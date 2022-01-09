Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Steadfast Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
  Report
Australians steadfast as Djokovic's court battle looms

01/09/2022 | 02:54am EST
The Serbian sports superstar was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, but on Sunday he began his fourth day in immigration detention in Melbourne.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption for sidestepping Australia's vaccine rules. He broke his silence on Saturday by filing a legal challenge saying he was granted an exemption due to contracting - and recovering from - the virus in December.

The Australian government has said its health department notified Australian Open organising body Tennis Australia last November that a recent COVID-19 infection was not necessarily grounds for exemption in the country, as it was elsewhere.

Djokovic's lawsuit says the Department of Home Affairs wrote to him this month to say he had satisfied the requirements to enter the country.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 056 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2022 165 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 148 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 5 151 M 3 694 M 3 697 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steadfast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,29 AUD
Average target price 5,24 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bernard Kelly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Humphrys Chief Financial Officer
Francis Michael O'Halloran Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan Hillery Chief Information Officer
Samantha Hollman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.76%3 694
AON PLC-5.92%62 306
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-2.54%34 275
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.50%28 854
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-2.39%19 374
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC-13.85%2 255