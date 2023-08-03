Offering affirms State Street’s commitment to inclusion and diversity in the financial services industry

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has issued an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion of senior unsecured debt. The offering, which closed today, was structured in keeping with State Street’s core inclusion, diversity and equity efforts, with Academy Securities, Inc. and Loop Capital Markets LLC acting as joint book-running managers, and Blaylock Van, LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P. and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC each acting as co-managers. All five broker-dealers are owned by diverse groups and, collectively, have underwritten over 50% of the securities in the issuance. The underwriting syndicate also included Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, each acting as joint book-running managers.

"We are pleased to continue to highlight the remarkable capabilities of minority, women and Veteran-owned firms as part of the syndicate to underwrite our debt offering,” said Paul Francisco, chief diversity officer at State Street. “These firms are not only strongly equipped to lead these transactions but are also part of the ecosystem that helps to address and improve economic opportunity for the communities they represent."

This marks State Street’s ninth consecutive debt offering where the underwriting syndicate has been structured in a manner consistent with State Street’s inclusion, diversity, and equity strategy, reflecting the firm’s ongoing efforts to amplify the impact of its environmental, social and governance initiatives.

“By selecting Loop Capital Markets as a book-runner for the second time, State Street sends a powerful message of support for meaningful roles by diverse-owned firms in capital markets transactions. It’s a direct message to issuers at large of the leadership and forward thinking of State Street and its management, showing that diverse-owned firms can perform quite well in leadership roles.” said Jim Reynolds, founder and chief executive officer of Loop Capital.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $39.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.8 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2023 includes approximately $63 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2023 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803480378/en/