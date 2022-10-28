Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Steel Authority of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
78.90 INR   -4.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Agreement signed between SAIL and AAI for facilitating commercial operation of Airport at Rourkela under RCS UDAN scheme

10/28/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
New Delhi, 28th October, 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) have signed an Operation and Management (O & M) agreement today in New Delhi for facilitating commercial operations from Rourkela in the state of Odisha. SAIL, in 2018, had signed a MOU for use of its own Airport, under the UDAN scheme, for operation of commercial flights. Now, SAIL has signed the O&M contract with AAI, through its Rourkela Steel Plant, for facilitating commencement of commercial flight from Rourkela. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided financial support for the up-gradation of this Airport. The Government of Odisha will provide the security, fire services and ambulance services besides helping with other local clearances. AAI, on behalf of SAIL - Rourkela Steel Plant, will operate and manage the airport.

The Airport will provide relief to all air travelers from the industrial town of Rourkela and the surrounding areas. The commencement of air services is also important in view of forthcoming Hockey World Cup where 20 out of the total 44 matches are being held at Rourkela during January 2023. This global event will witness a huge footfall to Rourkela during the period and the requirement of air connectivity to the city will be a major necessity for logistical reasons.

SAIL, one of the largest steel companies in the country and a 'Maharatna' CPSE has been actively participating in the development of peripheral areas around its production facilities. This endeavour, in the public interest, is likely to boost economic activities in this region.

Date: 28.10.2022

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 03:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 026 B 12 461 M 12 461 M
Net income 2023 41 820 M 508 M 508 M
Net Debt 2023 138 B 1 672 M 1 672 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,01x
Yield 2023 3,75%
Capitalization 326 B 3 958 M 3 958 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 62 181
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Tulsiani Executive Director & Director-Finance
Soma Mondal Chairman
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Arvind Kumar Singh Director-Technical, Projects & Raw Materials
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED-26.36%3 958
NUCOR18.70%34 824
ARCELORMITTAL-18.17%19 511
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.57.03%17 113
TATA STEEL LIMITED-8.64%15 485
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION9.18%12 954