Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. State Street Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Street : Statement from State Street on the Proposed ESG Fiduciary Investing Rule by the Department of Labor

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, October 19, 2021 - State Street supports the new proposal by the US Department of Labor (DOL) to increase Americans' retirement security by allowing U.S. retirement plans to consider the benefits of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in the investment and proxy voting process. ESG factors are increasingly recognized today as important elements in maximizing long-term investor returns, and the Department's proposal, when finalized, will provide significant benefits to retirement investors.

We have long argued that judgments on ESG factors are rooted in the hunt for long-term value. Plan fiduciaries must continue to have a broad lens when making investment decisions, considering the range of all risks and opportunities that have a material effect on risk and return.

We applaud the DOL and Secretary Marty Walsh for recognizing that ESG is an important framework for promoting a long-term investment focus on value creation. We look forward to continuing to work with the Department, and will be providing detailed comments within the 60-day period.

  • Ron O' Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
12:11pSTATE STREET : Statement from State Street on the Proposed ESG Fiduciary Investing Rule by..
PU
10:55aSTATE STREET : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on State Street to $110 From $104, Maintains ..
MT
10:54aSTATE STREET : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for State Street to $104 From $92, Maintai..
MT
10:53aSTATE STREET : Credit Suisse Raises State Street's PT to $103 from $92 After Q3 Results To..
MT
10:53aSTATE STREET : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on State Street to $102 From $96, Mainta..
MT
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season continues to deliver
09:14aSTATE STREET : Deutsche Bank Adjusts State Street PT to $120 From $119 Following Q3 EPS Be..
MT
08:08aSTATE STREET : RBC Raises Price Target on State Street to $99 From $86, Citing 'Strong' Q3..
MT
05:25aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, S&P Global, UnitedHealth...
10/18Sinclair, Zillow fall; State Street, Peabody Energy rise
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE STREET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 957 M - -
Net income 2021 2 574 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 34 658 M 34 658 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 39 146
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 94,79 $
Average target price 105,03 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacqueline Angell Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION30.24%34 658
BLACKROCK, INC.25.74%136 415
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.38.16%92 024
UBS GROUP AG27.63%59 909
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)34.68%49 555
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.31.95%45 419