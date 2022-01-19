Log in
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/18 04:10:00 pm
101.01 USD   -2.66%
07:52aSTATE STREET : 4Q21 Presentation
PU
07:48aState Street Posts Higher Q4 Earnings as Revenue Increases
MT
07:46aState Street Announces Planned Retirement of Cyrus Taraporevala
BU
State Street Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

01/19/2022 | 07:33am EST
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (833) 380-0399 or (236) 714-2093 (Conference ID# 6314319).

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (Conference ID# 6314319).

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 922 M - -
Net income 2021 2 605 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 36 932 M 36 932 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 38 932
Free-Float -
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 101,01 $
Average target price 114,31 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION8.61%36 932
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.13%126 201
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.95%87 137
UBS GROUP AG8.10%66 715
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.33%51 961
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.97%40 590