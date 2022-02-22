Log in
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:37 am
4.68 AUD   -1.27%
Steadfast : Appendix 4D & 1H22 financial report

02/22/2022
Steadfast Group Limited and controlled entities

Appendix 4D (rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market

(All comparisons to half year ended 31 December 2020)

2021

Up/Down

Movement

$'m

$'m

%

Revenues from ordinary activities

461.9

94.1

26

EBITA before non-trading items

153.9

28.5

23

Underlying net profit after tax attributable to

shareholders (Underlying NPAT) (Note 1)

76.3

15.9

26

Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders

(Statutory NPAT) (Note 1)

104.9

31.5

43

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders

105.0

31.5

43

Note 1:

The table below provides the reconciliation between the net profit after tax before and after non-trading items:

2021

2020

$'m

$'m

Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders (Statutory NPAT)

104.9

73.4

Less: Net gain from change in value or sale of investments

(18.2)

(10.1)

Add/(Less): Net loss/(gain) on deferred consideration estimates

1.4

(0.6)

Less: Mark-to-market gains from revaluation of investment in JLG

(15.2)

(2.8)

Add: Impairment of intangibles

3.5

-

(Less)/Add: Other non-trading items

(0.1)

0.5

Net profit after tax after non-trading items attributable to shareholders

(Underlying NPAT)

76.3

60.4

Some of the financial data in the table above, namely the netting of brokerage commissions paid when disclosing revenue, the separate identification of non-trading items and EBITA, are not disclosed in accordance with current Australian Accounting Standards requirements. However, all financial data is based on the information disclosed in the reviewed financial statements and notes to the financial statements of the Group and follow the recognition requirements of Australian Accounting Standards.

Dividend information

Franked

Amount per

amount per

Tax rate for

share

share

franking credit

Cents

Cents

%

Interim 2022 dividend per share

5.2

5.2

30

Interim dividend dates

Ex-dividend date

28 February 2022

Record date

2 March 2022

Payment date

23 March 2022

The Company's DRP will operate by purchasing ordinary shares on market. No discount will be applied. The last election notice for participation in the DRP in relation to this interim dividend is 2 March 2022.

A copy of the full terms and conditions for the DRP are available at http://investor.steadfast.com.au/Investor- Centre/?page=Dividends.

31 Dec 2021

30 Jun 2021

$

$

Net tangible assets per ordinary share*

0.10

0.03

  • Net tangible assets per ordinary share are based on 977,593,945 shares on issue at 31 December 2021. There has been an increase of 106,086,511 in ordinary shares on issue since 30 June 2021.

Other information

During the reporting period, Steadfast Group Limited held an interest in the following associates and joint ventures:

Ownership interest

%

Associates

Armstrong's Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and Armstrong's Insurance Brokers Unit Trust

15.0%

Ausure Group Pty Ltd - associates thereof

18.9%

Baileys Insurance Ltd

40.0%

Baileys Premium Ltd

40.0%

Blackburn (Insurance Brokers) Pty Ltd and Liability Brokers Pty Ltd

40.0%

Collective Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

Covercorp Pty Ltd

49.0%

Coverforce Partners Pty Ltd - associates & joint ventures thereof

46.1%

Emergence Insurance Group Pty Ltd

50.0%

Empire Insurance Services Pty Ltd and McLardy McShane & Associates Pty Ltd and its subsidiary

37.0%

Fenchurch Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

25.0%

Finpac Insurance Advisors Pty Ltd

49.0%

HJS Unit Trust

33.3%

J.D.I (YOUNG) Pty Ltd

25.0%

Johansen Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

48.4%

Listsure Pty Ltd

26.3%

McKillops Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

Melbourne Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

Meridian Lawyers Limited

25.0%

Origin Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

QUS Pty Ltd

45.0%

Rose Stanton Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

Rothbury Group Limited and its subsidiaries and associates

42.8%

RSM Group Pty Ltd

49.0%

Sapphire Star Pty Ltd

30.0%

Southside Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

SRB Management Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries

50.0%

Steadfast Eastern Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

25.0%

Steadfast Life Pty Ltd

50.0%

Sterling Insurance Pty Limited

39.5%

Transport Plus Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

49.0%

Watkins Taylor Stone Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and D&E Watkins Unit Trust

35.0%

Joint ventures

Ausure Protect Pty Ltd

50.0%

ABICO Insurance Brokers and its related entities (ABICO)

50.0%

Ausure City & Rural Pty Ltd

50.0%

BAC Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

50.0%

Blend Insurance Solutions Pty Ltd and its associate

50.0%

Clubs New Zealand Insurance Services Ltd

50.0%

Entegre Risk Technology Services Pty Ltd

50.0%

Quantaco Insurance Pty Ltd

50.0%

Rhymemat Pty Ltd

34.0%

Steadfast Risk Services Pty Ltd and its subsidiary

50.0%

Steadfast Valuation Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries

50.0%

U-Cover Pty Ltd

50.0%

U-Plus Pty Ltd

50.0%

Xenia Mutual Management Pty Ltd

50.0%

The aggregate share of profits after tax of associates and joint venture accounted for using equity method is $9.8 million.

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the directors' report and the 31 December 2021 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been reviewed by KPMG.

Attachment A

Steadfast Group Limited

Half year financial report - 31 December 2021

Steadfast Group Limited

Half year financial report - 31 December 2021

Financials
Sales 2022 1 059 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2022 165 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 4 615 M 3 327 M 3 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 98,4%
