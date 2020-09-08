Log in
Stealth BioTherapeutics : Investor Presentation September 2020

09/08/2020

September 2020

Our forward-looking statements and disclaimers

This presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Stealth BioTherapeutics' plans, strategies and expectations for its preclinical and clinical advancement of its drug development programs including elamipretide, SBT-20, SBT-272, SBT-259 and SBT-550; the potential benefits of Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates; its key milestones for 2020; its plans regarding future data presentations; and its financial guidance regarding the period in which it will have capital available to fund its operations. The words "anticipate," "expect," "hope," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including: our ability to obtain additional funding; the ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates and future product candidates; the preclinical and clinical results for Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval; the potential advantages of Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of Stealth BioTherapeutics product candidates; Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Stealth BioTherapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2020 and any future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Stealth BioTherapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Platform potential rare and common diseases

Improved organ function with long-term therapy

Patient-focused targeting unmet needs

Elamipretide:

rare cardiomyopathies, geographic atrophy, LHON

Pipeline (SBT-272, SBT-550):

neurology

3 © 2020 Stealth BioTherapeutics.

TAZPORWeCELRAI(MBa(rdthrysAynMdDro)me)

Geographic atrophy growth rate left ventricular stroke volume (BL to Week 72 measured by FAF and OCT

OLE slope of ∆ p<0.0001);

less than expected by published natural history 6MWT (+107 meters; BL to Week 72 p=0.01)

Across rare and common

patient populations

Elamipretide normalizes dysfunctional mitochondrial morphology across diseases

Mouse model of diabetic retinopathy

Improved mitochondrial function observed across multiple models, including::

Dry age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy

Heart failure (reduced and preserved, ischemic and nonischemic, congenital (Barth, Becker) and acquired), acute and chronic kidney disease

Age-related skeletal muscle dysfunction, mitochondrial myopathy, Friedreich's ataxia

Szeto, Birk, Am J Physiol 2014

Szeto HH, Birk AV. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2014



Disclaimer

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
