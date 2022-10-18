Advanced search
STATE STREET CORPORATION

2022-10-17
63.81 USD   +4.42%
State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/18/2022
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The call will be open to the public.

The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com, and by telephone at +1 (888) 396-8049 (Conference ID# 91853150).

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via audio webcast on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com, or by telephone, which will be available for approximately one month, at +1 (877) 674-7070 (Conference ID: 91853150, Playback Passcode: 853150 #).

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $35.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 41,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of September 30, 2022 includes approximately $55 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 031 M - -
Net income 2022 2 630 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 23 458 M 23 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 40 354
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 63,81 $
Average target price 78,13 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri President, COO & Head-Investment Services
Eric W. Aboaf Vice Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-31.39%23 458
BLACKROCK, INC.-37.82%85 650
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-29.72%61 190
UBS GROUP AG-11.08%47 720
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.51%32 622
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-11.47%28 886