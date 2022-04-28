Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Steel Authority of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-26
97.25 INR   -0.92%
10:07aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Cessation
PU
04/27Steel Authority of India Limited Appoints K.Jayaprasad as Independent Director
CI
04/25Exclusive-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -sources
RE
Steel Authority of India : Cessation

04/28/2022 | 10:07am EDT
4k

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

No.CA-17(44)/2022

28*^ April,2022

The General Manager(MO)

The Asstt. Vice President

Bombay Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.

Through BSE Listing Centre

Through NEAPS

Sub: Change in Composition of SAIL Board.

Dear Sir,

In terms ofthe requirements ofSEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that Ministry of Steel

(MOS) vide its order dated 27^ April 2022, has appointed Shri Abhijit

Narendra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, as Government Director on the Board of Directors of Steel Authority ofIndia Limited(SAIL)vice Shri Puneet Kansal, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel with immediate effect, and

until further orders.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

r

(M.B. Balakrishnan)

Company Secretary

^

-■ 110 003,

: 011-2436 7481-86, 011-2436 7015,

: www.sail.co.in

Ispat Bhawan, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110 003, Phone : 011-2436 7481-86, Fax :: 011-2436 7015, Website : www.sail.co.in

37

PAN No. AAACS7062F ^ ^ f3fr ^ itcT

Corporate Identity No. L27109DL1973 GOI006454 There's a little bit of SAIL in everybody's life

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 B 13 290 M 13 290 M
Net income 2022 123 B 1 609 M 1 609 M
Net Debt 2022 256 B 3 340 M 3 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,14x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 404 B 5 273 M 5 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 65 564
Free-Float -
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 97,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soma Mondal Chairman
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Ajay Arora Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED-9.24%5 244
NUCOR39.28%42 291
ARCELORMITTAL-0.39%26 873
TATA STEEL LIMITED12.15%19 878
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.41.97%16 700
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.1.28%16 557