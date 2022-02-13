Stavely Minerals : Outstanding High-Grade Intercepts at Cayley Lode South-East

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 14 February 2022

Stavely Copper-Gold Project - Resource Drilling Update

Outstanding High-Grade Intercepts in Final Phase of

Resource Drilling at Cayley Lode South-East

High-grade assays of up to 16.35% Cu from initial drilling south of the railway line

Final phase of Mineral Resource definition drilling now well-advanced targeting the south-eastern extension of the Cayley Lode deposit, with four rigs operating.

well-advanced targeting the south-eastern extension of the Cayley Lode deposit, with four rigs operating. High-grade assay results received for some of the initial drilling completed at the Cayley Lode south of the railway prior to Christmas.

assay results received for some of the initial drilling completed at the Cayley Lode south of the railway prior to Christmas. Diamond drill hole SMD165 intersected:

3.2m at 7.08% Cu, 0.46g/t Au and 11g/t Ag from 215.1m down-hole, including 1.0m at 16.35% Cu, 0.81g/t Au and 24g/t Ag from 215.1m

Diamond drill hole SMD164 intersected:

5.8m at 5.38% Cu, 0.77g/t Au and 23g/t Ag from 198m down-hole, including 0.8m at 16% Cu, 0.71g/t Au and 42g/t Ag from 203m

Stavely Minerals remains on track to complete a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Cayley Lode discovery in Q2 2022.

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX Code: SVY - "Stavely Minerals") is pleased to advise that the final phase of the resource drill-out for the Cayley Lode, part of its 100%-ownedStavely Copper-GoldProject in western Victoria (Figure 1), is well advanced with highly encouraging initial results received from the first holes drilled south of the railway line prior to the Christmas break.

The Company is on track to complete the current Mineral Resource definition drilling campaign with the Cayley Lode extensional drilling in the next few months, paving the way for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in Q2 2022.

Drilling is continuing with four diamond drill rigs currently in operation.

Stavely Minerals' Chair and Managing Director, Mr Chris Cairns, said:

"These results represent an excellent start to this closing phase of the Mineral Resource definition drilling program. We are making good progress towards completing this program in the not-too- distant future, with the additional drill data expected to allow us to complete the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate next quarter."