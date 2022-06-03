Steadfast : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd ACN 644 660 882 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
02/06/2022
onlyThe previous notice was given to the company on:
26/05/2022
The previous notice was dated:
24/05/2022
use
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities
of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person's votes affected
See annexure B to this notice personalFor
1
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
For personal use only
2
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Steadfast Group Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.