  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Steadfast Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:37 am
4.68 AUD   -1.27%
Steadfast : 1H22 results investor presentation

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steadfast Group

2022

1H22 Results

Investor Presentation

22 February

r personal use only

onlyuse personal2 r

Table of Contents

1H22 Results Investor Presentation

03

11

20

1H22 Highlights

1H22 Financial Summary

Appendices

onlyuse personal3 r

1H22 Highlights

onlyuse personal4

Steadfast Group

Increase in underlying NPAT of 26.4%

Underlying earnings 1

  • EBITA +22.7% to $153.9m
  • NPAT +26.4% to $76.3m
  • NPATA2 +25.4% to $93.6m
  • Diluted EPS (NPAT) +20.5% to 8.41 cps
  • Interim dividend +18.2% to 5.2 cps fully franked

1H22 EBITA Mix

3%

45%52%

Steadfast Brokers

UW Agencies

Other

Statutory earnings1

  • NPAT of $104.9m v $73.4m in 1H21

Broker and underwriting agency growth

  • Equity brokers (including network) underlying EBITA +16.0% (refer slide 15)
  • Underwriting agencies' aggregate underlying EBITA +21.5% (refer slide 16)
  • The majority of Australian and New Zealand brokers are now using SCTP

Acquisition growth

  • Completed EPS accretive acquisitions for a net cost of $507m (refer slide 5)

Future growth

Unutilised debt facility of $315m available as at today (plus free cash flow)

r

  1. For reconciliation of statutory to underlying earnings, refer to slides 12 and 41. Underlying earnings shown above excludes mark-to-market adjustment for the Johns Lyng Group investment.
  2. Calculated on a consistent basis since the IPO.

onlyuse personal5 r

Steadfast Group

1H22 operating update

Acquisitions

  • Completed EPS accretive acquisitions (including Coverforce) for a cost of $507m net of step downs
  • Coverforce, completed in late August, is performing in line with expectations
  • Continue to deliver on our Trapped Capital Project1, with:

18 completed acquisitions representing $10.6m EBITA

30 further indicative valuations provided representing $16.4m EBITA

5 signed term sheets and due diligence commenced representing $1.7m EBITA

27 further expressions of interest

8 further term sheets issued representing $18.7m EBITA

57 further discussions required to establish interest

Steadfast Risk Group product expansion

  • Continued to rollout our comprehensive suite of enhanced risk management solutions and systems to our broker network
  • Steadfast Risk Group aims to classify risk into components and create platforms that effectively enable a broker to either scale up or dial down risk according to complexity of their client's business and the risks associated with that industry
  • Established Captives and Mutuals for hard to place products

SCTP enhancement

  • Continued to rollout more product and insurer offerings, whilst improving policy wording and the integration capacity to onboard insurers more efficiently

International expansion strategy

  • unisonSteadfast - the integration of Steadfast management will commence in 2H22 subject to Covid restrictions
  • Analysis of the potential for international expansion of SCTP continues
  • London office reopens at the end of February 2022

Environmental, Social and Governance

  • Steadfast is establishing a Carbon Neutral Transition Plan that is expected to be published in 2022. ESG strategy initiatives to be rolled out to our broker network services
  • Steadfast's second level Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) has been approved by Reconciliation Australia

Steadfast Claims Solutions

  • Commenced operations to deliver improved claims solutions for Steadfast brokers and Steadfast Underwriting Agencies and their clients

1 Trapped Capital Project status figures as at 22 February 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steadfast Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
