "priority," "objective," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "seek," "will," "trend," "target," "strategy" and "goal," or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this public disclosure is first issued. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to: We are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability;

We are subject to significant pricing pressure and variability in our financial results and our AUC/A and AUM;

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business;

COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business; We could be adversely affected by geopolitical, economic and market conditions;

We have significant International operations, and disruptions in European and Asian economies could have an adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations or financial condition;

Our investment securities portfolio, consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations could be adversely affected by changes in the financial markets;

Our business activities expose us to interest rate risk;

We assume significant credit risk to counterparties, who may also have substantial financial dependencies with other financial institutions, and these credit exposures and concentrations could expose us to financial loss;

If we are unable to effectively manage our capital and liquidity, our consolidated financial condition, capital ratios, results of operations and business prospects could be adversely affected;

If we experience a downgrade in our credit ratings, or an actual or perceived reduction in our financial strength, our borrowing and capital costs, liquidity and reputation could be adversely affected;

Our business and capital-related activities, including common share repurchases, may be adversely affected by capital and liquidity standards required as a result of capital stress testing;

capital-related activities, including common share repurchases, may be adversely affected by capital and liquidity standards required as a result of capital stress testing; We face extensive and changing government regulation in the jurisdictions in which we operate, which may increase our costs and compliance risks;

Our businesses may be adversely affected by government enforcement and litigation;

The transition away from LIBOR may result in additional costs and increased risk exposure; and

The quantitative models we use to manage our business may contain errors that could result in material harm. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.