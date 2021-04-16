State Street : 1Q21 Press Release

State Street Corporation

One Lincoln Street

Boston, MA 02111

NYSE: STT

www.statestreet.com

Boston, MA… April 16, 2021 News Release

STATE STREET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 EPS OF $1.37; $1.47

EXCLUDING NOTABLE ITEMS(a)

% changes noted below reflect year-over-year 1Q comparisons

TOTAL FEE REVENUE UP 4%; UP 2% EX-CURRENCY TRANSLATION(a) SERVICING FEE REVENUE UP 7%; UP 4% EX-CURRENCY TRANSLATION(a)

NEW SERVICING WINS OF $343 BILLION

NET NEW INFLOWS IN ASSET MANAGEMENT OF $39 BILLION

EXPENSES UP 3%; FLAT EX-NOTABLES AND CURRENCY TRANSLATION(a)

Ron O'Hanley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: "Our first-quarter results reflect continued total fee revenue growth, enabling us to partially offset NII headwinds. Our product innovation and enhancements of our operating model continue to make contributions across our businesses, as reflected in our strong new business results including demand for Charles River Development and State Street AlphaSM. Our distinctive value proposition continues to resonate with our clients."

O'Hanley added: "Core operating expenses continue to be controlled and we remain committed to expense discipline by driving productivity gains through automation and process reengineering, while investing back into our businesses. During the first quarter, we completed the repurchase of approximately $475 million of our common stock and have just announced a common share repurchase program for 2Q21 of up to $425 million, consistent with the limit set by the Federal Reserve."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Table presents summary results, dollars in millions, except per share 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 % QoQ % YoY amounts, or where otherwise noted) Income statement: Total fee revenue $2,483 $2,416 $2,399 3 % 4 % Net interest income 467 499 664 (6) (30) Other income - 2 2 nm nm Total revenue 2,950 2,917 3,065 1 (4) Provision for credit losses (9) - 36 nm nm Total expenses 2,332 2,276 2,255 2 3 Net income 519 537 634 (3) (18) Financial ratios and other metrics: Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 1.37 $ 1.39 $ 1.62 (1)% (15)% Return on average common equity (ROE) 8.4 % 8.4 % 10.9 % - bps (250) bps Pre-tax margin 21.3 22.0 25.3 (70) (400) AUC/A ($ billions)(1) 40,263 38,791 31,864 4 % 26 % AUM ($ billions)(1) 3,591 3,467 2,689 4 34

As of period-end.

See "1Q21 Highlights" in this news release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items and/or currency translation impact are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Addendum included with this news release for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.