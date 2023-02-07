State Street : New Australian Retirement Trust (ART) Mandate Entrusts State Street with the Custody and Administration of More Than Two Million Australians' Superannuation Savings

State Street to Provide Investment Operations Transformation and Data Analytics Support for One of Australia's Largest Superannuation Funds

SYDNEY, February 8, 2023 - State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced it has been chosen to provide custodial, investment administration and data management services to Australian Retirement Trust (ART), one of the nation's largest super funds.

ART was formed by the merger of Sunsuper and QSuper and manages more than AU$230 billion in retirement savings for its more than two million members1.

"This significant mandate demonstrates our dedication and commitment to the Australian superannuation industry," said Mostapha Tahiri, CEO, Asia Pacific at State Street. "We are honoured to partner with ART as it enters the next phase of integration, transformation and growth following last year's successful completion of the merger."

State Street's capabilities will allow ART's in-house team to focus on core portfolio management and operational responsibilities, as well as enhancing products and services for their members.

"Institutional investors today are challenged by the depth and breadth of data available to them," added Tahiri. "On top of our robust and scalable middle and back-office solutions, we are delighted to expand our support for ART to data management and analytics across public and private markets assets. Our innovative data solutions provide a seamless environment for ART to collect, curate and validate data so they can make better-informed decisions and effectively manage operations to serve the ultimate retirement needs of Australian superannuants."

State Street's rigorous data governance and operational control framework, combined with global cloud technology, provides clients with the ability to leverage the firm's expertise, scale and infrastructure.

"Mergers mean not just an increase in scale, but also greater complexities, therefore it is critical for superannuation funds to have a middle, back-office and data management partner that can support their growth globally, and provide them access to the latest technology," said Tim Helyar, head of Australia at State Street. "We are deeply committed to support superannuation funds' long-term strategic objectives. We will continue to amplify our dedication to the industry with a focus on evolving our front, middle and back-office solutions to meet their unique and changing needs."

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website www.statestreet.com

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

