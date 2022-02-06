Log in
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
Prince Charles leads tribute to Queen after 70 years on the throne

02/06/2022
FILE PHOTO: State Opening of British Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles led tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday, saying it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation.

Charles also thanked the queen for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne's wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish," he said in a statement. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
