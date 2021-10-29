Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2021

|
Steel Authority of India Limited
|
|
|
Standalone Cash Flow Statement
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
|
For the period ended
|
For the period ended
|
|
|
30th September, 2021
|
30th September, 2020
|
A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Profit/(Loss) before tax
|
10897.78
|
(1374.34)
|
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
2081.69
|
1963.10
|
|
Loss/Gain on disposal of fixed assets (net)
|
62.39
|
(71.62)
|
|
Interest income
|
(152.07)
|
(105.92)
|
|
Dividend income
|
(42.70)
|
(26.60)
|
|
Finance costs
|
889.11
|
1585.01
|
|
Unrealised Loss/(Gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations
|
52.86
|
21.65
|
|
Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current investments
|
(0.07)
|
-
|
|
Allowance for doubtful debts, loans and advances
|
50.25
|
36.21
|
|
Other allowances
|
122.75
|
30.10
|
|
Unclaimed balances and excess allowances written back
|
(48.08)
|
(82.75)
|
|
Operating Profit before working capital changes
|
13913.91
|
1974.84
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
3.11
|
561.75
|
|
Loans, other financial assets and other assets
|
2181.58
|
(287.88)
|
|
Trade payable
|
2765.39
|
525.61
|
|
Other financial liabilities and other liabilities
|
(2764.13)
|
1676.91
|
|
Provisions
|
967.04
|
(1232.86)
|
|
Inventories
|
(1115.76)
|
3084.98
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes
|
15951.14
|
6303.35
|
|
Income tax paid (net)
|
(64.77)
|
14.66
|
|
Net cash flow from operating activities (A)
|
15886.37
|
6318.01
|
B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital
|
(1838.92)
|
(1254.59)
|
|
work-in-progress) and intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment
|
89.89
|
116.61
|
|
Purchase of current and non-current investments
|
0.06
|
8.10
|
|
Movement in fixed deposits (net)
|
(3.37)
|
(1.58)
|
|
Interest received
|
86.86
|
51.51
|
|
Dividend received
|
42.70
|
26.60
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
|
(1622.78)
|
(1053.35)
|
C CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net)
|
(8951.83)
|
(6010.68)
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
155.44
|
(71.56)
|
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net)
|
(4178.10)
|
2546.85
|
|
Finance cost paid
|
(1147.73)
|
(1879.32)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities (C)
|
(14122.22)
|
(5414.71)
|
D
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)
|
141.37
|
(150.05)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
468.40
|
153.43
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
609.77
|
3.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these standalone financial statements.
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in
Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2021
₹ Crore unless stated otherwise
|
|
|
|
|
STANDALONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Half Year ended
|
Year ended
|
Sl. No.
|
Particulars
|
30th September,
|
30th June,
|
30th September,
|
30th September,
|
30th September,
|
31st March,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Revenue from operations
|
26826.92
|
20642.38
|
16923.61
|
47469.30
|
25991.09
|
69110.02
|
|
(b) Other income
|
230.61
|
110.38
|
197.61
|
340.99
|
475.34
|
1011.69
|
|
Total Income
|
27057.53
|
20752.76
|
17121.22
|
47810.29
|
26466.43
|
70121.71
|
2
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Cost of materials consumed
|
8607.95
|
6347.34
|
5772.84
|
14955.29
|
10132.78
|
23136.17
|
|
b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress
|
559.10
|
(790.13)
|
2956.39
|
(231.03)
|
2616.91
|
4268.58
|
|
and by-products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Employee benefits expense
|
3334.34
|
2769.48
|
2038.72
|
6103.82
|
4031.63
|
10445.94
|
|
d) Finance costs
|
439.00
|
502.97
|
720.37
|
941.97
|
1606.66
|
2817.14
|
|
e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
1055.62
|
1026.07
|
989.79
|
2081.69
|
1963.10
|
4102.00
|
|
f) Other expenses
|
7308.63
|
5752.14
|
4255.18
|
13060.77
|
7712.08
|
18531.28
|
|
Total Expenses
|
21304.64
|
15607.87
|
16733.29
|
36912.51
|
28063.16
|
63301.11
|
3
|
Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax
|
5752.89
|
5144.89
|
387.93
|
10897.78
|
(1596.73)
|
6820.60
|
|
Add / (Less): Exceptional items
|
-
|
-
|
222.39
|
-
|
222.39
|
58.43
|
4
|
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
|
5752.89
|
5144.89
|
610.32
|
10897.78
|
(1374.34)
|
6879.03
|
|
Less: Tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12.05
|
|
Deferred tax
|
1449.27
|
1294.87
|
217.00
|
2744.14
|
(497.39)
|
3016.96
|
|
Total tax expense
|
1449.27
|
1294.87
|
217.00
|
2744.14
|
(497.39)
|
3029.01
|
5
|
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
|
4303.62
|
3850.02
|
393.32
|
8153.64
|
(876.95)
|
3850.02
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
68.02
|
(32.52)
|
2.03
|
35.50
|
4.25
|
374.16
|
|
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to
|
(16.80)
|
8.23
|
(0.94)
|
(8.57)
|
(1.46)
|
(93.63)
|
|
profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period
|
4354.84
|
3825.73
|
394.41
|
8180.57
|
(874.16)
|
4130.55
|
7
|
Paid-up Equity Share Capital (face value of ₹ 10/- each)
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
8
|
Reserves excluding revaluation reserve
|
|
|
|
46890.27
|
34772.69
|
39364.35
|
9
|
Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Basic (₹)
|
10.42
|
9.32
|
0.95
|
19.74
|
(2.12)
|
9.32
|
|
2. Diluted (₹)
|
10.42
|
9.32
|
0.95
|
19.74
|
(2.12)
|
9.32
|
10
|
Debt Equity Ratio
|
|
|
|
0.48
|
1.30
|
0.87
|
11
|
Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times)
|
|
|
|
1.05
|
0.00
|
0.36
|
12
|
Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times)
|
|
|
|
10.76
|
0.01
|
2.86
Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in
STANDALONE SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
₹ Crore unless stated otherwise
|
|
|
|
|
STANDALONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Half Year ended
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
30th September,
|
30th June,
|
|
30th September,
|
30th September,
|
30th September,
|
31st March,
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Segment revenue from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
7067.25
|
5575.19
|
|
4528.25
|
12642.44
|
7655.87
|
19948.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
2809.49
|
2511.51
|
|
2194.82
|
5321.00
|
3473.72
|
8788.14
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
6538.86
|
5918.39
|
|
4356.89
|
12457.25
|
6019.09
|
17672.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
6393.01
|
6446.18
|
|
4707.14
|
12839.19
|
6604.64
|
18627.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
3217.45
|
2055.04
|
|
2000.55
|
5272.49
|
3470.91
|
8309.23
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
239.19
|
201.45
|
|
144.77
|
440.64
|
207.83
|
553.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
750.05
|
441.93
|
|
439.36
|
1191.98
|
627.46
|
1713.27
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
92.94
|
68.39
|
|
30.35
|
161.33
|
48.46
|
168.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Others
|
2187.47
|
317.77
|
|
0.98
|
2505.24
|
545.97
|
1225.61
|
Total segment revenue
|
29295.71
|
23535.85
|
|
18403.11
|
52831.56
|
28653.95
|
77006.67
|
Less: Inter-segment revenue
|
2468.79
|
2893.47
|
|
1479.50
|
5362.26
|
2662.86
|
7896.65
|
Net revenue from operations
|
26826.92
|
20642.38
|
|
16923.61
|
47469.30
|
25991.09
|
69110.02
|
Segment results (Profit / (Loss) before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest, exceptional items and tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
1050.25
|
1137.95
|
|
556.75
|
2188.20
|
390.93
|
2320.14
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
314.63
|
635.08
|
|
83.14
|
949.71
|
21.45
|
973.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
2128.57
|
1771.53
|
|
649.05
|
3900.10
|
156.38
|
3117.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
2033.92
|
1933.89
|
|
502.49
|
3967.81
|
114.53
|
2935.98
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
358.58
|
231.68
|
|
(205.84)
|
590.26
|
(481.98)
|
513.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
(8.05)
|
10.32
|
|
(17.28)
|
2.27
|
(50.81)
|
(70.83)
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
48.29
|
15.52
|
|
(35.10)
|
63.81
|
(94.21)
|
(54.20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
(2.74)
|
(8.17)
|
|
(19.54)
|
(10.91)
|
(41.35)
|
(50.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Others
|
268.44
|
(79.94)
|
|
(405.37)
|
188.50
|
(5.01)
|
(47.60)
|
Total
|
6191.89
|
5647.86
|
|
1108.30
|
11839.75
|
9.93
|
9637.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Finance costs
|
439.00
|
502.97
|
|
720.37
|
941.97
|
1606.66
|
2817.14
|
Less: Exceptional items
|
-
|
-
|
|
(222.39)
|
-
|
(222.39)
|
(58.43)
|
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
|
5752.89
|
5144.89
|
|
610.32
|
10897.78
|
(1374.34)
|
6879.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
30817.11
|
31116.81
|
|
32211.66
|
30817.11
|
32211.66
|
31122.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
6295.25
|
6312.25
|
|
6586.31
|
6295.25
|
6586.31
|
6232.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
22974.43
|
23196.41
|
|
23193.87
|
22974.43
|
23193.87
|
23040.23
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
20757.23
|
20511.50
|
|
20067.81
|
20757.23
|
20067.81
|
20639.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
16092.45
|
16469.03
|
|
16998.14
|
16092.45
|
16998.14
|
16551.10
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
525.08
|
552.38
|
|
540.72
|
525.08
|
540.72
|
545.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
2268.63
|
2485.65
|
|
2371.22
|
2268.63
|
2371.22
|
2300.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
299.67
|
320.46
|
|
316.68
|
299.67
|
316.68
|
326.76
|
- Others
|
13671.38
|
13656.72
|
|
14186.33
|
13671.38
|
14186.33
|
14607.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated Assets
|
1837.21
|
1801.99
|
|
4291.69
|
1837.21
|
4291.69
|
1794.72
|
Total
|
115538.44
|
116423.20
|
|
120764.43
|
115538.44
|
120764.43
|
117159.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
9161.05
|
9162.99
|
|
8144.69
|
9161.05
|
8144.69
|
8705.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
3024.90
|
3026.42
|
|
2618.68
|
3024.90
|
2618.68
|
2823.31
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
6581.94
|
6385.93
|
|
5142.99
|
6581.94
|
5142.99
|
5686.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
7104.62
|
6133.91
|
|
4355.92
|
7104.62
|
4355.92
|
5242.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
1512.93
|
1500.13
|
|
1472.73
|
1512.93
|
1472.73
|
1548.56
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
217.32
|
221.47
|
|
209.22
|
217.32
|
209.22
|
213.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
464.93
|
461.39
|
|
337.16
|
464.93
|
337.16
|
439.49
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
47.30
|
45.18
|
|
54.44
|
47.30
|
54.44
|
46.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Others
|
11067.61
|
10398.35
|
|
13637.79
|
11067.61
|
13637.79
|
27967.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated Liabilities
|
25335.04
|
31766.82
|
|
45887.59
|
25335.04
|
45887.59
|
20991.18
|
Total
|
64517.64
|
69102.59
|
|
81861.21
|
64517.64
|
81861.21
|
73664.78
|
Note :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Segments have been identified in line with the Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments.
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in
STANDALONE STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
STANDALONE
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
Particulars
|
30.09.2021
|
31.03.2021
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
(1) Non-current assets
|
|
|
(a) Property, plant and equipment
|
64425.15
|
64115.26
|
(b) Capital work-in-progress
|
7898.77
|
8878.48
|
(c) Right of use assets
|
2060.57
|
2054.13
|
(d) Investment property
|
1.08
|
1.09
|
(e) Intangible assets
|
1423.16
|
1429.28
|
(f) Inventories
|
4288.91
|
4236.26
|
(g) Financial assets
|
|
|
(i) Investments
|
1610.29
|
1595.01
|
(ii) Loans
|
693.79
|
636.45
|
(iii) Other financial assets
|
341.41
|
453.99
|
(h) Current tax assets (net)
|
281.55
|
216.78
|
(i) Other non-current assets
|
4221.78
|
1566.81
|
Total non-current assets
|
87246.46
|
85183.54
|
(2) Current assets
|
|
|
(a) Inventories
|
16215.65
|
15272.04
|
(b) Financial assets
|
|
|
(i) Trade receivables
|
8087.26
|
8138.84
|
(ii) Cash and cash equivalents
|
609.77
|
468.40
|
(iii) Bank balances other than (ii) above
|
215.49
|
212.12
|
(iv) Loans
|
41.52
|
36.42
|
(v) Other financial assets
|
1147.88
|
1477.32
|
(c) Other current assets
|
1961.83
|
6353.97
|
|
28279.40
|
31959.11
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
12.58
|
17.01
|
Total current assets
|
28291.98
|
31976.12
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
115538.44
|
117159.66
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
(1) Equity
|
|
|
(a) Equity share capital
|
4130.53
|
4130.53
|
(b) Other equity
|
46890.27
|
39364.35
|
Total equity
|
51020.80
|
43494.88
|
(2) Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
(a) Financial liabilities
|
|
|
(i) Borrowings
|
8954.74
|
17906.57
|
(ia) Lease liabilities
|
1938.42
|
1819.39
|
(ii) Trade payables
|
|
|
(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises
|
-
|
-
|
(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro
|
|
|
and small enterprises
|
-
|
-
|
(iii) Other financial liabilities
|
3627.13
|
1231.07
|
(b) Provisions
|
4339.88
|
4525.89
|
(c) Deferred tax liabilities (net)
|
4005.87
|
1253.16
|
(d) Other non-current liabilities
|
436.98
|
439.97
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
23303.02
|
27176.05
|
(3) Current liabilities
|
|
|
(a) Financial liabilities
|
|
|
(i) Borrowings
|
13523.36
|
17701.46
|
(ia) Lease liabilities
|
285.57
|
249.16
|
(ii) Trade payables
|
|
|
(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises
|
74.96
|
103.57
|
(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro
|
|
|
and small enterprises
|
9704.84
|
6910.84
|
(iii) Other financial liabilities
|
11019.96
|
11916.76
|
(b) Other current liabilities
|
3400.98
|
7555.04
|
(c) Provisions
|
3192.89
|
2039.84
|
(d) Current tax liabilities (net)
|
12.06
|
12.06
|
Total current liabilities
|
41214.62
|
46488.73
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
115538.44
|
117159.66
|
Steel Authority of India Limited
|
|
|
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
For the period ended
|
For the period ended
|
|
30th September, 2021
|
30th September, 2020
|
A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Profit/(Loss) before tax
|
11007.09
|
(1270.00)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
2082.12
|
1963.48
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets (net)
|
69.37
|
-
|
Interest income
|
(154.62)
|
(108.03)
|
Finance costs
|
889.11
|
1585.01
|
Unrealised Loss/(Gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations
|
52.86
|
21.65
|
Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current investments
|
(0.07)
|
-
|
Bad debts and provision for doubtful advances/receivables
|
50.25
|
36.21
|
Other provisions
|
122.82
|
30.18
|
Share of profit from joint ventures
|
(216.61)
|
(122.56)
|
Unclaimed balances and excess provisions written back
|
(51.07)
|
(82.75)
|
Operating Profit before working capital changes
|
13851.25
|
2053.19
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
(1012.09)
|
575.55
|
Loans, other financial assets and other assets
|
3206.24
|
(292.13)
|
Trade payable
|
2766.02
|
523.50
|
Other financial liabilities and other liabilities
|
(2667.27)
|
1682.30
|
Provisions
|
964.46
|
(1233.72)
|
Inventories
|
(1097.73)
|
3111.33
|
Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes
|
16010.88
|
6420.02
|
Income tax paid (net)
|
(68.12)
|
12.80
|
Net cash flow from operating activities (A)
|
15942.76
|
6432.82
|
B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital
|
(1728.20)
|
(1277.19)
|
work-in-progress) and intangibles
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment
|
83.00
|
44.99
|
Purchase of current and non-current investments
|
0.06
|
8.10
|
Movement in fixed deposits (net)
|
(50.60)
|
31.29
|
Interest received
|
88.19
|
53.62
|
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
|
(1607.55)
|
(1139.19)
-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net)
|
(8951.83)
|
(5964.56)
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
155.43
|
(71.56)
|
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net)
|
(4178.10)
|
2546.85
|
|
Finance cost paid
|
(1243.73)
|
(1879.32)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities (C)
|
(14218.23)
|
(5368.59)
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)
|
116.98
|
(74.96)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
518.28
|
190.54
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|
635.26
|
115.58
The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 00:46:02 UTC.