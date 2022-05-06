Steel Authority of India : Postal Ballot March 2022 - Voting Results

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED No.CA-17(44)/2022 The General Manager(MO) The Asstt. Vice President Bombay Stock Exchange National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd. Through BSE Listing Centre Through NEAPS 5"' May,2022

Sub: Voting Results of Postal Ballot held from 5^^ April 2022 to 4*''

May 2022-Regulation 44 ofSEBl LODR Regulations,2015.

Dear Sir,

As per the requirement of Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please fmd attached herewith the details of Voting Results in the prescribed format and Report of the Scrutiniser in respect of the Postal Ballot held from 5* April 2022 to 4'" May 2022 of Steel Authority of India Limited.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

(M.B. Balakrishhan)

Company Secretary

End: As Above

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

DETAILS OF VOTING RESULTS UNDER REGULATION 44(3) OF THE SEBKLISTING

OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REOUIREMENTSL 2015

SI.No,

1

Particulars Postal Ballot vide Notice dated 29^'^ March,2022

2 Total number of Shareholders on cut-off date -29'"' March,2022

3

Details

E-Voting from 5^" April, 2022 to 4^" May,2022

1459907

No.ofShareholders participated in the meeting held through VC/OAVM

Shareholders

Promoters and Group*

Public

Total

NOT APPLICABLE

SAIL RESULTS OF POSTAL BALLOT HELD FROM 5TH APRIL, 2022 TO 4TH MAY,2022 ITEM NO. 1 SUBJECT OF TO APPOINT SHRI ATANU BHOWMICK (DIN;08891338) AS A WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR RESOLUTION

% of Votes

% of votes in % of Votes Mode of No. of shares No. of votes polled on No.of votes- favour on against on voting held polled outstanding in favour votes polled votes polled shares (3)=[(2)/(l)l {6)=[(4)/(2)]* (7)=[(5)/(2)]*1 (1) (2) (4) *100 100 00 E-Voting 2684714550 100.0000 2684714550 0 100.0000 0.0000 Poll 2684714550 0 0.0000 0 0 0.0000 0.0000 Promoter Group Postal Ballot 0 0.0000 0 0 0.0000 0.0000 Total 2684714550 2684714550 100.0000 2684714550 0 100.0000 0.0000 E-Voting 523103372 85.3987 397213895 125889477 75.9341 24.0659 Public- Poll 612542249 0.0000 0 0 0.0000 0.0000 institutions Postal Ballot 0 0.0000 0 0 0.0000 0.0000 Total 612542249 523103372 85.3987 397213895 125889477 75.9341 24.0659 E-Voting 7135028 0.8563 6909597 225431 96.8405 3.1595 Public- Non Poll 833268490 0.0000 0 0 0.0000 0.0000 Institutions Postal Ballot 0 0.0000 0 0 0.0000 0.0000 Total 833268490 7135028 0.8563 6909597 225431 96.8405 3.1595 Total 4130525289 3214952950 77.8340 3088838042 126114908 96.0772 3.9228 No. of votes - against

Category

Promoter and

STEEL AUTHORITV OF INDIA LIMITED

Postal Ballot ofSAIL held from 5'" April 2022 to 4'° May,2022

ith

Declaration of Results

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(IC) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)(Listing Regulations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic to conduct the Postal Ballot process through e-voting, the Company had provided the facility of e-voting to the Shareholders to enable them to cast their vote electronically on the Resolution proposed in the Notice ofPostal Ballot. The e-voting was open from 09:00 AM (1ST) on Tuesday, 5"^ April 2022 and ended at 5:00 PM(IST)on Wednesday,4'^ May,2022.

Shri Sachin Agarwal, Practising Company Secretary of M/s. Agarwal S. & Associates was appointed by the Company as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting in a fair & transparent manner. The Scrutinizer has carried out the scrutiny of all the electronic votes through e-voting cast upto 5:00 PM on 4"* May, 2022 and submitted the Report on 5^ May. 2022. A copy of the Scrutinizer's Report is enclosed.

The Result, as per the Scrutinizers' Report dated 5"^ May,2022, is as follows:

Particulars

Item

No.

(approx.)

1.

Ordinary Resolution.

To appoint Shri Atanu

Bhowmick

(DIN:08891338) as

a

Whole

Time

% of % of votes votes in Against Favour (approx.) 3.92 96.08

Director

Based on the Report of the Scrutinizer, Resolution at Item No. 1 as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot has been duly approved by the Shareholders with requisite majority.

For Steel Authority ofIndia Limited

Soma Mondal

Chairman

Date: S"' May,2022

AGARWAL D. <> ASSOCIATES

D-427j 2ncl Floop, Ramphal Chowk, (Backside of Goyalsons) Palam Extn

Sector 7j Dwarka, New Delhi-110075

COMPANY SECRETARIES

Email Id: asacs20220gmail ¤ com

Phone:011-45052182

Scrutinizer's Report

[Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended]

To,

The Chairman

Steel Authority of India Limited, Ispat Bhawan, Lodi Road,

New Delhi-110003

Scrutinizer's Report on postal ballot voting by way of voting by electronic means in respect of passing of the resolution set-out in the notice dated 29*^March, 2022 through Postal Ballot.

Dear Sir,

I, Sachin Agarwal, Company Secretary in practice and Partner, M/s. Agarwal S. & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Delhi (C.P. No.5910) had been appointed as Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Steel Authority of India Limited ("the Company")for the purpose of scrutinizing the Postal Ballot voting conducted by way of e-voting process ("e-voting") in a fair and transparent manner on the resolution contained in the postal ballot notice dated 29^'^March, 2022 ("Notice") issued in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circular No.02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021 read with Circular No.20/2020 dated 5th May 2020, 14/2020 dated 8th April 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April 2020, 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, 10/2021 dated 23rd June, 2021and 20/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, allowing the companies to hold general meetings/conduct the Postal Ballot process, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "Applicable Circulars") to transact the special business as set out below by the process of Postal Ballot through electronic means (e-voting) only. Further, pursuant to Regulation 17(IC) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, approval of shareholders for appointment of a person on the Board of Directors Is taken at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, approval of the shareholders has been obtained through the process of said Postal Ballot.

The said appointment as Scrutinizer is under the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended ("the Rules"). As the Scrutinizer, I have to scrutinize the process of e-voting conducted for the postal ballot, using an electronic voting system on the dates referred to in the

Notice.