Steel Authority of India : Consolidated Segment Results 9M 2020-21

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454
REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003
Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
₹ Crore unless stated otherwise
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
Nine Months ended
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
31st December,
|
|
30th September,
|
|
31st December,
|
31st December,
|
31st December,
|
31st March,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Segment revenue from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
5672.71
|
|
4497.24
|
|
5316.65
|
13295.51
|
14053.01
|
19486.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
2563.85
|
|
2194.82
|
|
2074.99
|
6037.57
|
5668.82
|
7727.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
4575.22
|
|
3696.54
|
|
3179.12
|
9804.62
|
9354.11
|
12537.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
4924.20
|
|
4125.22
|
|
3629.50
|
10658.55
|
9988.90
|
13412.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
2145.27
|
|
2000.55
|
|
2170.94
|
5616.18
|
5755.50
|
7752.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
157.39
|
|
144.77
|
|
168.22
|
365.22
|
576.94
|
714.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
542.61
|
|
439.36
|
|
417.42
|
1170.07
|
1240.84
|
1573.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
43.31
|
|
30.35
|
|
34.15
|
91.77
|
76.54
|
100.59
|
- Others
|
1589.74
|
|
1276.14
|
|
1038.63
|
3830.68
|
3490.20
|
4736.86
|
Total segment revenue
|
22214.30
|
|
18404.99
|
|
18029.62
|
50870.17
|
50204.86
|
68041.46
|
Less: Inter-segment revenue
|
2378.59
|
|
1479.50
|
|
1487.14
|
5041.45
|
4712.53
|
6377.30
|
Net revenue from operations
|
19835.71
|
|
16925.49
|
|
16542.48
|
45828.72
|
45492.33
|
61664.16
|
Segment results (Profit / (Loss) before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest, exceptional items and tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
771.20
|
|
542.19
|
|
712.99
|
1152.60
|
1729.08
|
3398.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
451.58
|
|
83.14
|
|
(77.88)
|
473.03
|
(153.65)
|
(107.87)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
1068.36
|
|
331.31
|
|
(205.40)
|
997.28
|
(147.51)
|
321.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
1056.54
|
|
207.16
|
|
(65.97)
|
920.39
|
200.63
|
468.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
147.24
|
|
(205.84)
|
|
(152.25)
|
(334.74)
|
(407.76)
|
(432.97)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
(12.21)
|
|
(17.28)
|
|
(22.48)
|
(63.02)
|
(39.94)
|
(63.71)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
11.27
|
|
(35.10)
|
|
(57.58)
|
(82.94)
|
(198.21)
|
(227.93)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
(7.01)
|
|
(19.54)
|
|
(19.71)
|
(48.36)
|
(62.58)
|
(73.85)
|
- Others
|
995.31
|
|
272.17
|
|
238.81
|
1582.31
|
856.70
|
4277.76
|
Total
|
4482.28
|
|
1158.21
|
|
350.53
|
4596.55
|
1776.76
|
7560.10
|
Less: Finance costs
|
670.08
|
|
720.37
|
|
849.38
|
2276.74
|
2578.13
|
3486.76
|
Less: Exceptional items
|
(2.48)
|
|
(222.39)
|
|
-
|
(224.87)
|
-
|
771.76
|
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
|
3814.68
|
|
660.23
|
|
(498.85)
|
2544.68
|
(801.37)
|
3301.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
31409.84
|
|
32172.25
|
|
32291.41
|
31409.84
|
32291.41
|
32783.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
6392.58
|
|
6586.31
|
|
6801.31
|
6392.58
|
6801.31
|
6892.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
20805.06
|
|
20801.41
|
|
20546.24
|
20805.06
|
20546.24
|
21078.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
14910.60
|
|
14998.65
|
|
16023.19
|
14910.60
|
16023.19
|
16174.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
16625.87
|
|
16998.14
|
|
18294.93
|
16625.87
|
18294.93
|
18106.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
532.56
|
|
540.72
|
|
577.50
|
532.56
|
577.50
|
564.29
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
2392.97
|
|
2371.22
|
|
2519.67
|
2392.97
|
2519.67
|
2485.32
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
323.85
|
|
316.68
|
|
361.93
|
323.85
|
361.93
|
347.12
|
- Others
|
28265.34
|
|
27813.63
|
|
23769.04
|
28265.34
|
23769.04
|
28495.48
|
Total
|
121658.67
|
|
122599.01
|
|
121185.22
|
121658.67
|
121185.22
|
126927.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bhilai Steel Plant
|
8424.91
|
|
8120.87
|
|
7895.84
|
8424.91
|
7895.84
|
8530.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Durgapur Steel Plant
|
2710.80
|
|
2618.68
|
|
2490.64
|
2710.80
|
2490.64
|
2549.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Rourkela Steel Plant
|
4589.02
|
|
4377.87
|
|
4361.56
|
4589.02
|
4361.56
|
4230.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Bokaro Steel Plant
|
2679.01
|
|
2574.86
|
|
3326.78
|
2679.01
|
3326.78
|
3185.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- IISCO Steel Plant
|
1632.17
|
|
1472.73
|
|
1569.22
|
1632.17
|
1569.22
|
1512.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Alloy Steels Plant
|
211.28
|
|
209.22
|
|
184.57
|
211.28
|
184.57
|
202.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Salem Steel Plant
|
406.60
|
|
337.16
|
|
334.69
|
406.60
|
334.69
|
312.33
|
- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant
|
53.46
|
|
54.44
|
|
58.78
|
53.46
|
58.78
|
56.15
|
- Others
|
32512.93
|
|
33928.27
|
|
31154.28
|
32512.93
|
31154.28
|
30277.15
|
Unallocated Liabilities
|
26368.92
|
|
28266.59
|
|
30926.72
|
26368.92
|
30926.72
|
34560.03
|
Total
|
79589.10
|
|
81960.69
|
|
82303.08
|
79589.10
|
82303.08
|
85417.40
|
Note :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Segments have been identified in line with the Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments.
