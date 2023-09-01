Stationery & Office Supplies Ltd. (SOS) has posted a revised version of its Unaudited Financial Results For The 2nd Quarter Ended June 30th, 2023. This revision was necessary as there was an error on the P&L where the 2nd quarter results shown was really the 1st quarter results. This error posted showed that during the 2nd quarter, SOS earned less profit then it actually did ($94M instead of $105M) along with all the other first quarter numbers. SOS apologizes for any issues that may have arisen from this error