STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
Steel Authority of India : Consolidated Financial Results 9M 2020-21

01/29/2021 | 12:36pm EST
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2020

₹ Crore unless stated otherwise

CONSOLIDATED

Quarter ended

Nine Months ended

Year ended

Sl. No.

Particulars

31st December,

30th September,

31st December,

31st December,

31st December,

31st March,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

1

Income

(a) Revenue from operations

19835.71

16925.49

16542.48

45828.72

45492.33

61664.16

(b) Other income

161.60

172.08

172.39

612.37

502.91

905.79

Total Income

19997.31

17097.57

16714.87

46441.09

45995.24

62569.95

2

Expenses

a) Cost of materials consumed

6521.75

5796.63

7075.49

16696.63

22665.40

29371.73

b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress

1014.63

2944.98

1928.92

3628.36

(493.88)

(5577.63)

and by-products

c) Employee benefits expense

2347.34

2042.66

2028.27

6386.82

6041.87

8797.32

d) Finance costs

670.09

720.37

849.38

2276.75

2578.13

3486.76

e) Depreciation and amortisation expenses

981.44

990.00

926.39

2944.92

2700.27

3755.73

f) Other expenses

4871.56

4238.99

4504.19

12532.06

13517.02

18857.02

Total Expenses

16406.81

16733.63

17312.64

44465.54

47008.81

58690.93

3

Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items, share of net Profit

/ (Loss) of investment accounted for using equity method

3590.50

363.94

(597.77)

1975.55

(1013.57)

3879.02

and Tax

Share of Profit / (Loss) in investments accounted for using

221.70

73.90

98.92

344.26

212.20

194.32

equity method

Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax

3812.20

437.84

(498.85)

2319.81

(801.37)

4073.34

Add / (Less): Exceptional items

2.48

222.39

-

224.87

-

(771.76)

4

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

3814.68

660.23

(498.85)

2544.68

(801.37)

3301.58

Less: Tax expense

Current tax

1.49

0.73

2.33

3.72

6.52

229.79

Deferred tax {refer note 4(d)}

2344.99

222.98

(197.07)

1862.71

(320.54)

1,099.52

MAT credit

-

-

-

-

-

(214.75)

Current tax (earlier years)

-

-

39.46

-

39.46

66.31

5

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

1468.20

436.52

(343.57)

678.25

(526.81)

2120.71

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

A

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

12.47

2.03

10.77

16.72

17.34

(179.90)

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to

(2.44)

(0.94)

(2.22)

(3.90)

(3.75)

62.48

profit or loss

B

(i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(46.98)

(44.42)

(7.11)

(131.75)

36.11

143.45

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

or loss

6

Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for the period

1431.25

393.19

(342.13)

559.32

(477.11)

2146.74

7

Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face Value of ₹ 10/- each)

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

4130.53

8

Other equity excluding revaluation reserve

37939.03

34751.60

37379.70

9

Earnings per equity share (of ₹10/- each) (not annualised)

1. Basic (₹)

3.55

1.06

(0.83)

1.64

(1.28)

5.13

2. Diluted (₹)

3.55

1.06

(0.83)

1.64

(1.28)

5.13

Note: Refer accompanying notes to the financial results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
