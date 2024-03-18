This offering reinforces State Street’s commitment to inclusion and diversity in the financial services industry

State Street Corporation (“State Street”) (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has issued an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion of senior debt. The offering, which closed today, was structured in keeping with State Street’s ongoing inclusion, diversity, and equity efforts, with Blaylock Van, LLC acting as a joint book-running manager, and Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, CAVU Securities LLC, Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Tigress Financial Partners LLC each acting as co-managers. All five broker-dealers are owned by underrepresented groups and, collectively, have underwritten 40% of the securities in the issuance. The underwriting syndicate also included Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and UBS Securities LLC each acting as joint book-running managers.

“We are once again pleased to partner with a diverse group of firms on our debt offerings, and proud to announce the successful execution of this latest transaction,” said Kimberly DeTrask, executive vice president and treasurer for State Street. “These debt issuances successfully execute on State Street’s financial plans, increase industry representation, and support our firm’s mission to create better outcomes for the world’s investors and the people they serve.”

This marks State Street’s twelfth consecutive offering engagement where the underwriting syndicate has been structured in a manner consistent with State Street’s inclusion, diversity, and equity strategy, reflecting the firm’s ongoing efforts to amplify its sustainability and impact initiatives.

“Blaylock Van is thrilled to have participated as one of four joint book runners in State Street’s $1 billion, 3-year fixed rate senior notes offering. The multifaceted nature of State Street’s relationship with diverse firms, like Blaylock Van, is a testament to its commitment to institution building and creating a lasting legacy in the financial markets. We are honored to be partners with State Street in this transformative journey,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blaylock Van, LLC, Eric Standifer.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2023 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

