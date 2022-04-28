Steel Authority of India : Cessation

4k

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

No.CA-17(44)/2022

28*^ April,2022

The General Manager(MO)

The Asstt. Vice President

Bombay Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.

Through BSE Listing Centre

Through NEAPS

Sub: Change in Composition of SAIL Board.

Dear Sir,

In terms ofthe requirements ofSEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that Ministry of Steel

(MOS) vide its order dated 27^ April 2022, has appointed Shri Abhijit

Narendra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, as Government Director on the Board of Directors of Steel Authority ofIndia Limited(SAIL)vice Shri Puneet Kansal, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel with immediate effect, and

until further orders.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

r

(M.B. Balakrishnan)

Company Secretary

