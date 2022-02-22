Steadfast : 1H22 results investor presentation

⁻30 further indicative valuations provided representing $16.4m EBITA
5 signed term sheets and due diligence commenced representing $1.7m EBITA
27 further expressions of interest
8 further term sheets issued representing $18.7m EBITA
57 further discussions required to establish interest
Steadfast Risk Group product expansion
Continued to rollout our comprehensive suite of enhanced risk management solutions and systems to our broker network
Steadfast Risk Group aims to classify risk into components and create platforms that effectively enable a broker to either scale up or dial down risk according to complexity of their client's business and the risks associated with that industry
Established Captives and Mutuals for hard to place products
SCTP enhancement
Continued to rollout more product and insurer offerings, whilst improving policy wording and the integration capacity to onboard insurers more efficiently
International expansion strategy
unisonSteadfast - the integration of Steadfast management will commence in 2H22 subject to Covid restrictions
Analysis of the potential for international expansion of SCTP continues
London office reopens at the end of February 2022
Environmental, Social and Governance
Steadfast is establishing a Carbon Neutral Transition Plan that is expected to be published in 2022. ESG strategy initiatives to be rolled out to our broker network services
Steadfast's second level Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) has been approved by Reconciliation Australia
Steadfast Claims Solutions
Commenced operations to deliver improved claims solutions for Steadfast brokers and Steadfast Underwriting Agencies and their clients
1 Trapped Capital Project status figures as at 22 February 2022.
