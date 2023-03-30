Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Steakholder Foods Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTTCF   IL0010807209

STEAKHOLDER FOODS LTD.

(MTTCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:41:05 2023-03-28 am EDT
0.0199 USD   +9850.00%
05:45pSteakholder Foods : GENERAL MEETING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
03/13Industry Update : Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Working on Cultivated Avian Product for Singapore, Leading the Charge in Sustainable Food Solutions
AQ
03/07Steakholder Foods® Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan for Peace of Meat to Focus on a Cultivated Avian Product Launch for the Singaporean Market
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steakholder Foods : GENERAL MEETING RESULTS - Form 6-K

03/30/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on March 30, 2023, approved the following proposals brought before the meeting by the requisite majority for each proposal in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999, and the Company's articles of association, as described in the Proxy Statement which was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, on February 22, 2023, and sent in connection with the Meeting: to reelect each of Mr. Eli Arad and Mr. David Gerbi as Class I directors of the Company, to approve the compensation payable to Mr. Yaron Kaiser, the Chairman of our Board of Directors, to approve the 2022 Share Incentive Plan and to approve the reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member of KPMG International, as the Company's independent auditors..

The meeting did not approve the following proposals brought before the meeting by the requisite majority for each proposal: to approve the Company's compensation policy; to approve the compensation payable to the Company's current and future directors; and to approve the compensation payable to Mr. Arik Kaufman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

43,548,710 ordinary shares, representing approximately 25.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the record date, were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
This Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into all effective registration statements filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

EXTENSION OF TERM OF GUY HEFER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Due to a delay in the planned filing of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, and further to the Company's announcement that Mr. Guy Hefer, Chief Financial Officer of the Company would step down following the planned filing date of the annual report, the Company hereby announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved, and Mr. Hefer has agreed, that he shall continue serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer until after the actual submission of the annual report, which the Company expects to take place in a timely manner.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Meatech 3D Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:44:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STEAKHOLDER FOODS LTD.
05:45pSteakholder Foods : GENERAL MEETING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
03/13Industry Update : Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Working on Cultivated Avian Product for ..
AQ
03/07Steakholder Foods® Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan for Peace of Meat to Focus on..
PR
03/02Steakholder Foods Finance Chief Guy Hefer to Step Down; Successor Named
MT
03/02Steakholder Foods Ltd. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
02/23Steakholder Foods : Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/22Steakholder Foods : Eat meat sustainably. Be a Steakholder - Form 6-K
PU
02/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher on Monday
MT
02/13Steakholder Foods Says Approval for Physical Manipulation of Cultured Muscle Tissue Pat..
MT
02/13Steakholder Foods Announces Patent Approval in Canada
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,42 M 3,42 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart STEAKHOLDER FOODS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Steakholder Foods Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arik Kaufman Chief Executive Officer
Eitan Noah Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Kaiser Legal Counsel
Dan Kozlovski Chief Technology Officer
Idan Gal Chief Research Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEAKHOLDER FOODS LTD.9,850.00%3
CORTEVA, INC.1.97%42 714
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-1.29%37 883
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.1.48%18 779
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-5.48%13 948
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-0.39%8 307
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer