Steel Authority of India : Cessation

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
No.CA-17(44)/2022
28*^ April,2022
The General Manager(MO)
The Asstt. Vice President
Bombay Stock Exchange
National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.
Through BSE Listing Centre
Through NEAPS
Sub: Change in Composition of SAIL Board.
Dear Sir,
In terms ofthe requirements ofSEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that Ministry of Steel
(MOS) vide its order dated 27^ April 2022, has appointed Shri Abhijit
Narendra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, as Government Director on the Board of Directors of Steel Authority ofIndia Limited(SAIL)vice Shri Puneet Kansal, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel with immediate effect, and
until further orders.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
(M.B. Balakrishnan)
Company Secretary
