StepStone Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

09/18/2020 | 11:55am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol “STEP.”

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with and has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of any of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
Attn: Prospectus Group
Telephone: (866) 803-9204

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282
Attn: Prospectus Department
Telephone: (866) 471-2526

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street, Second Floor
New York, New York 10014
Attn: Prospectus Department

About StepStone

StepStone is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. Its clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts
Shareholder Relations
shareholders@stepstoneglobal.com
(212) 351-6106

Media Relations
Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
