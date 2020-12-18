Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel Authority of India Limited    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Minister emphasizes role of SAIL plants in Mission Purvodaya to drive development of eastern India, during his Durgapur and IISCO plant visit

12/18/2020 | 10:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Delhi, 18th December, 2020: Hon'ble Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan visited SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) and Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) situated in Burnpur and Durgapur at West Bengal, on 18 December, 2020. During his visit, Shri Pradhan reviewed the performance of both the Plants and took keen interest in the performance and various products produced from the modernized mills of these steel plants.

Outlining the role of SAIL Plants based in the eastern region of the Country in Mission Purvodaya, he said, 'Both IISCO and Durgapur steel plants of SAIL have an important role to play in the development of the eastern region as well as the nation. They are important players not only for the region but for the nation as a whole. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Mission Purvodaya will facilitate unleashing the true potential of the eastern region in the development of the nation. These integrated and modernized steel plants must work towards creating a sustainable production model which also facilitates the growth of downstream industries in and around the region'.



Shri Pradhan had launched the 'Mission Purvodaya' in steel sector wherein he had stressed driving the growth of eastern India through creation of integrated steel hub and adding significantly to the country's steel-making capacity.

He visited the Blast Furnace, Bar Mill and the Universal Structural Mill at ISP and while visiting DSP he went to the Bloom-cum-Round-Caster and the Wheel & Axle Plant. The Minister interacted with the employees during his visit and exhorted the collective to put in concerted efforts in enhancing the performance of the plants further. Shri Pradhan said, 'Many of the products of these two steel plants are already contributing towards imports substitution and strengthening the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The way forward should continue to emphasize the vocal for local'.



The Minister was accompanied by Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, Smt. Soma Mondal, Director (Commercial), SAIL, Shri Puneet Kansal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri Harinand Rai, Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials), SAIL and Shri AV Kamlakar, CEO, ISP & DSP and other officials during his visit.

Date: 18.12.2020

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 03:18:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
03:19aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Minister emphasizes role of SAIL plants in Mission Pu..
PU
12/16STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL awarded with Golden Peacock Environment Manageme..
PU
12/04Sensex closes above 45,000 level as RBI raises GDP target
RE
11/30STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL Chairman calls for more synergy amongst CPSEs fo..
PU
11/27STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL intensifies its involvement in ‘Jan-Andola..
PU
11/09Steel Authority Of India Swings Back to Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/06STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL rebounds and posts Net Profit in second quarter ..
PU
11/05STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL posts 21% growth in October'20 sales over CPLY; ..
PU
11/05Steel Authority Of India Clocks Highest Ever October Sales
MT
10/22SAIL SURGING AHEAD WITH STEELY RESOL : Chairman SAIL during SAIL AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 622 B 8 461 M 8 461 M
Net income 2021 6 357 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net Debt 2021 473 B 6 434 M 6 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 239 B 3 246 M 3 247 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 69 379
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 57,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary Chairman & Finance Director
Amit Sen Director & Finance Director
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Soma Mondal Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED34.73%3 234
ARCELORMITTAL20.09%24 927
POSCO13.74%19 215
NUCOR-4.18%16 742
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.59%11 701
TATA STEEL LIMITED33.77%9 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ