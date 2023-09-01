- August 31, 2023
- 9:22 am
Stationery & Office Supplies Ltd. (SOS) has posted a revised version of its Unaudited Financial Results For The 2nd Quarter Ended June 30th, 2023. This revision was necessary as there was an error on the P&L where the 2nd quarter results shown was really the 1st quarter results. This error posted showed that during the 2nd quarter, SOS earned less profit then it actually did ($94M instead of $105M) along with all the other first quarter numbers. SOS apologizes for any issues that may have arisen from this error
Disclaimer
Stationery and Office Supplies Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 13:11:30 UTC.