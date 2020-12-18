Steel Authority of India : Minister emphasizes role of SAIL plants in Mission Purvodaya to drive development of eastern India, during his Durgapur and IISCO plant visit

New Delhi, 18th December, 2020: Hon'ble Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan visited SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) and Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) situated in Burnpur and Durgapur at West Bengal, on 18 December, 2020. During his visit, Shri Pradhan reviewed the performance of both the Plants and took keen interest in the performance and various products produced from the modernized mills of these steel plants.



Outlining the role of SAIL Plants based in the eastern region of the Country in Mission Purvodaya, he said, 'Both IISCO and Durgapur steel plants of SAIL have an important role to play in the development of the eastern region as well as the nation. They are important players not only for the region but for the nation as a whole. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Mission Purvodaya will facilitate unleashing the true potential of the eastern region in the development of the nation. These integrated and modernized steel plants must work towards creating a sustainable production model which also facilitates the growth of downstream industries in and around the region'.





Shri Pradhan had launched the 'Mission Purvodaya' in steel sector wherein he had stressed driving the growth of eastern India through creation of integrated steel hub and adding significantly to the country's steel-making capacity.



He visited the Blast Furnace, Bar Mill and the Universal Structural Mill at ISP and while visiting DSP he went to the Bloom-cum-Round-Caster and the Wheel & Axle Plant. The Minister interacted with the employees during his visit and exhorted the collective to put in concerted efforts in enhancing the performance of the plants further. Shri Pradhan said, 'Many of the products of these two steel plants are already contributing towards imports substitution and strengthening the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The way forward should continue to emphasize the vocal for local'.





The Minister was accompanied by Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, Smt. Soma Mondal, Director (Commercial), SAIL, Shri Puneet Kansal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri Harinand Rai, Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials), SAIL and Shri AV Kamlakar, CEO, ISP & DSP and other officials during his visit.



