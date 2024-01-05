Statt Torsk ASA (the Company) refers to the stock exchange releases in connection with the contemplated merger between the company and Vesterålen Havbruk Statt AS (as the acquiring company), with consideration to the shareholders of the company in the form of shares in Vesterålen Havbruk AS (the Merger), and the contemplated delisting of the company?s shares from Euronext Growth Oslo (the Delisting). The company announced the appointment of Martin Kværnstuen as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following a request from Bjug Borgund to step down as a result of the Merger and the Delisting.