Steel Authority of India : Agreement signed between SAIL and AAI for facilitating commercial operation of Airport at Rourkela under RCS UDAN scheme

New Delhi, 28th October, 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) have signed an Operation and Management (O & M) agreement today in New Delhi for facilitating commercial operations from Rourkela in the state of Odisha. SAIL, in 2018, had signed a MOU for use of its own Airport, under the UDAN scheme, for operation of commercial flights. Now, SAIL has signed the O&M contract with AAI, through its Rourkela Steel Plant, for facilitating commencement of commercial flight from Rourkela. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided financial support for the up-gradation of this Airport. The Government of Odisha will provide the security, fire services and ambulance services besides helping with other local clearances. AAI, on behalf of SAIL - Rourkela Steel Plant, will operate and manage the airport.



The Airport will provide relief to all air travelers from the industrial town of Rourkela and the surrounding areas. The commencement of air services is also important in view of forthcoming Hockey World Cup where 20 out of the total 44 matches are being held at Rourkela during January 2023. This global event will witness a huge footfall to Rourkela during the period and the requirement of air connectivity to the city will be a major necessity for logistical reasons.

SAIL, one of the largest steel companies in the country and a 'Maharatna' CPSE has been actively participating in the development of peripheral areas around its production facilities. This endeavour, in the public interest, is likely to boost economic activities in this region.

Date: 28.10.2022