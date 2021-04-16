Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
04/15 04:10:00 pm
86.51 USD   -0.20%
State Street : 1Q21 Press Release

04/16/2021 | 08:06am EDT
State Street Corporation

One Lincoln Street

Boston, MA 02111

NYSE: STT

www.statestreet.com

Boston, MA… April 16, 2021

News Release

STATE STREET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 EPS OF $1.37; $1.47

EXCLUDING NOTABLE ITEMS(a)

% changes noted below reflect year-over-year 1Q comparisons

TOTAL FEE REVENUE UP 4%; UP 2% EX-CURRENCY TRANSLATION(a) SERVICING FEE REVENUE UP 7%; UP 4% EX-CURRENCY TRANSLATION(a)

NEW SERVICING WINS OF $343 BILLION

NET NEW INFLOWS IN ASSET MANAGEMENT OF $39 BILLION

EXPENSES UP 3%; FLAT EX-NOTABLES AND CURRENCY TRANSLATION(a)

Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: "Our first-quarter results reflect continued total fee revenue growth, enabling us to partially offset NII headwinds. Our product innovation and enhancements of our operating model continue to make contributions across our businesses, as reflected in our strong new business results including demand for Charles River Development and State Street AlphaSM. Our distinctive value proposition continues to resonate with our clients."

O'Hanley added: "Core operating expenses continue to be controlled and we remain committed to expense discipline by driving productivity gains through automation and process reengineering, while investing back into our businesses. During the first quarter, we completed the repurchase of approximately $475 million of our common stock and have just announced a common share repurchase program for 2Q21 of up to $425 million, consistent with the limit set by the Federal Reserve."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Table presents summary results, dollars in millions, except per share

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

% QoQ

% YoY

amounts, or where otherwise noted)

Income statement:

Total fee revenue

$2,483

$2,416

$2,399

3 %

4 %

Net interest income

467

499

664

(6)

(30)

Other income

-

2

2

nm

nm

Total revenue

2,950

2,917

3,065

1

(4)

Provision for credit losses

(9)

-

36

nm

nm

Total expenses

2,332

2,276

2,255

2

3

Net income

519

537

634

(3)

(18)

Financial ratios and other metrics:

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$ 1.37

$ 1.39

$ 1.62

(1)%

(15)%

Return on average common equity (ROE)

8.4 %

8.4 % 10.9 %

-

bps (250) bps

Pre-tax margin

21.3

22.0

25.3

(70)

(400)

AUC/A ($ billions)(1)

40,263

38,791

31,864

4 %

26 %

AUM ($ billions)(1)

3,591

3,467

2,689

4

34

  1. As of period-end.
  1. See "1Q21 Highlights" in this news release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items and/or currency translation impact are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Addendum included with this news release for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Investor Contact: Ilene Fiszel Bieler +1 617-664-3477

Media Contact: Carolyn Cichon +1 617-664-8672

1

1Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

(all comparisons are to 1Q20, unless otherwise noted)

AUC/A and AUM

  • Investment Servicing AUC/A as of quarter-end increased 26% to $40.3 trillion, primarily due to higher period-end market levels, net new business growth, and client flows.
  • Investment Management AUM as of quarter-end increased 34% to $3.6 trillion, mainly reflecting higher period-end market levels and net inflows from ETFs and cash, partially offset by institutional net outflows.

New business

  • Investment Servicing mandates announced in 1Q21 totaled $343 billion, with quarter-end servicing assets to be installed in future periods of $463 billion.
    • Strong servicing wins across all regions, with particular area of strength in the Asset Manager client segment.
    • Reported three new Alpha deals in 1Q21.
    • Approximately one-third of assets to be installed at quarter-end attributed to State Street Alpha.
  • Cryptocurrency ETF administration servicing pipeline is growing, with our first Bitcoin ETF fund administration and transfer agency appointment announced, pending regulatory approval.
  • Charles River Development (CRD) achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR)(a) of $225 million in 1Q21, up 14%.
  • Investment Management net inflows in 1Q21 of $39 billion, primarily driven by ETFs and cash.

Revenue

  • Fee revenue increased 4%; up 2% excluding currency translation,(b) largely due to higher Servicing, Management, and Software and processing fees, partially offset by lower FX trading revenue.
    • Servicing fees increased 7%; up 4% excluding currency translation.(b)
    • Management fees increased 6%; up 4% excluding currency translation.(b)
    • Securities finance increased 8%.
    • FX trading services decreased (22)%, driven by an absence of 1Q20 volatility associated with the pandemic.
    • Software and processing fees increased 55%, mainly reflecting market-related adjustments.
  • Net interest income (NII) decreased (30)%, primarily due to lower global interest rates and the absence of episodic market-related benefits in 1Q20, partially offset by growth in deposits and the investment portfolio.
    • Compared to 4Q20, NII decreased (6)%, driven by the impact from long & short interest rates and day count, partially offset by higher deposit balances.

Expenses

    • Total expenses increased 3%, primarily reflecting unfavorable currency translation and higher notable items.
      • Flat total expenses, excluding notable items and the impact of currency translation.(c)
      • Increased productivity savings while making controlled investments to support our clients' needs, operations, and technology innovation.
  2. See the endnotes included in the "In This News Release" section for an explanation of CRD annual recurring revenue (ARR).
  3. Results excluding currency translation impact are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Addendum included with this news release for an explanation and reconciliation of non GAAP measures.
  4. Total expenses, ex-notable items and currency translation impact Is a non-GAAP presentation. Please refer to the Addendum included with this news release for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

2

Notable items

Quarters

(Dollars in millions, except EPS amounts)

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Repositioning charges(a)

-

(133)

-

Acquisition and restructuring costs

(10)

(12)

(11)

Legal and other costs(b)

(29)

-

-

Notable items (pre-tax)

$

(39)

$

(145)

$

(11)

Preferred securities redemption (after-tax)(c)

(5)

-

(9)

EPS impact

$

(0.10)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.05)

Capital

  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) of 10.8% (Standardized) was up slightly compared to 1Q20, but down 1.5% points compared to 4Q20, primarily driven by an episodic increase in risk-weighted assets related to FX trading and overdraft activity, as well as lower capital related to accumulated other comprehensive income and intangibles.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 5.4% was down 0.7% points compared to 1Q20, primarily driven by higher client deposit levels and down 1% point compared to 4Q20, primarily driven by higher client deposit levels as well as lower accumulated other comprehensive income and the partial call of the Series F preferred equity.
  • ROE of 8.4% decreased (2.5)% points compared to 1Q20 and was flat compared to 4Q20.
  • In 1Q21, State Street returned $659 million of capital to shareholders, consisting of $475 million of common share repurchases and $184 million in common stock dividends.
  • Announced 2Q21 common share repurchase program in April 2021 of up to $425 million,(d) consistent with the limit set by the Federal Reserve.
  1. Repositioning charges of $133 million in 4Q20 included $82 million in Compensation and employee benefits and $51 million in Occupancy expenses.
  2. Legal and other costs of $29 million in 1Q21 included $20 million in Information systems and communications, $8 million in Transaction processing, and $1 million in Other expenses.
  3. $5 million in 1Q21 is related to the redemption of $500 million of outstanding Series F preferred stock. $9 million in 1Q20 is related to the redemption of all outstanding Series C preferred stock.
  4. State Street's $425 million common stock repurchase authorization covers the period ending June 30, 2021. Stock purchases may be made using various types of transactions, including open- market purchases, accelerated share repurchases or other transactions off the market, and may be made under Rule 10b5-1 trading programs. The timing of stock purchases, type of transaction and number of shares purchased will depend on several factors, including market conditions and State Street's capital position, its financial performance, the amount of common stock issued as part of employee compensation programs, investment opportunities and the potential for regulatory limitations on capital actions. The common stock purchase program does not have specific price targets and may be suspended at any time.

3

MARKET DATA

The following table provides a summary of selected financial information, including market indices and foreign exchange rates.

(Dollars in billions, except market indices and foreign exchange rates)

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

% QoQ

% YoY

Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A)(1) (2)

$ 40,263

$ 38,791

$

31,864

3.8 %

26.4 %

Assets under Management (AUM)(2)

3,591

3,467

2,689

3.6

33.5

Market Indices:(3)

S&P 500 daily average

3,866

3,555

3,056

8.7

26.5

S&P 500 EOP

3,973

3,756

2,585

5.8

53.7

MSCI EAFE daily average

2,201

1,994

1,868

10.4

17.8

MSCI EAFE EOP

2,208

2,148

1,560

2.8

41.5

MSCI Emerging Markets daily average

1,363

1,189

1,030

14.6

32.3

MSCI Emerging Markets EOP

1,316

1,291

849

1.9

55.0

Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Bond Index EOP

534

559

510

(4.5)

4.7

Foreign Exchange Volatility Indices:(3)

JPM G7 Volatility Index daily average

6.8

7.3

7.2

(6.8)

(5.6)

JPM Emerging Market Volatility Index daily average

10.2

10.8

8.3

(5.6)

22.9

Average Foreign Exchange Rate:

EUR vs. USD

1.205

1.193

1.103

1.0

9.2

GBP vs. USD

1.379

1.321

1.280

4.4

7.7

  1. Includes assets under custody of $30,134 billion, $29,052 billion, and $23,812 billion, as of EOP for 1Q21, 4Q20, and 1Q20, respectively.
  2. As of period-end.
  3. The index names listed in the table are service marks of their respective owners.

INDUSTRY FLOW DATA

The following table represents industry flow data.

(Dollars in billions)

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

North America - (US Domiciled) Morningstar Direct Market Data:(1)(2)

Long Term Funds

$

142

$

74

$

21

$

56

$

(240)

Money Market

176

(82)

(166)

259

665

ETF

180

120

60

70

22

Total Flows(3)

$

499

$

112

$

(84)

$

385

$

447

EMEA-Morningstar Direct Market Data:(1)(4)

Long Term Funds

$

290

$

250

$

134

$

168

$

(138)

Money Market

(53)

59

60

153

12

ETF

62

48

32

36

(3)

Total Flows(3)

$

299

$

357

$

227

$

357

$

(129)

  1. Industry data is provided for illustrative purposes only. It is not intended to reflect State Street or its clients' activity and is indicative of only segments of the entire industry. Industry flow data presented reflects a change in data providers from previous presentations for all periods presented. See endnotes included in the "In This News Release" section.
  2. The first quarter of 2021 data for North America includes actuals for January and February 2021 and Morningstar estimates for March 2021.
  3. Line items may not sum to total due to rounding.
  4. The first quarter of 2021 data for Europe is on a rolling three month basis for December 2020 through February 2021, sourced by Morningstar.

4

INVESTMENT SERVICING AUC/A

The following table presents AUC/A information by product and financial instrument.

(Dollars in billions)

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

% QoQ

% YoY

Assets Under Custody and/or Administration(1)

By Product Classification(2):

$

10,439

$

9,810

$

7,301

6.4 %

43.0 %

Mutual funds

Collective funds, including ETFs

14,052

13,387

10,529

5.0

33.5

Pension products

7,843

7,594

6,723

3.3

16.7

Insurance and other products

7,929

8,000

7,311

(0.9)

8.5

Total Assets Under Custody and/or Administration

$

40,263

$

38,791

$

31,864

3.8 %

26.4 %

By Financial Instrument:

$

22,825

$

21,626

$

16,267

5.5 %

40.3 %

Equities

Fixed-income

13,022

12,834

11,096

1.5

17.4

Short-term and other investments

4,416

4,331

4,501

2.0

(1.9)

Total Assets Under Custody and/or Administration

$

40,263

$

38,791

$

31,864

3.8 %

26.4 %

  1. As of period-end.
  2. Certain previously reported amounts presented have been reclassified to conform to current-period presentation.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUM

The following tables present 1Q21 activity in AUM by product category.

Fixed-

Multi-Asset

Alternative

Equity

Cash

Class

Total

(Dollars in billions)

Income

Solutions

Investments(1)

Beginning balance as of December 31, 2020(1)

$

2,171

$

549

$

349

$

186

$

212

$

3,467

Net asset flows:

Long-term institutional(2)

(35)

26

(1)

1

1

(8)

ETF

21

9

-

-

(7)

23

Cash fund

-

-

24

-

-

24

Total flows, net

$

(14)

$

35

$

23

$

1

$

(6)

$

39

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

148

(24)

-

3

(11)

116

Foreign exchange impact

(23)

(6)

-

(1)

(1)

(31)

Total market/foreign exchange impact

$

125

$

(30)

$

-

$

2

$

(12)

$

85

Ending balance as of March 31, 2021

$

2,282

$

554

$

372

$

189

$

194

$

3,591

  1. As a result of the implementation of an improved internal data management system for product level data in the first quarter of 2021, asset class categorizations were reassessed resulting in some AUM reclassifications between the categories presented.There was no impact to the total level of reported AUM.
  2. Amounts represent long-term portfolios, excluding ETFs.

(Dollars in billions)

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

Beginning balance

$

3,467

$

3,148

$

3,054

$

2,689

$

3,116

Net asset flows:

Long-term institutional(2)

(8)

(71)

(8)

(31)

10

ETF

23

20

1

26

(3)

Cash fund

24

30

(58)

28

32

Total flows, net

$

39

$

(21)

$

(65)

$

23

$

39

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

116

306

136

324

(436)

Foreign exchange impact

(31)

34

23

18

(30)

Total market and foreign exchange impact

$

85

$

340

$

159

$

342

$

(466)

Ending balance

$

3,591

$

3,467

$

3,148

$

3,054

$

2,689

  1. Includes real estate investment trusts, currency and commodities, including SPDR® Gold Shares and SPDR® Gold MiniSharesSM Trust, for which we are not the investment manager but act as the marketing agent.
  2. Amounts represent long-term portfolios, excluding ETFs.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

State Street Corporation published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 12:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
