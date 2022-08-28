Log in
    MTTCF   IL0010807209

STEAKHOLDER FOODS LTD.

(MTTCF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.0300 USD    0.00%
11:11aSTEAKHOLDER FOODS : Download PDF (3 MB)
08/24Steakholder Foods Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
08/23Steakholder Foods Ltd. Initiates Cultured Pork Development Using a Porcine Cell Line with Significantly Greater Lifespan and Scalability
Steakholder Foods : Download PDF (3 MB)

08/28/2022 | 11:11am EDT
DISCLAIMERS

This presentation and oral statements made regarding the subject of this presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Steakholderfoods Ltd.'s (the "Company's") predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance and its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, performances, strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking

statements by the words "may," "might," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"

"potential," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These forward-looking statements may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize differently than expected, or may be affected by factors that cannot be assessed in advance. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation includes statistical, market and industry data and forecasts which we obtained from publicly available information and independent industry publications and reports that we believe to be reliable sources. These publicly available industry publications and reports generally state that they obtain their information from sources that they believe to be reliable, but they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Although we are responsible for all of the disclosures contained in this presentation, including such statistical, market and industry data, we have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources, nor have we ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein. In addition, while we believe the market opportunity information included in this presentation is generally reliable and is based on reasonable assumptions, the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by third parties and by us.

OUR LEADERSHIP TEAM

YARON KAISER

Co-Founder & Chairman

Yaron Kaiser has founded various Nasdaq and TASE traded deep- tech firms and serves has as an executive board member for numerus food- tech companies. He is a founding partner of

the BlueSoundWaves collective

led by Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary and Effie Epstein. Mr. Kaiser has wide experience in commercial and corporate law, IPOs, M&A, and corporate governance.

ARIK KAUFMAN

Co-Founder & CEO

Arik Kaufman has founded various Nasdaq and TASE traded food- tech firms. He is a founding partner of the BlueSoundWaves collective led by Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary and Effie Epstein. Mr.

Kaufman has extensive experience

in food-tech and biotech law, commercial negotiations, M&A transactions, and licensing agreements.

GUY HEFER

CFO

Guy Hefer has vast international business experience and a successful track record of transaction generation and execution. Mr. Hefer was CFO of a tech-focused holding company

and an investment banker at Bank

Leumi and Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank in Israel and the UK. Guy holds a BA in accounting and economics from Tel Aviv University.

DAN KOZLOVSKI

CTO

Dan Kozlovski specializes in R&D and product development and is an expert in 3D CAD. Mr. Kozlovski has more than 10 years' experience working in high-tech companies in the printing market, such as HP-

Indigo, Nano Dimension. He holds

a BSc degree in mechanical engineering and an executive MBA in management technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

STEAKHOLDER FOODS HIGHLIGHTS

59

ALTERNATIVE PROTEIN

MARKET OVERVIEW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meatech 3D Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 15:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,80 M 3,80 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 88,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arik Kaufman Chief Executive Officer
Guy Hefer Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Kaiser Legal Counsel
Dan Kozlovski Chief Technology Officer
Idan Gal Chief Research Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEAKHOLDER FOODS LTD.-92.50%4
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.10.57%45 694
CORTEVA, INC.31.81%44 783
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.30.79%23 996
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-14.19%15 205
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.2.56%10 069