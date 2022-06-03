Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Steadfast Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   AU000000SDF8

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/03 01:13:08 am EDT
4.930 AUD    0.00%
Steadfast : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

06/03/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nature of change
Consideration given in relation to change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Class and number of securities affected
Date of change

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

STEADFAST GROUP LTD

ACN/ARSN:

073 659 677

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd ACN 644 660 882 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

02/06/2022

onlyThe previous notice was given to the company on:

26/05/2022

The previous notice was dated:

24/05/2022

use

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities

of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's votes affected

See annexure B to this notice personalFor

1

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

For personal use only

2

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

For personal use only

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

348 352

3

5. Signature

For personal use only

Dated the 03 day of June 2022

Sejil Mistry - Head of Secretariat & CFS Group Company Secretary

4

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 02/06/2022

For personal use only

Sejil Mistry

Head of Secretariat & CFS Group Company Secretary

Dated the 03/06/2022

SCHEDULE

Avanteos Investments Limited

Colonial First State Investments Limited

Superannuation and Investments FinCo Pty Ltd

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd

Superannuation and Investments Management Pty Ltd

Superannuation and Investments MidCo Pty Ltd

Superannuation and Investments Services Pty Ltd

Superannuation And Investments US LLC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Steadfast Group Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
