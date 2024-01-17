StateHouse Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based vertically integrated omni-channel cannabis company. The Company's business consists of retail sales, including direct to consumer and delivery, cannabis processing, extraction and product manufacturing, including white label production of cannabis products for other cannabis companies, and wholesale sales, including the sale of cannabis flower and trim into the wholesale market. The Company operates approximately 14 dispensaries covering Northern and Southern California and one in Oregon, distribution facilities in San Jose and Los Angeles, California and integrated cultivation/production facilities in Salinas and Greenfield, California. It offers a range of cannabis brands, including Fuzzies, Loudpack, King Pen, King Roll, Dimebag, Harborside, Harborside Farms, KEY, Terpene Station, Sublime, and Urbn Leaf. In addition, the Company also licenses the Smokiez brand in California.

Sector Pharmaceuticals