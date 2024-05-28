State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that its Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference in New York, NY on Monday, June 10, 2024. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 1:00 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.statestreet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the event, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.3 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2024 includes approximately $66 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528400005/en/