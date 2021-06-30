Log in
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
State Street : Alpha℠ Recognized by Global Custodian as Front-to-Back Partnership of the Year

06/30/2021 | 09:09am EDT
BOSTON - June 30, 2021 - State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) has announced that State Street Alpha , the asset servicing platform for institutional investment and wealth managers, was recognized as the Front-to-Back Partnership of the Year for Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Awards. The winners of the Leaders in Custody Awards were selected by an editorial advisory panel.

'State Street Alpha and Global Markets help our clients navigate industry challenges, with real-time data and intelligence to surface investment insights, seamless access to liquidity venues, and the ability to manage risk and respond to changing investor and regulatory demands,' said John Plansky, head of State Street Alpha. 'We are honored to be recognized by Global Custodian as the industry's leading front-to-back platform.'

State Street Alpha is a fully integrated front-to-back platform that combines industry-leading components including Charles River Development, Alpha Data Platform, middle office processing, and a comprehensive set of data and back office services. With built-in flexibility and scalability, Alpha lets clients manage their entire portfolio across public and private assets and streamline their day-to-day processes - helping to facilitate innovation, better inform investment decisions, optimize risk-adjusted returns and streamline business operations.

About Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Week

Global Custodian launched a week of digital content in June, honoring the outstanding performers from the securities services industry over the past 12 months through five days of documentaries, panel discussions and digital features.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of Global Custodian magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved


Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 13:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
