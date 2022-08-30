State Street : SSGM, LLC Statement of Financial Condition as of June 30, 2022

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation)
Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
367,805,821
Cash segregated in compliance with federal regulations
30,000,000
Securities segregated in compliance with federal regulations
29,387,100
Deposits with clearing organizations
99,283,736
Receivable from broker-dealers and clearing organizations
80,252,196
Receivable from customers
157,579,629
Receivable from affiliates
1,608,461
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,387,500
1,462,500
Other assets
3,699,971
Total assets
$
771,079,414
Liabilities and member's equity
Liabilities:
Payable to broker-dealers and clearing organizations
$
187,489,504
Payable to customers
13,387,206
Payable to affiliates
8,683,552
Accrued tax liability
1,122,432
Deferred revenue
2,000,000
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
2,434,838
Total liabilities
215,117,532
Member's equity
555,961,882
Total liabilities and member's equity
$
771,079,414
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the statement of financial condition.
State Street Global Markets, LLC
(a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation)
Notes to Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
1. Organization and Description of Business
State Street Global Markets, LLC (the Company), a Delaware single-member limited liability company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation (the Parent). The Parent's liability is limited to the amount of its equity contribution, as shown in the Financial Statements. The Company was incorporated as State Street NewCo, LLC (NewCo) on October 7, 2016, and was designated as a broker-dealer on March 16, 2017, and renamed State Street Global Markets, LLC on May 1, 2017. The Company was established in conjunction with a reorganization effort to repurpose an affiliated broker-dealer that had previously provided services in support of the brokerage businesses operated within the State Street Global Markets (SSGM) division of the Parent (SSGM Services). In connection with the reorganization, the legacy broker-dealer transferred the SSGM Services to the Company effective May 1, 2017.
The Company is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered clearing broker- dealer. The Company is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The Company is registered as an Introducing Broker with the NFA and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Company is also registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) as a foreign company and operates under a class order exemption.
The Company comprises the brokerage businesses operating within the Global Markets and Digital divisions of the Parent. The Company is engaged as a securities broker-dealer that provides several classes of services, including principal transactions and agency transactions. Transition Management is a service provided by affiliated entities to asset owners that are changing managers or restructuring a portfolio. Transactions that result from transitions may be executed through the Company. The Company offers clearing services for US based equity and fixed income markets. The Company also offers introducing services for Europe, Middle East, Africa (collectively, EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) equity and fixed income markets with a fully disclosed clearing arrangement with National Financial Services, LLC (NFS).
The Company provides State Street Fund Connect (Fund Connect), an affiliated proprietary electronic fund platform, to certain investment managers, institutional funds and institutional investors. Fund Connect provides investors access to a wide range of institutional money market funds from leading providers through a single, secure interface and the ability to subscribe to and redeem such funds. Fund Connect is made available on the Global Link Platform, which is a
1. Organization and Description of Business (continued)
proprietary software product made available by State Street Bank and Trust (SSBT). Fund Connect supports omnibus trading as well as custody and fully-disclosed trading models.
2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Significant accounting policies are as follows:
Use of Estimates
The preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions in the application of certain of our significant accounting policies that may materially affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, equity, revenue and expenses. Actual results could differ from those estimates.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents represent cash on deposit with a financial institution and highly liquid investments in money market mutual funds.
Cash Segregated in Compliance with Federal Regulations
Cash segregated in compliance with federal regulations consists of cash on deposit in a special reserve bank account for the exclusive benefit of customers under SEC Rule 15c3-3.
Securities Segregated in Compliance with Federal Regulations
Securities segregated in compliance with federal regulations consist of U.S. Treasury bills deposited in a special reserve bank account for the exclusive benefit of customers under SEC Rule 15c3-3. These securities are carried at fair value.
Deposits with Clearing Organizations
Cash and securities are kept on deposit or held as collateral with various clearing organizations, and represent the balances required to be maintained in order to utilize these firms. These balances are subject to withdrawal restrictions such that the Company would be prohibited from doing business with these firms if the minimum cash or security balance on deposit is not maintained.
Receivable from and Payable to Broker-Dealers and Clearing Organizations
Receivable from broker-dealers and clearing organizations includes amounts receivable for fails to deliver, cash deposits for securities borrowed, amounts receivable from clearing organizations, and commissions receivable from broker-dealers.
