STATE STREET : Liquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure
PU
08/13State Street Appoints New Country Head for Japan
CI
08/12STATE STREET : Names Taro Kuryuzawa as Country Head for Japan
PU
State Street : Liquidity Coverage Ratio Public Disclosure

08/16/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Disclosure

August 16, 2021

Main Drivers of Quarterly Average LCR

Market liquidity remained elevated in 2Q21 driven by low rates and central bank actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Street continued to experience deposit inflows from clients in 2Q21 due to the high levels of liquidity in the financial system. We consider the majority of the increased deposits since the beginning of the pandemic as operational in nature and therefore a stable source of funding, drawing only a 25% outflow rate under the U.S. LCR Final Rule. However, excess deposits, which we treat as non- operational, have increased as excess market liquidity remained elevated. These deposits increase both the LCR numerator (High Quality Liquid Assets, or "HQLA") and the LCR denominator (net cash outflows) in the calculation of the LCR on a one-to-one basis.

The State Street Corporation ("SSC") LCR decreased to 104% in 2Q21 as compared to 107% in 1Q21. The State Street Bank and Trust ("SSBT") LCR decreased to 131% in 2Q21 from 135% in 1Q21. The declines in both the SSC and SSBT LCRs were primarily driven by higher deposits, the maturity of long-term debt and the use of cash to facilitate common share repurchases in 2Q21. Collectively, these drivers negatively impacted both the numerator (HQLA) and denominator (net cash outflows) used to calculate LCR as deposits increased net cash outflows, while the impacts from long-term debt maturity and common share repurchases reduced HQLA.

State Street retains the majority of its liquidity resources at SSBT, as we have limited business activity at SSC. This differs from many other banking organizations which can have considerable business lines directly held at the Corporate Holding Company level.

SSBT's LCR is significantly higher than SSC's LCR, primarily due to application of the transferability restriction in the U.S. LCR Final Rule to the calculation of SSC's LCR. This restriction limits the amount of HQLA available for the calculation of SSC's LCR to the amount of net cash outflows of SSC's principal banking subsidiary, SSBT. This transferability restriction does not apply in the calculation of SSBT's LCR, and therefore SSBT's LCR reflects the full benefit of all of its HQLA holdings. Without this restriction the SSC LCR for 2Q21 would be higher than that for SSBT. The LCR is expressed as a ratio: the denominator (net cash outflows), increases as deposits rise, while the numerator (HQLA) is restricted for SSC by the cap on recognizing the HQLA held at SSBT, thereby resulting in a lower percentage.

1

The below table includes the actual SSBT and SSC LCR for the last 5 quarters

Amount in $M, except where otherwise noted

Average 2Q21

Average 1Q21

Average 4Q20

Average 3Q20

Average 2Q20

SSC

Total Deposits

242,016

226,044

207,327

189,080

195,763

Total Client Deposits

231,318

215,588

197,645

182,121

189,093

Operational Deposits

172,677

162,301

151,470

142,163

141,202

State Street Corporation LCR

104%

107%

108%

109%

109%

State Street Corporation LCR Buffer

4,734

6,355

7,006

7,418

8,371

State Street Bank and Trust LCR

131%

135%

129%

124%

127%

34,711

36,372

29,303

23,261

27,657

State Street Bank and Trust LCR Buffer

Notes:

  • LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.
  • Deposit balances as reported to the Federal Reserve for the LCR calculation. Balances may differ from the reported deposit balances in other published materials due to period-end adjustments made after the LCR filing date

In order to articulate the impact that changes in client deposits can have on the SSC and SSBT LCR calculation, we have included a sensitivity analysis to provide a hypothetical pro forma impact analysis under specified deposit scenarios holding all other LCR drivers constant for 2Q21. The sensitivity analysis uses 2Q21 average client deposit levels as the baseline and then reflects the different pro forma impacts of hypothetical changes (increase or decrease) to average client deposits for the quarter from the baseline.

2Q21 Hypothetical LCR Client Deposit Sensitivity Analysis

Amount in $B's, except where otherwise noted

Pro Forma Decrease in Avg.

Actual

Pro Forma Increase in Avg.

Client Deposits from Actual

Baseline

Client Deposits from Actual

Baseline

Average 2Q21

Baseline

Deposits

$50B

$25B

$25B

$50B

SSC

Total Client Deposits (Unweighted)

181

206

231

256

281

Operational Deposits (Unweighted)*

135

154

173

191

210

SSC

High Quality Liquid Assets

95

104

113

122

131

Net Cash Outflows

90

99

108

117

126

LCR

105.2%

104.8%

104.4%

104.0%

103.8%

LCR Buffer

5

5

5

5

5

State Street Bank and Trust

High Quality Liquid Assets

108

128

148

168

188

Net Cash Outflows

95

104

113

122

131

LCR

112.7%

122.5%

130.7%

137.7%

143.8%

LCR Buffer

12

23

35

46

57

Notes:

  • This analysis in the above table presents hypothetical pro forma effects for 2Q21, based upon actual data for 2Q21 (varying only client deposit levels, as noted). The analysis is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a forecast or forward-looking statement. Figures in the table may not sum due to rounding.

2

  • All other drivers of the LCR such as derivative exposures, placements and nostro balances etc. are held constant at the 2Q21 quarterly average and relies on several assumptions, also held constant, regarding the operational value of deposits and the legal entities in which they reside.
  • LCR Buffer is the excess stock of Liquid Assets that the entity holds over and above the required Net Cash Outflows over the hypothetical 30 days stress period.

*Operational Deposits represents line 10 in Figure 1: 2Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure.

Eligible HQLA Composition: For 2Q21, SSC's average HQLA was $169.0 billion, of which $112.9 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR. $56.1 billion of HQLA held at subsidiaries was ineligible for inclusion in SSC's LCR calculation due to the transferability restriction under the LCR Final Rule, relative to $56.0 billion of HQLA that was ineligible in 1Q21. SSC's HQLA excludes the amount of HQLA at SSBT that is in excess of its standalone 100% minimum LCR requirement and that is not transferable to non-bank affiliates.

Outflow Drivers: Deposits are the most significant driver of SSC's net cash outflows. The deposit outflow rates prescribed in the LCR Final Rule are based on deposit types and requirements for the recognition of operational deposits which may vary from period to period based on client investment and related activities. These variances can be significant and have a corresponding effect on SSC's LCR from period to period. SSC uses a quantitative modeling approach to identify which deposits meet the operational requirements and characteristics as prescribed in the LCR Final Rule. During 2Q21, calculated weighted average outflows of $140.6 billion were primarily driven by deposit outflows of approximately $102.0 billion, outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements totaling $16.5 billion, and outflows of undrawn committed credit and liquidity facilities of approximately $13.2 billion.

Inflow Drivers: SSC's calculated weighted average inflows of $32.6 billion for 2Q21 were primarily driven by the overnight contractual unwind of securities borrowing and lending transactions as cash and securities were returned to SSC. Placements and nostro balances held at unaffiliated banks and loans maturing within 30 days make up the remaining calculated inflows.

Quantitative Disclosure of SSC 2Q21 Quarterly Average LCR

The data presented in the quantitative disclosure below are averages of daily observations over 2Q21 and are consistent with the LCR Final Rule. In 2Q21, SSC had an average LCR of 104%, with average HQLA of $169.0 billion, of which $112.9 billion was eligible to be included in SSC's LCR numerator, and weighted average total net cash outflows of $108.1 billion (including maturity mismatch add-on of $0.02 billion).

3

Figure 1: 2Q21 SSC Quarterly Average LCR Quantitative Disclosure

LCR Public Disclosure

01/04/2021 to 30/06/2021

Average

Average

Unweighted

Weighted

In millions of U.S. Dollars

Amount

Amount

HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS

Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of

1

which:

119,866

112,834

2

Eligible level 1 liquid assets

80,082

80,082

3

Eligible level 2A liquid assets

36,744

31,232

4

Eligible level 2B liquid assets

3,040

1,520

CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNTS

Deposit outflow from retail customers and

5

counterparties, of which:

10,698

2,674

6

Stable retail deposit outflow

0

0

7

Other retail funding

0

0

8

Brokered deposit outflow

10,698

2,674

9

Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:

233,312

100,121

10

Operational deposit outflow

172,677

43,041

11

Non-operational funding outflow

59,937

56,382

12

Unsecured debt outflow

698

698

13

Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow

16,055

7,660

14

Additional outflow requirements, of which:

53,035

29,654

15

Outflow related to derivative exposures and other

16,704

16,499

collateral requirements

Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities

16

including unconsolidated structured transactions and

36,331

13,155

mortgage commitments

17

Other contractual funding obligation outflow

570

570

18

Other contingent funding obligations outflow

0

0

19

TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW

313,670

140,679

CASH INFLOW AMOUNTS

20

Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow

33,954

16,861

21

Retail cash inflow

2

1

22

Unsecured wholesale cash inflow

10,043

9,925

23

Other cash inflows, of which:

5,815

5,815

24

Net derivative cash inflow

5,616

5,616

25

Securities cash inflow

199

199

26

Broker-dealer segregated account inflow

0

0

27

Other cash inflow

0

0

28

TOTAL CASH INFLOW

49,814

32,602

Average

Amount1

  1. HQLA AMOUNT
    TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT
  2. EXCLUDING THE MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
  3. MATURITY MISMATCH ADD-ON
  1. TOTAL UNADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT
  2. OUTFLOW ADJUSTMENT PERCENTAGE
  3. TOTAL ADJUSTED NET CASH OUTFLOW AMOUNT
  4. LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)

112,834

108,078

22

108,100

1

108,100

104%

1 The amounts reported in this column may not equal the calculation of those amounts using component amounts reported in rows 1-28 due to technical factors such as the application of the level 2 liquid asset caps and the total inflow cap.

4

Forward-Looking Statements

This public disclosure contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our expectations and plans regarding SSC's liquidity coverage ratio, factors influencing those ratios and their components and our management of those ratios and their components. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking terminology as "plan," "forecast," "may," "expect," "project," "intend," "outlook," "priority," "objective," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "seek," "will," "trend," "target," "strategy" and "goal," or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this public disclosure is first issued. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to:

  • We are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability;
  • We are subject to significant pricing pressure and variability in our financial results and our AUC/A and AUM;
  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate certain risks and uncertainties for our business;
  • We could be adversely affected by geopolitical, economic and market conditions;
  • We have significant International operations, and disruptions in European and Asian economies could have an adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations or financial condition;
  • Our investment securities portfolio, consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations could be adversely affected by changes in the financial markets;
  • Our business activities expose us to interest rate risk;
  • We assume significant credit risk to counterparties, who may also have substantial financial dependencies with other financial institutions, and these credit exposures and concentrations could expose us to financial loss;
  • If we are unable to effectively manage our capital and liquidity, our consolidated financial condition, capital ratios, results of operations and business prospects could be adversely affected;
  • If we experience a downgrade in our credit ratings, or an actual or perceived reduction in our financial strength, our borrowing and capital costs, liquidity and reputation could be adversely affected;
  • Our business and capital-related activities, including common share repurchases, may be adversely affected by capital and liquidity standards required as a result of capital stress testing;
  • We face extensive and changing government regulation in the jurisdictions in which we operate, which may increase our costs and compliance risks;
  • Our businesses may be adversely affected by government enforcement and litigation;
  • The transition away from LIBOR may result in additional costs and increased risk exposure; and
  • The quantitative models we use to manage our business may contain errors that could result in material harm.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 15:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 902 M - -
Net income 2021 2 538 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 31 187 M 31 187 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 39 146
Free-Float 67,3%
Income Statement Evolution
