Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Steadfast Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prince Charles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla'

02/06/2022 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: State Opening of British Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Charles on Sunday thanked his mother Queen Elizabeth for publicly stating her desire that his wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort when he becomes king, acknowledging the honour on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

The request - a blessing that will likely remove the need for any discussion about future titles - follows an earlier era when Camilla was vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, Princess Diana.

The 95-year-old queen had made her thoughts known on Saturday, saying it was her "sincere wish" that when the day comes, Camilla would be known as Queen Consort.

Charles made the comments on Sunday when he led tributes to the 95-year-old monarch as she passed a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors in 1,000 years.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish," Charles said in a statement. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Charles and Camilla, long-time lovers, were married in 2005, enabling her to gradually take on a more prominent role. With a current title of Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla is now a popular member of the family and regularly appears at official duties, alongside Charles and the queen.

The statement on the future of the monarchy comes as the country celebrates the queen's role over the last 70 years.

Charles was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, politicians, churches and members of the public in praising the queen for her dedication to public service.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come," Charles said.

The country will hold national events in June.

HUGE CHANGE

During her seven decades on the throne, the queen has overseen huge social, economic and political change https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/queen-elizabeths-reign-second-golden-age-britain-2022-02-03, including the end of the British Empire.

Elizabeth became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than 70 years by her side.

Elizabeth said on Saturday that she wished to renew the pledge she had made in 1947, when she turned 21, that her life would be one of devotion to the country.

Prime Minister Johnson said he paid tribute to her many years of service and "look forward to coming together as a country to celebrate her historic reign in the summer".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed "a truly remarkable milestone in a remarkable life".

The queen has continued to carry out official duties well into her 90s, but has been seen much less regularly of late after she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest.

On Sunday the palace released a new photo of the queen, smiling broadly near a red despatch box that contains official government paperwork. On Saturday she was filmed meeting local community groups and joking with officials.

"I think I might just put a knife in it," she said when presented with a large cake. "Somebody else can do the rest."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alison Williams)

By Kate Holton


© Reuters 2022
All news about STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
08:52aPrince Charles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla'
RE
02/04Pennsylvania pledges $25 million to replace collapsed Pittsburgh bridge
RE
02/01Canadian Tire Says Board Chair Maureen Sabia Retiring, Will be Replace by Michael Owens
MT
01/27Moscow says U.S. response ignores its main concerns
RE
01/26Pandemic-fuelled lust for labels augurs well for LVMH
RE
01/25Ag Growth International Announces Resolution of Fraser Grain Terminal Project
MT
01/13Inside Taiwan's brutal navy frogman bootcamp
RE
01/13Inside Taiwan's brutal navy frogman bootcamp
RE
01/13Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden
RE
01/12U.S. congressman Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testifies in sex-trafficking probe -reports
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 059 M 748 M 748 M
Net income 2022 165 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 4 596 M 3 247 M 3 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steadfast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,72 AUD
Average target price 5,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Bernard Kelly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Humphrys Chief Financial Officer
Francis Michael O'Halloran Non-Executive Chairman
Nathan Hillery Chief Information Officer
Samantha Hollman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-10.10%3 247
AON PLC-3.08%62 573
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-7.89%32 577
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.16%29 639
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-5.18%19 077
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC-27.48%1 868