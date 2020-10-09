Steel Authority of India : Nomination of Chairman, SAIL as Chairman of CII PSE Council

New Delhi, 30th September, 2020: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), one of the largest of its kind in the Country, has nominated Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL as the Chairman of its PSE Council.

This PSE Council plays a vital role in the overall functioning of CII, which works with Government and the public sector enterprises on various policy issues and serves as a reference point for the industry. Formed in 2007, the Council has grown from strength to strength over the years. Today, it consists of 96 members comprising 10 Maharatnas, 14 Navratnas and 72 Miniratnas. The CII Council has been taking up various transformative development agenda to build systematic and active engagements with the Central Public Sector Enterprises with the latest being focusing on the path charted by Hon'ble Prime Minister for a self-reliant India. Accordingly, the annual flagship event of the Council scheduled to be held shortly is being planned on the lines and visions of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Chairman of CII PSE Council acts as the key interface between government and the members of the Council. The Chairman also represents the Council in all the meetings and networking with the government/policy makers for taking forward the economic and enterprise policy advocacy framework.

On this appointment, Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary commented, 'Every responsibility comes with expectations towards fulfilment of related milestones. The position of Chairman CII PSE Council also carries with it the responsibility of protecting the interests of all member PSEs. CII is a premiere industry body acting as channel and platform for the industry and as the Chairman of its PSE Council, my focus would be on this aspect by channelizing their efforts towards building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.