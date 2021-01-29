Steel Authority of India : Consolidated Financial Results 9M 2020-21

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2020

₹ Crore unless stated otherwise

CONSOLIDATED

Quarter ended Nine Months ended Year ended

Sl. No. Particulars 31st December, 30th September, 31st December, 31st December, 31st December, 31st March,

2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited

1 Income

(a) Revenue from operations 19835.71 16925.49 16542.48 45828.72 45492.33 61664.16

(b) Other income 161.60 172.08 172.39 612.37 502.91 905.79

Total Income 19997.31 17097.57 16714.87 46441.09 45995.24 62569.95

2 Expenses

a) Cost of materials consumed 6521.75 5796.63 7075.49 16696.63 22665.40 29371.73

b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress 1014.63 2944.98 1928.92 3628.36 (493.88) (5577.63)

and by-products

c) Employee benefits expense 2347.34 2042.66 2028.27 6386.82 6041.87 8797.32

d) Finance costs 670.09 720.37 849.38 2276.75 2578.13 3486.76

e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses 981.44 990.00 926.39 2944.92 2700.27 3755.73

f) Other expenses 4871.56 4238.99 4504.19 12532.06 13517.02 18857.02

Total Expenses 16406.81 16733.63 17312.64 44465.54 47008.81 58690.93

3 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items, share of net Profit

/ (Loss) of investment accounted for using equity method 3590.50 363.94 (597.77) 1975.55 (1013.57) 3879.02

and Tax

Share of Profit / (Loss) in investments accounted for using 221.70 73.90 98.92 344.26 212.20 194.32

equity method

Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax 3812.20 437.84 (498.85) 2319.81 (801.37) 4073.34

Add / (Less): Exceptional items 2.48 222.39 - 224.87 - (771.76)

4 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 3814.68 660.23 (498.85) 2544.68 (801.37) 3301.58

Less: Tax expense

Current tax 1.49 0.73 2.33 3.72 6.52 229.79

Deferred tax {refer note 4(d)} 2344.99 222.98 (197.07) 1862.71 (320.54) 1,099.52

MAT credit - - - - - (214.75)

Current tax (earlier years) - - 39.46 - 39.46 66.31

5 Net Profit / (Loss) for the period 1468.20 436.52 (343.57) 678.25 (526.81) 2120.71

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

A (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 12.47 2.03 10.77 16.72 17.34 (179.90)

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to (2.44) (0.94) (2.22) (3.90) (3.75) 62.48

profit or loss

B (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss (46.98) (44.42) (7.11) (131.75) 36.11 143.45

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit - - - - - -

or loss

6 Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period 1431.25 393.19 (342.13) 559.32 (477.11) 2146.74

7 Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of ₹ 10/- each) 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53 4130.53

8 Other equity excluding revaluation reserve 37939.03 34751.60 37379.70

9 Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)

1. Basic (₹) 3.55 1.06 (0.83) 1.64 (1.28) 5.13

2. Diluted (₹) 3.55 1.06 (0.83) 1.64 (1.28) 5.13