STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
Britain steadfast in support for Gibraltar sovereignty - foreign minister

12/31/2020 | 10:53am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain remains steadfast in support of Gibraltar's sovereignty and is committed to mitigating the impact of Britain's full exit from the European Union, Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Spain and Britain reached a preliminary agreement to keep the Gibraltar land border open.

"We remain steadfast in our support for Gibraltar, and its sovereignty is safeguarded," Raab said. "All sides are committed to mitigating the effects of the end of the Transition Period on Gibraltar, and in particular ensure border fluidity, which is clearly in the best interests of the people living on both sides."

(This story was officially corrected to amend quote from reissued statement)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and William James; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 875 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2021 118 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net Debt 2021 118 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 3 451 M 2 652 M 2 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steadfast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,09 AUD
Last Close Price 3,99 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target 2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Bernard Kelly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Francis Michael O'Halloran Non-Executive Chairman
Samantha Hollman Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Humphrys Chief Financial Officer
David Paul Liddy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED14.66%2 678
AON PLC-0.76%46 750
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY2.08%26 573
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.27.80%23 406
BROWN & BROWN, INC.17.15%13 138
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC189.46%2 172
