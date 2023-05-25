Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. State Street Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STT   US8574771031

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:48 2023-05-25 pm EDT
67.75 USD   +1.07%
04:31pState Street to Participate in Morgan Stanley's US Financials Conference
BU
05/23Insider Sell: State Street
MT
05/22State Street Global Advisors to Extend Proxy Voting Choice to ETFs and Mutual Funds
BU
State Street to Participate in Morgan Stanley's US Financials Conference

05/25/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference in New York on Monday, June 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET.

An audio webcast will be accessible on the home page of State Street’s Investor Relations website, investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2023 includes approximately $65 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about STATE STREET CORPORATION
04:31pState Street to Participate in Morgan Stanley's US Financials Conference
BU
05/23Insider Sell: State Street
MT
05/22State Street Global Advisors to Extend Proxy Voting Choice to ETFs and Mutual Funds
BU
05/22State Street to offer proxy voting choices to retail investors
RE
05/19Declaration of Voting Results by State Street Corporation
CI
05/19Declaration of Voting Results by State Street Corporation
CI
05/18State Street Partners with Diverse Firms to Underwrite $2 Billion of Senior Unsecured D..
BU
05/18State Street Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17State Street Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.63 a Share, Payable July 13 to Shareholders..
MT
05/17State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred S..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STATE STREET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 402 M - -
Net income 2023 2 556 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,71x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 22 405 M 22 405 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
EV / Sales 2024 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 42 786
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 67,03 $
Average target price 83,56 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Philip O'Hanley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis D. Maiuri President, COO & Head-Investment Services
Eric W. Aboaf Vice Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Brian Franz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Andrew Zitney Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.59%22 405
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.57%98 095
UBS GROUP AG3.78%58 987
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.25%50 146
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.83%35 729
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.62%31 897
