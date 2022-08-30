State Street : SSGM, LLC Statement of Financial Condition as of June 30, 2022

State Street Global Markets, LLC

(a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation)

Notes to Statement of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2022

1. Organization and Description of Business

State Street Global Markets, LLC (the Company), a Delaware single-member limited liability company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation (the Parent). The Parent's liability is limited to the amount of its equity contribution, as shown in the Financial Statements. The Company was incorporated as State Street NewCo, LLC (NewCo) on October 7, 2016, and was designated as a broker-dealer on March 16, 2017, and renamed State Street Global Markets, LLC on May 1, 2017. The Company was established in conjunction with a reorganization effort to repurpose an affiliated broker-dealer that had previously provided services in support of the brokerage businesses operated within the State Street Global Markets (SSGM) division of the Parent (SSGM Services). In connection with the reorganization, the legacy broker-dealer transferred the SSGM Services to the Company effective May 1, 2017.

The Company is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered clearing broker- dealer. The Company is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The Company is registered as an Introducing Broker with the NFA and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Company is also registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) as a foreign company and operates under a class order exemption.

The Company comprises the brokerage businesses operating within the Global Markets and Digital divisions of the Parent. The Company is engaged as a securities broker-dealer that provides several classes of services, including principal transactions and agency transactions. Transition Management is a service provided by affiliated entities to asset owners that are changing managers or restructuring a portfolio. Transactions that result from transitions may be executed through the Company. The Company offers clearing services for US based equity and fixed income markets. The Company also offers introducing services for Europe, Middle East, Africa (collectively, EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) equity and fixed income markets with a fully disclosed clearing arrangement with National Financial Services, LLC (NFS).

The Company provides State Street Fund Connect (Fund Connect), an affiliated proprietary electronic fund platform, to certain investment managers, institutional funds and institutional investors. Fund Connect provides investors access to a wide range of institutional money market funds from leading providers through a single, secure interface and the ability to subscribe to and redeem such funds. Fund Connect is made available on the Global Link Platform, which is a

