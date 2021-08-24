Log in
    MITO   US85789A1051

STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS CORP

(MITO)
Stealth Bio Seeks FDA Nod for Elamipretide Despite Agency's Concerns

08/24/2021 | 06:13am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. on Tuesday said it is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of elamipretide, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of the ultra-rare genetic condition Barth syndrome, but it warned that the agency might not accept its application.

Stealth said the FDA has recommended that more controlled data be generated to support a review of the application, but it noted that neither the agency nor the company has identified a feasible trial design due to the ultra-rare nature of the disease.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company said there are currently no approved therapies in the U.S. or Europe for Barth syndrome, which is characterized by progressive heart muscle weakness, exercise intolerance and debilitating fatigue.

Stealth said it believes clinical data that showed elamipretide-mediated improvements in assessments of exercise tolerance, strength and cardiac function that are unexpected in the natural course of the progressively debilitating disease could support a review of the application, and that it made the filing at the request of the patient community.

However, Stealth warned that given the FDA's view that the current data aren't insufficient to show substantial evidence of effectiveness, there is no assurance that the agency will file the new drug application.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 0813ET

