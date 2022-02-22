Steadfast : Appendix 4D & 1H22 financial report

During the reporting period, Steadfast Group Limited held an interest in the following associates and joint ventures:
|
|
Ownership interest
|
|
%
|
|
|
Associates
|
|
|
|
Armstrong's Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and Armstrong's Insurance Brokers Unit Trust
|
15.0%
|
Ausure Group Pty Ltd - associates thereof
|
18.9%
|
|
|
Baileys Insurance Ltd
|
40.0%
|
|
|
Baileys Premium Ltd
|
40.0%
|
Blackburn (Insurance Brokers) Pty Ltd and Liability Brokers Pty Ltd
|
40.0%
|
Collective Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
Covercorp Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
Coverforce Partners Pty Ltd - associates & joint ventures thereof
|
46.1%
|
|
|
Emergence Insurance Group Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
Empire Insurance Services Pty Ltd and McLardy McShane & Associates Pty Ltd and its subsidiary
|
37.0%
|
Fenchurch Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
25.0%
|
|
|
Finpac Insurance Advisors Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
HJS Unit Trust
|
33.3%
|
J.D.I (YOUNG) Pty Ltd
|
25.0%
|
Johansen Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
48.4%
|
Listsure Pty Ltd
|
26.3%
|
McKillops Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
Melbourne Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
Meridian Lawyers Limited
|
25.0%
|
Origin Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
|
|
QUS Pty Ltd
|
45.0%
|
Rose Stanton Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
Rothbury Group Limited and its subsidiaries and associates
|
42.8%
|
RSM Group Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
|
|
Sapphire Star Pty Ltd
|
30.0%
|
Southside Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
SRB Management Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries
|
50.0%
|
Steadfast Eastern Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
25.0%
|
|
|
Steadfast Life Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
Sterling Insurance Pty Limited
|
39.5%
|
Transport Plus Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
49.0%
|
Watkins Taylor Stone Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and D&E Watkins Unit Trust
|
35.0%
|
|
|
Joint ventures
|
|
|
|
Ausure Protect Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
ABICO Insurance Brokers and its related entities (ABICO)
|
50.0%
|
Ausure City & Rural Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
|
|
BAC Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
Blend Insurance Solutions Pty Ltd and its associate
|
50.0%
|
Clubs New Zealand Insurance Services Ltd
|
50.0%
|
Entegre Risk Technology Services Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
|
|
Quantaco Insurance Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
|
|
Rhymemat Pty Ltd
|
34.0%
|
Steadfast Risk Services Pty Ltd and its subsidiary
|
50.0%
|
Steadfast Valuation Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries
|
50.0%
|
|
|
U-Cover Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
|
|
U-Plus Pty Ltd
|
50.0%
|
Xenia Mutual Management Pty Ltd
|
50.0%