Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Steadfast Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:11 2022-10-07 am EDT
4.790 AUD   -1.44%
10/06UBS Adjusts Steadfast's Price Target to AU$6.70 From AU$7, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/05TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump as hope for Fed pivot fizzles
RE
10/04McDonald's Temporarily Defeats Bias Lawsuit Filed by Black Franchisees
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash

10/08/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Funeral of Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes that erupted during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, the latest incident in recent months around the flashpoint city of Jenin.

The Israeli military said security forces on an operation to arrest a wanted gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group came under Palestinian fire.

"Dozens of Palestinians threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at the forces and fired at them. The forces fired at armed suspects. Hits were identified," the military said on Twitter.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians, aged 16 and 18, were killed and 11 were wounded. Palestinian President Mhamoud Abbas condemned the killings.

The latest in near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov. 1.

Around 80 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel. The toll includes militants and civilians.

The surge in violence in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years.

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Israeli security officials have called on Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) to do more to rein in violence.

The PA, increasingly unpopular in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel's incursions.

Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that Israel's government was "delusional" in thinking such actions would promote peace and stability. "Our steadfast people will remain committed to their rights and national principles, defending their land and holy places at all costs."

(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Maayan Lubell in JerusalemEditing by Ros Russell and Mark Potter)

By Ali Sawafta


© Reuters 2022
All news about STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
10/06UBS Adjusts Steadfast's Price Target to AU$6.70 From AU$7, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/05TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump as hope for Fed pivot fizzles
RE
10/04McDonald's Temporarily Defeats Bias Lawsuit Filed by Black Franchisees
MT
10/03ATS Says Secured US$167 Million EV Order
MT
09/30UBS Notes Important Data Releases Next Week May Impact The Canadian Dollar
MT
09/28Italy's Meloni tells Ukraine it can count on her
RE
09/23U.S., UK, Australia leaders: progress made in Australia gett..
RE
09/21Canada condemns Putin's nuclear threats, conscription order, says Trudeau
RE
09/21JPMorgan, Citigroup to hike prime rate by 75 bps mirroring Fed's move
RE
09/21EU says support for Ukraine steadfast in face of Russian aggression
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 337 M 855 M 855 M
Net income 2023 197 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2023 193 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,8x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 4 941 M 3 160 M 3 160 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steadfast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,79 AUD
Average target price 5,96 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bernard Kelly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Humphrys Chief Financial Officer
Francis Michael O'Halloran Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samantha Hollman Chief Operating Officer
sheila baker Executive General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-8.76%3 160
AON PLC-9.13%57 606
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.2.73%36 664
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-11.31%22 535
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-12.89%17 292
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.4.43%5 023