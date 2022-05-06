Steel Authority of India : Postal Ballot March 2022 - Voting Results

|
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
|
No.CA-17(44)/2022
|
The General Manager(MO)
|
The Asstt. Vice President
|
Bombay Stock Exchange
|
National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.
|
Through BSE Listing Centre
|
Through NEAPS
5"' May,2022
Sub: Voting Results of Postal Ballot held from 5^^ April 2022 to 4*''
May 2022-Regulation 44 ofSEBl LODR Regulations,2015.
Dear Sir,
As per the requirement of Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please fmd attached herewith the details of Voting Results in the prescribed format and Report of the Scrutiniser in respect of the Postal Ballot held from 5* April 2022 to 4'" May 2022 of Steel Authority of India Limited.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
(M.B. Balakrishhan)
Company Secretary
End: As Above
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
DETAILS OF VOTING RESULTS UNDER REGULATION 44(3) OF THE SEBKLISTING
OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REOUIREMENTSL 2015
SI.No,
1
Particulars Postal Ballot vide Notice dated 29^'^ March,2022
3
Details
E-Voting from 5^" April, 2022 to 4^" May,2022
1459907
No.ofShareholders participated in the meeting held through VC/OAVM
Shareholders
Promoters and Group*
Public
Total
NOT APPLICABLE
XXX
(L:
|
SAIL
|
RESULTS OF POSTAL BALLOT HELD FROM 5TH APRIL, 2022 TO 4TH MAY,2022
|
ITEM NO.
|
1
|
SUBJECT
|
OF TO APPOINT SHRI ATANU BHOWMICK (DIN;08891338) AS A WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR
|
RESOLUTION
% of Votes
|
% of votes in
|
% of Votes
|
Mode of
|
No. of shares
|
No. of votes
|
polled on
|
No.of votes-
|
favour on
|
against on
|
voting
|
held
|
polled
|
outstanding
|
in favour
|
votes polled
|
votes polled
|
shares
|
(3)=[(2)/(l)l
|
{6)=[(4)/(2)]*
|
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
*100
|
100
|
00
|
E-Voting
|
2684714550
|
100.0000
|
2684714550
|
0
|
100.0000
|
0.0000
|
Poll
|
2684714550
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
Promoter Group
|
Postal Ballot
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
Total
|
2684714550
|
2684714550
|
100.0000
|
2684714550
|
0
|
100.0000
|
0.0000
|
E-Voting
|
523103372
|
85.3987
|
397213895
|
125889477
|
75.9341
|
24.0659
|
Public-
|
Poll
|
612542249
|
0.0000
|
0
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
institutions
|
Postal Ballot
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
Total
|
612542249
|
523103372
|
85.3987
|
397213895
|
125889477
|
75.9341
|
24.0659
|
E-Voting
|
7135028
|
0.8563
|
6909597
|
225431
|
96.8405
|
3.1595
|
Public- Non
|
Poll
|
833268490
|
0.0000
|
0
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
Institutions
|
Postal Ballot
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0
|
0
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
Total
|
833268490
|
7135028
|
0.8563
|
6909597
|
225431
|
96.8405
|
3.1595
|
Total
|
4130525289
|
3214952950
|
77.8340
|
3088838042
|
126114908
|
96.0772
|
3.9228
No. of votes - against
Category
Promoter and
(5)
A
amp
STEEL AUTHORITV OF INDIA LIMITED
Postal Ballot ofSAIL held from 5'" April 2022 to 4'° May,2022
ith
Declaration of Results
As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(IC) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)(Listing Regulations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic to conduct the Postal Ballot process through e-voting, the Company had provided the facility of e-voting to the Shareholders to enable them to cast their vote electronically on the Resolution proposed in the Notice ofPostal Ballot. The e-voting was open from 09:00 AM (1ST) on Tuesday, 5"^ April 2022 and ended at 5:00 PM(IST)on Wednesday,4'^ May,2022.
Shri Sachin Agarwal, Practising Company Secretary of M/s. Agarwal S. & Associates was appointed by the Company as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting in a fair & transparent manner. The Scrutinizer has carried out the scrutiny of all the electronic votes through e-voting cast upto 5:00 PM on 4"* May, 2022 and submitted the Report on 5^ May. 2022. A copy of the Scrutinizer's Report is enclosed.
The Result, as per the Scrutinizers' Report dated 5"^ May,2022, is as follows:
Particulars
Item
No.
(approx.)
1.
Ordinary Resolution.
To appoint Shri Atanu
Bhowmick
(DIN:08891338) as
a
Whole
Time
|
%
|
of
|
% of votes
|
votes
|
in
|
Against
|
Favour
|
(approx.)
|
3.92
96.08
Director
Based on the Report of the Scrutinizer, Resolution at Item No. 1 as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot has been duly approved by the Shareholders with requisite majority.
For Steel Authority ofIndia Limited
Soma Mondal
Chairman
Date: S"' May,2022
^
Scrutinizer's Report
[Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended]
To,
The Chairman
Steel Authority of India Limited, Ispat Bhawan, Lodi Road,
New Delhi-110003
Scrutinizer's Report on postal ballot voting by way of voting by electronic means in respect of passing of the resolution set-out in the notice dated 29*^March, 2022 through Postal Ballot.
Dear Sir,
I, Sachin Agarwal, Company Secretary in practice and Partner, M/s. Agarwal S. & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Delhi (C.P. No.5910) had been appointed as Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Steel Authority of India Limited ("the Company")for the purpose of scrutinizing the Postal Ballot voting conducted by way of e-voting process ("e-voting") in a fair and transparent manner on the resolution contained in the postal ballot notice dated 29^'^March, 2022 ("Notice") issued in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circular No.02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021 read with Circular No.20/2020 dated 5th May 2020, 14/2020 dated 8th April 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April 2020, 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, 10/2021 dated 23rd June, 2021and 20/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, allowing the companies to hold general meetings/conduct the Postal Ballot process, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "Applicable Circulars") to transact the special business as set out below by the process of Postal Ballot through electronic means (e-voting) only. Further, pursuant to Regulation 17(IC) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, approval of shareholders for appointment of a person on the Board of Directors Is taken at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, approval of the shareholders has been obtained through the process of said Postal Ballot.
The said appointment as Scrutinizer is under the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended ("the Rules"). As the Scrutinizer, I have to scrutinize the process of e-voting conducted for the postal ballot, using an electronic voting system on the dates referred to in the
Notice.