January 3, 2023 - Huntsville, ONT.; Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be issuing a Non-Brokered Private Placement at $0.27 per common share for up to $148,500 for 550,000 common shares. Each purchase of a common share will have 1 full warrant per common share redeemable for a period of 2 years for a purchase price of $0.37 per warrant.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Gaspe Bay Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of 4,201 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

