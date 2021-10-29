Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Steel Authority of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2021

10/29/2021 | 08:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steel Authority of India Limited

Standalone Cash Flow Statement

(₹ crore)

For the period ended

For the period ended

30th September, 2021

30th September, 2020

A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(Loss) before tax

10897.78

(1374.34)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

2081.69

1963.10

Loss/Gain on disposal of fixed assets (net)

62.39

(71.62)

Interest income

(152.07)

(105.92)

Dividend income

(42.70)

(26.60)

Finance costs

889.11

1585.01

Unrealised Loss/(Gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations

52.86

21.65

Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current investments

(0.07)

-

Allowance for doubtful debts, loans and advances

50.25

36.21

Other allowances

122.75

30.10

Unclaimed balances and excess allowances written back

(48.08)

(82.75)

Operating Profit before working capital changes

13913.91

1974.84

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables

3.11

561.75

Loans, other financial assets and other assets

2181.58

(287.88)

Trade payable

2765.39

525.61

Other financial liabilities and other liabilities

(2764.13)

1676.91

Provisions

967.04

(1232.86)

Inventories

(1115.76)

3084.98

Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes

15951.14

6303.35

Income tax paid (net)

(64.77)

14.66

Net cash flow from operating activities (A)

15886.37

6318.01

B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital

(1838.92)

(1254.59)

work-in-progress) and intangibles

Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment

89.89

116.61

Purchase of current and non-current investments

0.06

8.10

Movement in fixed deposits (net)

(3.37)

(1.58)

Interest received

86.86

51.51

Dividend received

42.70

26.60

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

(1622.78)

(1053.35)

C CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net)

(8951.83)

(6010.68)

Lease liabilities

155.44

(71.56)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net)

(4178.10)

2546.85

Finance cost paid

(1147.73)

(1879.32)

Net cash used in financing activities (C)

(14122.22)

(5414.71)

D

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)

141.37

(150.05)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

468.40

153.43

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

609.77

3.38

The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these standalone financial statements.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2021

Crore unless stated otherwise

STANDALONE

Quarter ended

Half Year ended

Year ended

Sl. No.

Particulars

30th September,

30th June,

30th September,

30th September,

30th September,

31st March,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

1

Income

(a) Revenue from operations

26826.92

20642.38

16923.61

47469.30

25991.09

69110.02

(b) Other income

230.61

110.38

197.61

340.99

475.34

1011.69

Total Income

27057.53

20752.76

17121.22

47810.29

26466.43

70121.71

2

Expenses

a) Cost of materials consumed

8607.95

6347.34

5772.84

14955.29

10132.78

23136.17

b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress

559.10

(790.13)

2956.39

(231.03)

2616.91

4268.58

and by-products

c) Employee benefits expense

3334.34

2769.48

2038.72

6103.82

4031.63

10445.94

d) Finance costs

439.00

502.97

720.37

941.97

1606.66

2817.14

e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses

1055.62

1026.07

989.79

2081.69

1963.10

4102.00

f) Other expenses

7308.63

5752.14

4255.18

13060.77

7712.08

18531.28

Total Expenses

21304.64

15607.87

16733.29

36912.51

28063.16

63301.11

3

Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax

5752.89

5144.89

387.93

10897.78

(1596.73)

6820.60

Add / (Less): Exceptional items

-

-

222.39

-

222.39

58.43

4

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

5752.89

5144.89

610.32

10897.78

(1374.34)

6879.03

Less: Tax expense

Current tax

-

-

-

-

-

12.05

Deferred tax

1449.27

1294.87

217.00

2744.14

(497.39)

3016.96

Total tax expense

1449.27

1294.87

217.00

2744.14

(497.39)

3029.01

5

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

4303.62

3850.02

393.32

8153.64

(876.95)

3850.02

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

A

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

68.02

(32.52)

2.03

35.50

4.25

374.16

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to

(16.80)

8.23

(0.94)

(8.57)

(1.46)

(93.63)

profit or loss

6

Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period

4354.84

3825.73

394.41

8180.57

(874.16)

4130.55

7

Paid-up Equity Share Capital (face value of ₹ 10/- each)

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

8

Reserves excluding revaluation reserve

46890.27

34772.69

39364.35

9

Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)

1. Basic (₹)

10.42

9.32

0.95

19.74

(2.12)

9.32

2. Diluted (₹)

10.42

9.32

0.95

19.74

(2.12)

9.32

10

Debt Equity Ratio

0.48

1.30

0.87

11

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times)

1.05

0.00

0.36

12

Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Number of times)

10.76

0.01

2.86

Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

STANDALONE SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Crore unless stated otherwise

STANDALONE

Quarter ended

Half Year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30th September,

30th June,

30th September,

30th September,

30th September,

31st March,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Segment revenue from operations

- Bhilai Steel Plant

7067.25

5575.19

4528.25

12642.44

7655.87

19948.79

- Durgapur Steel Plant

2809.49

2511.51

2194.82

5321.00

3473.72

8788.14

- Rourkela Steel Plant

6538.86

5918.39

4356.89

12457.25

6019.09

17672.21

- Bokaro Steel Plant

6393.01

6446.18

4707.14

12839.19

6604.64

18627.95

- IISCO Steel Plant

3217.45

2055.04

2000.55

5272.49

3470.91

8309.23

- Alloy Steels Plant

239.19

201.45

144.77

440.64

207.83

553.15

- Salem Steel Plant

750.05

441.93

439.36

1191.98

627.46

1713.27

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

92.94

68.39

30.35

161.33

48.46

168.32

- Others

2187.47

317.77

0.98

2505.24

545.97

1225.61

Total segment revenue

29295.71

23535.85

18403.11

52831.56

28653.95

77006.67

Less: Inter-segment revenue

2468.79

2893.47

1479.50

5362.26

2662.86

7896.65

Net revenue from operations

26826.92

20642.38

16923.61

47469.30

25991.09

69110.02

Segment results (Profit / (Loss) before

interest, exceptional items and tax)

- Bhilai Steel Plant

1050.25

1137.95

556.75

2188.20

390.93

2320.14

- Durgapur Steel Plant

314.63

635.08

83.14

949.71

21.45

973.19

- Rourkela Steel Plant

2128.57

1771.53

649.05

3900.10

156.38

3117.82

- Bokaro Steel Plant

2033.92

1933.89

502.49

3967.81

114.53

2935.98

- IISCO Steel Plant

358.58

231.68

(205.84)

590.26

(481.98)

513.30

- Alloy Steels Plant

(8.05)

10.32

(17.28)

2.27

(50.81)

(70.83)

- Salem Steel Plant

48.29

15.52

(35.10)

63.81

(94.21)

(54.20)

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

(2.74)

(8.17)

(19.54)

(10.91)

(41.35)

(50.06)

- Others

268.44

(79.94)

(405.37)

188.50

(5.01)

(47.60)

Total

6191.89

5647.86

1108.30

11839.75

9.93

9637.74

Less: Finance costs

439.00

502.97

720.37

941.97

1606.66

2817.14

Less: Exceptional items

-

-

(222.39)

-

(222.39)

(58.43)

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

5752.89

5144.89

610.32

10897.78

(1374.34)

6879.03

Segment Assets

- Bhilai Steel Plant

30817.11

31116.81

32211.66

30817.11

32211.66

31122.24

- Durgapur Steel Plant

6295.25

6312.25

6586.31

6295.25

6586.31

6232.20

- Rourkela Steel Plant

22974.43

23196.41

23193.87

22974.43

23193.87

23040.23

- Bokaro Steel Plant

20757.23

20511.50

20067.81

20757.23

20067.81

20639.31

- IISCO Steel Plant

16092.45

16469.03

16998.14

16092.45

16998.14

16551.10

- Alloy Steels Plant

525.08

552.38

540.72

525.08

540.72

545.00

- Salem Steel Plant

2268.63

2485.65

2371.22

2268.63

2371.22

2300.83

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

299.67

320.46

316.68

299.67

316.68

326.76

- Others

13671.38

13656.72

14186.33

13671.38

14186.33

14607.27

Unallocated Assets

1837.21

1801.99

4291.69

1837.21

4291.69

1794.72

Total

115538.44

116423.20

120764.43

115538.44

120764.43

117159.66

Segment Liabilities

- Bhilai Steel Plant

9161.05

9162.99

8144.69

9161.05

8144.69

8705.53

- Durgapur Steel Plant

3024.90

3026.42

2618.68

3024.90

2618.68

2823.31

- Rourkela Steel Plant

6581.94

6385.93

5142.99

6581.94

5142.99

5686.67

- Bokaro Steel Plant

7104.62

6133.91

4355.92

7104.62

4355.92

5242.73

- IISCO Steel Plant

1512.93

1500.13

1472.73

1512.93

1472.73

1548.56

- Alloy Steels Plant

217.32

221.47

209.22

217.32

209.22

213.34

- Salem Steel Plant

464.93

461.39

337.16

464.93

337.16

439.49

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

47.30

45.18

54.44

47.30

54.44

46.15

- Others

11067.61

10398.35

13637.79

11067.61

13637.79

27967.82

Unallocated Liabilities

25335.04

31766.82

45887.59

25335.04

45887.59

20991.18

Total

64517.64

69102.59

81861.21

64517.64

81861.21

73664.78

Note :

Operating Segments have been identified in line with the Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments.

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

STANDALONE STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

( crore)

STANDALONE

As at

As at

Particulars

30.09.2021

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

(1) Non-current assets

(a) Property, plant and equipment

64425.15

64115.26

(b) Capital work-in-progress

7898.77

8878.48

(c) Right of use assets

2060.57

2054.13

(d) Investment property

1.08

1.09

(e) Intangible assets

1423.16

1429.28

(f) Inventories

4288.91

4236.26

(g) Financial assets

(i) Investments

1610.29

1595.01

(ii) Loans

693.79

636.45

(iii) Other financial assets

341.41

453.99

(h) Current tax assets (net)

281.55

216.78

(i) Other non-current assets

4221.78

1566.81

Total non-current assets

87246.46

85183.54

(2) Current assets

(a) Inventories

16215.65

15272.04

(b) Financial assets

(i) Trade receivables

8087.26

8138.84

(ii) Cash and cash equivalents

609.77

468.40

(iii) Bank balances other than (ii) above

215.49

212.12

(iv) Loans

41.52

36.42

(v) Other financial assets

1147.88

1477.32

(c) Other current assets

1961.83

6353.97

28279.40

31959.11

Assets classified as held for sale

12.58

17.01

Total current assets

28291.98

31976.12

TOTAL ASSETS

115538.44

117159.66

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(1) Equity

(a) Equity share capital

4130.53

4130.53

(b) Other equity

46890.27

39364.35

Total equity

51020.80

43494.88

(2) Non-current liabilities

(a) Financial liabilities

(i) Borrowings

8954.74

17906.57

(ia) Lease liabilities

1938.42

1819.39

(ii) Trade payables

(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises

-

-

(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro

and small enterprises

-

-

(iii) Other financial liabilities

3627.13

1231.07

(b) Provisions

4339.88

4525.89

(c) Deferred tax liabilities (net)

4005.87

1253.16

(d) Other non-current liabilities

436.98

439.97

Total non-current liabilities

23303.02

27176.05

(3) Current liabilities

(a) Financial liabilities

(i) Borrowings

13523.36

17701.46

(ia) Lease liabilities

285.57

249.16

(ii) Trade payables

(a) total outstanding dues of micro and small enterprises

74.96

103.57

(b) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro

and small enterprises

9704.84

6910.84

(iii) Other financial liabilities

11019.96

11916.76

(b) Other current liabilities

3400.98

7555.04

(c) Provisions

3192.89

2039.84

(d) Current tax liabilities (net)

12.06

12.06

Total current liabilities

41214.62

46488.73

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

115538.44

117159.66

Steel Authority of India Limited

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

( crore)

For the period ended

For the period ended

30th September, 2021

30th September, 2020

A. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(Loss) before tax

11007.09

(1270.00)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

2082.12

1963.48

Loss on disposal of fixed assets (net)

69.37

-

Interest income

(154.62)

(108.03)

Finance costs

889.11

1585.01

Unrealised Loss/(Gain) on foreign exchange fluctuations

52.86

21.65

Loss/(Gain) on sale of non-current investments

(0.07)

-

Bad debts and provision for doubtful advances/receivables

50.25

36.21

Other provisions

122.82

30.18

Share of profit from joint ventures

(216.61)

(122.56)

Unclaimed balances and excess provisions written back

(51.07)

(82.75)

Operating Profit before working capital changes

13851.25

2053.19

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables

(1012.09)

575.55

Loans, other financial assets and other assets

3206.24

(292.13)

Trade payable

2766.02

523.50

Other financial liabilities and other liabilities

(2667.27)

1682.30

Provisions

964.46

(1233.72)

Inventories

(1097.73)

3111.33

Cash flow from operating activities post working capital changes

16010.88

6420.02

Income tax paid (net)

(68.12)

12.80

Net cash flow from operating activities (A)

15942.76

6432.82

B CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant & equipment (including capital

(1728.20)

(1277.19)

work-in-progress) and intangibles

Proceeds from sale/disposal of property, plant & equipment

83.00

44.99

Purchase of current and non-current investments

0.06

8.10

Movement in fixed deposits (net)

(50.60)

31.29

Interest received

88.19

53.62

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

(1607.55)

(1139.19)

  1. CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from long-term borrowings (net)

(8951.83)

(5964.56)

Lease liabilities

155.43

(71.56)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings (net)

(4178.10)

2546.85

Finance cost paid

(1243.73)

(1879.32)

Net cash used in financing activities (C)

(14218.23)

(5368.59)

D

Increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)

116.98

(74.96)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

518.28

190.54

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

635.26

115.58

The cash flow statement has been prepared using the Indirect Method as set out in Ind AS-7, Statement of Cash Flows. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 00:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
10/29Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2021
PU
10/01STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL Sustainability Report 2020-21
PU
09/30STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : 49th AGM-Transcript
PU
09/29Steel Authority of India Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21
CI
09/28STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL Chairman says Company ready to move to next realm of expan..
PU
09/20STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/06Steel Authority of India Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21
CI
08/27MARKET CHATTER : Steel Authority Of India Aims to Lower Debt Significantly in FY22
MT
08/25NTPC : in Talks with Steel Authority of India to Offload 50% Stake in JV
MT
08/25NTPC Reportedly Looks to Sell Stake in JV with SAIL
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 944 B 12 607 M 12 607 M
Net income 2022 149 B 1 985 M 1 985 M
Net Debt 2022 353 B 4 707 M 4 707 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,12x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 475 B 6 336 M 6 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 65 564
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 115,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Sen Finance Director & Director
Soma Mondal Chairman
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED55.20%6 358
ARCELORMITTAL55.32%31 855
NUCOR CORPORATION109.91%30 923
TATA STEEL LIMITED104.59%20 912
POSCO8.82%19 489
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION50.53%16 068