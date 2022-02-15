Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Steadfast Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Giuffre

02/15/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Britain's Prince Andrew has settled the lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager, in a case that already caused his fall from grace.

Queen Elizabeth's second son - who was stripped of military titles and royal duties by his mother due to the allegations - will pay Giuffre an undisclosed sum, according to a court filing in Manhattan. The prince did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

The settlement spares Andrew - one of the most high-profile names linked to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case - from potentially embarrassing disclosures and accusations in the months leading up to and during a trial. He was just weeks from being questioned under oath in a deposition.

Criminal defense attorney Randy Zellin, who was not involved in the case, calls the settlement "the essence of a good deal" for both sides, as it gives Andrew confidentiality and rewards Giuffre... as victory could have eluded her in a jury trial, no matter how steadfast her claims.

"There are no guarantees that she wins. When you put your life into the hands of strangers, you never know what is going to happen."

Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties. Guiffre also claimed she was sexually abused by Epstein.

The filing Tuesday said that Andrew (quote), "never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks." It also said Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Giuffre and other survivors for "standing up for themselves and others," adding that he also intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

The statement is a marked departure from an interview Andrew gave the BBC in 2019 in which he failed to appear sympathetic toward Epstein's abuse victims, and refused to apologize for his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August of 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in December.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Andrew's settlement.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 059 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2022 165 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 4 576 M 3 268 M 3 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 98,4%
Steadfast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,70 AUD
Average target price 5,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bernard Kelly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Humphrys Chief Financial Officer
Francis Michael O'Halloran Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan Hillery Chief Information Officer
Samantha Hollman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-10.86%3 246
AON PLC-6.88%60 118
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-9.62%31 966
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.84%26 713
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-6.12%18 639
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-4.36%4 241