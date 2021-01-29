Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel Authority of India Limited    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Consolidated Segment Results 9M 2020-21

01/29/2021 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L27109DL1973GO1006454

REGISTERED OFFICE: ISPAT BHAWAN, LODI ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110 003

Tel: +91 11-24367481, Fax: +91- 11 24367015, E-mail: investor.relation@sail.in, Website: www.sail.co.in

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Crore unless stated otherwise

CONSOLIDATED

Quarter ended

Nine Months ended

Year ended

Particulars

31st December,

30th September,

31st December,

31st December,

31st December,

31st March,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Segment revenue from operations

- Bhilai Steel Plant

5672.71

4497.24

5316.65

13295.51

14053.01

19486.57

- Durgapur Steel Plant

2563.85

2194.82

2074.99

6037.57

5668.82

7727.08

- Rourkela Steel Plant

4575.22

3696.54

3179.12

9804.62

9354.11

12537.94

- Bokaro Steel Plant

4924.20

4125.22

3629.50

10658.55

9988.90

13412.36

- IISCO Steel Plant

2145.27

2000.55

2170.94

5616.18

5755.50

7752.11

- Alloy Steels Plant

157.39

144.77

168.22

365.22

576.94

714.40

- Salem Steel Plant

542.61

439.36

417.42

1170.07

1240.84

1573.55

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

43.31

30.35

34.15

91.77

76.54

100.59

- Others

1589.74

1276.14

1038.63

3830.68

3490.20

4736.86

Total segment revenue

22214.30

18404.99

18029.62

50870.17

50204.86

68041.46

Less: Inter-segment revenue

2378.59

1479.50

1487.14

5041.45

4712.53

6377.30

Net revenue from operations

19835.71

16925.49

16542.48

45828.72

45492.33

61664.16

Segment results (Profit / (Loss) before

interest, exceptional items and tax)

- Bhilai Steel Plant

771.20

542.19

712.99

1152.60

1729.08

3398.94

- Durgapur Steel Plant

451.58

83.14

(77.88)

473.03

(153.65)

(107.87)

- Rourkela Steel Plant

1068.36

331.31

(205.40)

997.28

(147.51)

321.20

- Bokaro Steel Plant

1056.54

207.16

(65.97)

920.39

200.63

468.53

- IISCO Steel Plant

147.24

(205.84)

(152.25)

(334.74)

(407.76)

(432.97)

- Alloy Steels Plant

(12.21)

(17.28)

(22.48)

(63.02)

(39.94)

(63.71)

- Salem Steel Plant

11.27

(35.10)

(57.58)

(82.94)

(198.21)

(227.93)

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

(7.01)

(19.54)

(19.71)

(48.36)

(62.58)

(73.85)

- Others

995.31

272.17

238.81

1582.31

856.70

4277.76

Total

4482.28

1158.21

350.53

4596.55

1776.76

7560.10

Less: Finance costs

670.08

720.37

849.38

2276.74

2578.13

3486.76

Less: Exceptional items

(2.48)

(222.39)

-

(224.87)

-

771.76

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

3814.68

660.23

(498.85)

2544.68

(801.37)

3301.58

Segment Assets

- Bhilai Steel Plant

31409.84

32172.25

32291.41

31409.84

32291.41

32783.83

- Durgapur Steel Plant

6392.58

6586.31

6801.31

6392.58

6801.31

6892.20

- Rourkela Steel Plant

20805.06

20801.41

20546.24

20805.06

20546.24

21078.70

- Bokaro Steel Plant

14910.60

14998.65

16023.19

14910.60

16023.19

16174.56

- IISCO Steel Plant

16625.87

16998.14

18294.93

16625.87

18294.93

18106.14

- Alloy Steels Plant

532.56

540.72

577.50

532.56

577.50

564.29

- Salem Steel Plant

2392.97

2371.22

2519.67

2392.97

2519.67

2485.32

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

323.85

316.68

361.93

323.85

361.93

347.12

- Others

28265.34

27813.63

23769.04

28265.34

23769.04

28495.48

Total

121658.67

122599.01

121185.22

121658.67

121185.22

126927.64

Segment Liabilities

- Bhilai Steel Plant

8424.91

8120.87

7895.84

8424.91

7895.84

8530.29

- Durgapur Steel Plant

2710.80

2618.68

2490.64

2710.80

2490.64

2549.61

- Rourkela Steel Plant

4589.02

4377.87

4361.56

4589.02

4361.56

4230.47

- Bokaro Steel Plant

2679.01

2574.86

3326.78

2679.01

3326.78

3185.82

- IISCO Steel Plant

1632.17

1472.73

1569.22

1632.17

1569.22

1512.93

- Alloy Steels Plant

211.28

209.22

184.57

211.28

184.57

202.62

- Salem Steel Plant

406.60

337.16

334.69

406.60

334.69

312.33

- Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant

53.46

54.44

58.78

53.46

58.78

56.15

- Others

32512.93

33928.27

31154.28

32512.93

31154.28

30277.15

Unallocated Liabilities

26368.92

28266.59

30926.72

26368.92

30926.72

34560.03

Total

79589.10

81960.69

82303.08

79589.10

82303.08

85417.40

Note :

Operating Segments have been identified in line with the Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
12:38pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Standalone Financial Results 9M 2020-21
PU
12:36pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Consolidated Notes to Financial Results December, 202..
PU
12:36pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Consolidated Financial Results 9M 2020-21
PU
12:36pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Consolidated Segment Results 9M 2020-21
PU
12:32pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Standalone Segment Results 9M 2020-21
PU
12:32pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Standalone Notes to Financial Results December, 2020
PU
01/22Brazil's Vale hires banks to sell coal assets in Mozambique - sources
RE
01/21Brazil's Vale hires banks to sell coal assets in Mozambique - sources
RE
01/14Sensex, Nifty end higher, investors await U.S. stimulus details
RE
01/14Indian Stocks End in Green; Hindustan Aeronautics Surges 9%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 644 B 8 838 M 8 838 M
Net income 2021 7 791 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 449 B 6 159 M 6 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 B 3 262 M 3 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 69 379
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 57,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soma Mondal Chairman
Amit Sen Director & Finance Director
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Puneet Kansal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED-22.27%3 234
ARCELORMITTAL-2.12%23 693
POSCO-8.09%17 628
NUCOR-5.38%15 196
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-7.45%10 847
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.05%9 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ