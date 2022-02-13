Stavely Minerals : Outstanding High-Grade Intercepts at Cayley Lode South-East

Outstanding High-Grade Intercepts in Final Phase of
Resource Drilling at Cayley Lode South-East
High-grade assays of up to 16.35% Cu from initial drilling south of the railway line
Final phase of Mineral Resource definition drilling now well-advanced targeting the south-eastern extension of the Cayley Lode deposit, with four rigs operating.
High-gradeassay results received for some of the initial drilling completed at the Cayley Lode south of the railway prior to Christmas.
Diamond drill hole SMD165 intersected:
3.2m at 7.08% Cu, 0.46g/t Au and 11g/t Ag from 215.1m down-hole, including
1.0m at 16.35% Cu, 0.81g/t Au and 24g/t Ag from 215.1m
Diamond drill hole SMD164 intersected:
5.8m at 5.38% Cu, 0.77g/t Au and 23g/t Ag from 198m down-hole, including
0.8m at 16% Cu, 0.71g/t Au and 42g/t Ag from 203m
Stavely Minerals remains on track to complete a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Cayley Lode discovery in Q2 2022.
Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX Code: SVY - "Stavely Minerals") is pleased to advise that the final phase of the resource drill-out for the Cayley Lode, part of its 100%-ownedStavelyCopper-GoldProject in western Victoria (Figure 1), is well advanced with highly encouraging initial results received from the first holes drilled south of the railway line prior to the Christmas break.
The Company is on track to complete the current Mineral Resource definition drilling campaign with the Cayley Lode extensional drilling in the next few months, paving the way for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in Q2 2022.
Drilling is continuing with four diamond drill rigs currently in operation.
Stavely Minerals' Chair and Managing Director, Mr Chris Cairns, said:
"These results represent an excellent start to this closing phase of the Mineral Resource definition drilling program. We are making good progress towards completing this program in the not-too- distant future, with the additional drill data expected to allow us to complete the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate next quarter."
ASX Announcement 14 February 2022
"As we expected, the Cayley Lode is starting to lose intensity in some of the more recently drilled holes further to the south-east as the chalcocite-enriched blanket dog-legs into a more north-south orientation. We are currently reviewing opportunities for more near-surface Cayley Lode mineralisation in this north-south orientation as it heads south from the current area of drilling.
"Additionally, we are currently drill testing some Cayley Lode positions below the low-angle structure (LAS) to give us insights into the potential of the system at depth - potential which we have long believed to be very significant given the large-scale, stepped nature of the mineralisation."
Figure 1. Stavely Project location map.
New Assays - Cayley Lode South-Eastern Extension
Drilling on the 'southern paddock', south of the railway line, commenced shortly after access was granted on 1 December 2021.
Three drill holes were completed towards the end of last year and, to date, assay results have been received for two holes (see Figures 2 & 3). The chalcocite-enriched blanket outline, projected to surface, is shown in Figure 4.
ASX Announcement 14 February 2022
Drill hole SMD165 (Figure 5), drilled on the first section south of the railway, has intersected:
30m at 0.51% Cu from 29m in the chalcocite-enriched blanket
1m at 1.08% Cu, 0.48g/t Au and 15g/t Ag from 157m
3.2m at 7.08% Cu, 0.46g/t Au and 11g/t Ag from 215.1m, includingo 1m at 16.35% Cu, 0.81g/t Au and 24g/t Ag from 215.1
Drill hole SMD164 (Figure 6), drilled on the second section south of the railway, has intersected:
16m at 0.39% Cu from 29m in the chalcocite-enriched blanket
1m at 2.59% Cu, 0.7g/t Au and 13g/t Ag from 91m
44m at 0.93% Cu, 0.13g/t Au and 4.3g/t Ag from 161m, including
5.8m at 5.38% Cu, 0.77g/t Au and 23g/t Ag from 198m, including
0.8m at 16% Cu, 0.71g/t Au and 42g/t Ag from 203m
Regional Exploration
Regional exploration has resumed with:
the third diamond drill hole at Toora West completed in early January - assays pending;
air-coredrilling of regional targets; and
soil auger sampling of targets in sub-crop areas.
Yours sincerely,
Chris Cairns
Executive Chair and Managing Director
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Chris Cairns, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Cairns is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Cairns is Executive Chair and Managing Director of Stavely Minerals Limited and is a shareholder and option holder of the Company. Mr Cairns has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Cairns consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Authorised for lodgement by Chris Cairns, Executive Chair and Managing Director.
For Further Information, please contact:
Stavely Minerals Limited
Media Inquiries:
Phone: 08 9287 7630
Nicholas Read - Read Corporate
Email:info@stavely.com.au
Phone: 08 9388 1474
ASX Announcement 14 February 2022
Figure 2. Drill collar location plan.
ASX Announcement 14 February 2022
Figure 3. Drill collar location plan on magnetics.
