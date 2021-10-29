Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2021

Steel Authority of India Limited Standalone Cash Flow Statement (₹ crore) For the period ended For the period ended 30th September, 2021 30th September, 2020 A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit/(Loss) before tax 10897.78 (1374.34) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation expenses 2081.69 1963.10 Loss/Gain on disposal of fixed assets (net) 62.39 (71.62) Interest income (152.07) (105.92) Dividend income (42.70) (26.60) Finance costs 889.11 1585.01 Unrealised Loss/(Gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations 52.86 21.65 Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current investments (0.07) - Allowance for doubtful debts, loans and advances 50.25 36.21 Other allowances 122.75 30.10 Unclaimed balances and excess allowances written back (48.08) (82.75) Operating Profit before working capital changes 13913.91 1974.84 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 3.11 561.75 Loans, other financial assets and other assets 2181.58 (287.88) Trade payable 2765.39 525.61 Other financial liabilities and other liabilities (2764.13) 1676.91 Provisions 967.04 (1232.86) Inventories (1115.76) 3084.98 Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes 15951.14 6303.35 Income tax paid (net) (64.77) 14.66 Net cash flow from operating activities (A) 15886.37 6318.01 B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital (1838.92) (1254.59) work-in-progress) and intangibles Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment 89.89 116.61 Purchase of current and non-current investments 0.06 8.10 Movement in fixed deposits (net) (3.37) (1.58) Interest received 86.86 51.51 Dividend received 42.70 26.60 Net cash used in investing activities (B) (1622.78) (1053.35) C CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net) (8951.83) (6010.68) Lease liabilities 155.44 (71.56) Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net) (4178.10) 2546.85 Finance cost paid (1147.73) (1879.32) Net cash used in financing activities (C) (14122.22) (5414.71) D Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) 141.37 (150.05) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 468.40 153.43 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 609.77 3.38 The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these standalone financial statements.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454 REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003 Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2021 ₹ Crore unless stated otherwise STANDALONE Quarter ended Half Year ended Year ended Sl. No. Particulars 30th September, 30th June, 30th September, 30th September, 30th September, 31st March, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1 Income (a) Revenue from operations 26826.92 20642.38 16923.61 47469.30 25991.09 69110.02 (b) Other income 230.61 110.38 197.61 340.99 475.34 1011.69 Total Income 27057.53 20752.76 17121.22 47810.29 26466.43 70121.71 2 Expenses a) Cost of materials consumed 8607.95 6347.34 5772.84 14955.29 10132.78 23136.17 b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress 559.10 (790.13) 2956.39 (231.03) 2616.91 4268.58 and by-products c) Employee benefits expense 3334.34 2769.48 2038.72 6103.82 4031.63 10445.94 d) Finance costs 439.00 502.97 720.37 941.97 1606.66 2817.14 e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses 1055.62 1026.07 989.79 2081.69 1963.10 4102.00 f) Other expenses 7308.63 5752.14 4255.18 13060.77 7712.08 18531.28 Total Expenses 21304.64 15607.87 16733.29 36912.51 28063.16 63301.11 3 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax 5752.89 5144.89 387.93 10897.78 (1596.73) 6820.60 Add / (Less): Exceptional items - - 222.39 - 222.39 58.43 4 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 5752.89 5144.89 610.32 10897.78 (1374.34) 6879.03 Less: Tax expense Current tax - - - - - 12.05 Deferred tax 1449.27 1294.87 217.00 2744.14 (497.39) 3016.96 Total tax expense 1449.27 1294.87 217.00 2744.14 (497.39) 3029.01 5 Net Profit / (Loss) for the period 4303.62 3850.02 393.32 8153.64 (876.95) 3850.02 Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) A (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 68.02 (32.52) 2.03 35.50 4.25 374.16 (ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to (16.80) 8.23 (0.94) (8.57) (1.46) (93.63) profit or loss 6 Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period 4354.84 3825.73 394.41 8180.57 (874.16) 4130.55 7 Paid-up Equity Share Capital (face value of ₹ 10/- each) 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 8 Reserves excluding revaluation reserve 46890.27 34772.69 39364.35 9 Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised) 1. Basic (₹) 10.42 9.32 0.95 19.74 (2.12) 9.32 2. Diluted (₹) 10.42 9.32 0.95 19.74 (2.12) 9.32 10 Debt Equity Ratio 0.48 1.30 0.87 11 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times) 1.05 0.00 0.36 12 Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times) 10.76 0.01 2.86 Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454 REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003 Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in STANDALONE SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ₹ Crore unless stated otherwise STANDALONE Quarter ended Half Year ended Year ended Particulars 30th September, 30th June, 30th September, 30th September, 30th September, 31st March, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Segment revenue from operations - Bhilai Steel Plant 7067.25 5575.19 4528.25 12642.44 7655.87 19948.79 - Durgapur Steel Plant 2809.49 2511.51 2194.82 5321.00 3473.72 8788.14 - Rourkela Steel Plant 6538.86 5918.39 4356.89 12457.25 6019.09 17672.21 - Bokaro Steel Plant 6393.01 6446.18 4707.14 12839.19 6604.64 18627.95 - IISCO Steel Plant 3217.45 2055.04 2000.55 5272.49 3470.91 8309.23 - Alloy Steels Plant 239.19 201.45 144.77 440.64 207.83 553.15 - Salem Steel Plant 750.05 441.93 439.36 1191.98 627.46 1713.27 - Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant 92.94 68.39 30.35 161.33 48.46 168.32 - Others 2187.47 317.77 0.98 2505.24 545.97 1225.61 Total segment revenue 29295.71 23535.85 18403.11 52831.56 28653.95 77006.67 Less: Inter-segment revenue 2468.79 2893.47 1479.50 5362.26 2662.86 7896.65 Net revenue from operations 26826.92 20642.38 16923.61 47469.30 25991.09 69110.02 Segment results (Profit / (Loss) before interest, exceptional items and tax) - Bhilai Steel Plant 1050.25 1137.95 556.75 2188.20 390.93 2320.14 - Durgapur Steel Plant 314.63 635.08 83.14 949.71 21.45 973.19 - Rourkela Steel Plant 2128.57 1771.53 649.05 3900.10 156.38 3117.82 - Bokaro Steel Plant 2033.92 1933.89 502.49 3967.81 114.53 2935.98 - IISCO Steel Plant 358.58 231.68 (205.84) 590.26 (481.98) 513.30 - Alloy Steels Plant (8.05) 10.32 (17.28) 2.27 (50.81) (70.83) - Salem Steel Plant 48.29 15.52 (35.10) 63.81 (94.21) (54.20) - Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (2.74) (8.17) (19.54) (10.91) (41.35) (50.06) - Others 268.44 (79.94) (405.37) 188.50 (5.01) (47.60) Total 6191.89 5647.86 1108.30 11839.75 9.93 9637.74 Less: Finance costs 439.00 502.97 720.37 941.97 1606.66 2817.14 Less: Exceptional items - - (222.39) - (222.39) (58.43) Profit / (Loss) before Tax 5752.89 5144.89 610.32 10897.78 (1374.34) 6879.03 Segment Assets - Bhilai Steel Plant 30817.11 31116.81 32211.66 30817.11 32211.66 31122.24 - Durgapur Steel Plant 6295.25 6312.25 6586.31 6295.25 6586.31 6232.20 - Rourkela Steel Plant 22974.43 23196.41 23193.87 22974.43 23193.87 23040.23 - Bokaro Steel Plant 20757.23 20511.50 20067.81 20757.23 20067.81 20639.31 - IISCO Steel Plant 16092.45 16469.03 16998.14 16092.45 16998.14 16551.10 - Alloy Steels Plant 525.08 552.38 540.72 525.08 540.72 545.00 - Salem Steel Plant 2268.63 2485.65 2371.22 2268.63 2371.22 2300.83 - Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant 299.67 320.46 316.68 299.67 316.68 326.76 - Others 13671.38 13656.72 14186.33 13671.38 14186.33 14607.27 Unallocated Assets 1837.21 1801.99 4291.69 1837.21 4291.69 1794.72 Total 115538.44 116423.20 120764.43 115538.44 120764.43 117159.66 Segment Liabilities - Bhilai Steel Plant 9161.05 9162.99 8144.69 9161.05 8144.69 8705.53 - Durgapur Steel Plant 3024.90 3026.42 2618.68 3024.90 2618.68 2823.31 - Rourkela Steel Plant 6581.94 6385.93 5142.99 6581.94 5142.99 5686.67 - Bokaro Steel Plant 7104.62 6133.91 4355.92 7104.62 4355.92 5242.73 - IISCO Steel Plant 1512.93 1500.13 1472.73 1512.93 1472.73 1548.56 - Alloy Steels Plant 217.32 221.47 209.22 217.32 209.22 213.34 - Salem Steel Plant 464.93 461.39 337.16 464.93 337.16 439.49 - Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant 47.30 45.18 54.44 47.30 54.44 46.15 - Others 11067.61 10398.35 13637.79 11067.61 13637.79 27967.82 Unallocated Liabilities 25335.04 31766.82 45887.59 25335.04 45887.59 20991.18 Total 64517.64 69102.59 81861.21 64517.64 81861.21 73664.78 Note : Operating Segments have been identified in line with the Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454 REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003 Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in STANDALONE STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (₹ crore) STANDALONE As at As at Particulars 30.09.2021 31.03.2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS (1) Non-current assets (a) Property, plant and equipment 64425.15 64115.26 (b) Capital work-in-progress 7898.77 8878.48 (c) Right of use assets 2060.57 2054.13 (d) Investment property 1.08 1.09 (e) Intangible assets 1423.16 1429.28 (f) Inventories 4288.91 4236.26 (g) Financial assets (i) Investments 1610.29 1595.01 (ii) Loans 693.79 636.45 (iii) Other financial assets 341.41 453.99 (h) Current tax assets (net) 281.55 216.78 (i) Other non-current assets 4221.78 1566.81 Total non-current assets 87246.46 85183.54 (2) Current assets (a) Inventories 16215.65 15272.04 (b) Financial assets (i) Trade receivables 8087.26 8138.84 (ii) Cash and cash equivalents 609.77 468.40 (iii) Bank balances other than (ii) above 215.49 212.12 (iv) Loans 41.52 36.42 (v) Other financial assets 1147.88 1477.32 (c) Other current assets 1961.83 6353.97 28279.40 31959.11 Assets classified as held for sale 12.58 17.01 Total current assets 28291.98 31976.12 TOTAL ASSETS 115538.44 117159.66 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (1) Equity (a) Equity share capital 4130.53 4130.53 (b) Other equity 46890.27 39364.35 Total equity 51020.80 43494.88 (2) Non-current liabilities (a) Financial liabilities (i) Borrowings 8954.74 17906.57 (ia) Lease liabilities 1938.42 1819.39 (ii) Trade payables (a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises - - (b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro and small enterprises - - (iii) Other financial liabilities 3627.13 1231.07 (b) Provisions 4339.88 4525.89 (c) Deferred tax liabilities (net) 4005.87 1253.16 (d) Other non-current liabilities 436.98 439.97 Total non-current liabilities 23303.02 27176.05 (3) Current liabilities (a) Financial liabilities (i) Borrowings 13523.36 17701.46 (ia) Lease liabilities 285.57 249.16 (ii) Trade payables (a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises 74.96 103.57 (b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro and small enterprises 9704.84 6910.84 (iii) Other financial liabilities 11019.96 11916.76 (b) Other current liabilities 3400.98 7555.04 (c) Provisions 3192.89 2039.84 (d) Current tax liabilities (net) 12.06 12.06 Total current liabilities 41214.62 46488.73 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 115538.44 117159.66

Steel Authority of India Limited Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (₹ crore) For the period ended For the period ended 30th September, 2021 30th September, 2020 A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit/(Loss) before tax 11007.09 (1270.00) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation expenses 2082.12 1963.48 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (net) 69.37 - Interest income (154.62) (108.03) Finance costs 889.11 1585.01 Unrealised Loss/(Gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations 52.86 21.65 Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current investments (0.07) - Bad debts and provision for doubtful advances/receivables 50.25 36.21 Other provisions 122.82 30.18 Share of profit from joint ventures (216.61) (122.56) Unclaimed balances and excess provisions written back (51.07) (82.75) Operating Profit before working capital changes 13851.25 2053.19 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (1012.09) 575.55 Loans, other financial assets and other assets 3206.24 (292.13) Trade payable 2766.02 523.50 Other financial liabilities and other liabilities (2667.27) 1682.30 Provisions 964.46 (1233.72) Inventories (1097.73) 3111.33 Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes 16010.88 6420.02 Income tax paid (net) (68.12) 12.80 Net cash flow from operating activities (A) 15942.76 6432.82 B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital (1728.20) (1277.19) work-in-progress) and intangibles Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment 83.00 44.99 Purchase of current and non-current investments 0.06 8.10 Movement in fixed deposits (net) (50.60) 31.29 Interest received 88.19 53.62 Net cash used in investing activities (B) (1607.55) (1139.19) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net) (8951.83) (5964.56) Lease liabilities 155.43 (71.56) Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net) (4178.10) 2546.85 Finance cost paid (1243.73) (1879.32) Net cash used in financing activities (C) (14218.23) (5368.59) D Increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) 116.98 (74.96) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 518.28 190.54 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 635.26 115.58 The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.