Steadfast : Appendix 4D & 1H22 financial report

Appendix 4D | 1

Steadfast Group Limited and controlled entities

Appendix 4D (rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market

(All comparisons to half year ended 31 December 2020)

2021 Up/Down Movement $'m $'m % Revenues from ordinary activities 461.9 94.1 26 EBITA before non-trading items 153.9 28.5 23 Underlying net profit after tax attributable to shareholders (Underlying NPAT) (Note 1) 76.3 15.9 26 Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders (Statutory NPAT) (Note 1) 104.9 31.5 43 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 105.0 31.5 43

Note 1:

The table below provides the reconciliation between the net profit after tax before and after non-trading items:

2021 2020 $'m $'m Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders (Statutory NPAT) 104.9 73.4 Less: Net gain from change in value or sale of investments (18.2) (10.1) Add/(Less): Net loss/(gain) on deferred consideration estimates 1.4 (0.6) Less: Mark-to-market gains from revaluation of investment in JLG (15.2) (2.8) Add: Impairment of intangibles 3.5 - (Less)/Add: Other non-trading items (0.1) 0.5 Net profit after tax after non-trading items attributable to shareholders (Underlying NPAT) 76.3 60.4

Some of the financial data in the table above, namely the netting of brokerage commissions paid when disclosing revenue, the separate identification of non-trading items and EBITA, are not disclosed in accordance with current Australian Accounting Standards requirements. However, all financial data is based on the information disclosed in the reviewed financial statements and notes to the financial statements of the Group and follow the recognition requirements of Australian Accounting Standards.