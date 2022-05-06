Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Steel Authority of India Limited
  News
  Summary
    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-04
94.10 INR   -0.79%
02:17aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Postal Ballot March 2022 - Voting Results
PU
04/28STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Cessation
PU
04/28Steel Authority of India Limited Announces Appointment of Abhijit Narendra as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Postal Ballot March 2022 - Voting Results

05/06/2022 | 02:17am EDT
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

No.CA-17(44)/2022

The General Manager(MO)

The Asstt. Vice President

Bombay Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange ofIndia Ltd.

Through BSE Listing Centre

Through NEAPS

5"' May,2022

Sub: Voting Results of Postal Ballot held from 5^^ April 2022 to 4*''

May 2022-Regulation 44 ofSEBl LODR Regulations,2015.

Dear Sir,

As per the requirement of Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please fmd attached herewith the details of Voting Results in the prescribed format and Report of the Scrutiniser in respect of the Postal Ballot held from 5* April 2022 to 4'" May 2022 of Steel Authority of India Limited.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

(M.B. Balakrishhan)

Company Secretary

End: As Above

^ 110 003, : 011-2436 7481-86, : 011-2436 7015, : www.saiI.co.in

Ispat Bhawan,Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003,Phone:011-2436 7481-86,Fax:011-2436 7015,Website:www.sail.co.in

PAN No. AAACS7062F

57

^

^^§3fT f^

Corporate Identity No. L27109DL1973 GOI006454 There's a little bit ofSAIL in everybody's life

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

DETAILS OF VOTING RESULTS UNDER REGULATION 44(3) OF THE SEBKLISTING

OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REOUIREMENTSL 2015

SI.No,

1

Particulars Postal Ballot vide Notice dated 29^'^ March,2022

  • 2 Total number of Shareholders on cut-off date -29'"' March,2022

3

Details

E-Voting from 5^" April, 2022 to 4^" May,2022

1459907

No.ofShareholders participated in the meeting held through VC/OAVM

Shareholders

Promoters and Group*

Public

Total

NOT APPLICABLE

XXX

(L:

AUTHO?i7Y?^0^!^

'spa. Bhawao, UodI

SAIL

RESULTS OF POSTAL BALLOT HELD FROM 5TH APRIL, 2022 TO 4TH MAY,2022

ITEM NO.

1

SUBJECT

OF TO APPOINT SHRI ATANU BHOWMICK (DIN;08891338) AS A WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR

RESOLUTION

% of Votes

% of votes in

% of Votes

Mode of

No. of shares

No. of votes

polled on

No.of votes-

favour on

against on

voting

held

polled

outstanding

in favour

votes polled

votes polled

shares

(3)=[(2)/(l)l

{6)=[(4)/(2)]*

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*1

(1)

(2)

(4)

*100

100

00

E-Voting

2684714550

100.0000

2684714550

0

100.0000

0.0000

Poll

2684714550

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

2684714550

2684714550

100.0000

2684714550

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

523103372

85.3987

397213895

125889477

75.9341

24.0659

Public-

Poll

612542249

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

institutions

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

612542249

523103372

85.3987

397213895

125889477

75.9341

24.0659

E-Voting

7135028

0.8563

6909597

225431

96.8405

3.1595

Public- Non

Poll

833268490

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Institutions

Postal Ballot

0

0.0000

0

0

0.0000

0.0000

Total

833268490

7135028

0.8563

6909597

225431

96.8405

3.1595

Total

4130525289

3214952950

77.8340

3088838042

126114908

96.0772

3.9228

No. of votes - against

Category

Promoter and

YLjh n«ra/Comparn^ &e,43 steel AUTHOR^ ^

(5)

A

amp

STEEL AUTHORITV OF INDIA LIMITED

Postal Ballot ofSAIL held from 5'" April 2022 to 4'° May,2022

ith

Declaration of Results

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(IC) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)(Listing Regulations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic to conduct the Postal Ballot process through e-voting, the Company had provided the facility of e-voting to the Shareholders to enable them to cast their vote electronically on the Resolution proposed in the Notice ofPostal Ballot. The e-voting was open from 09:00 AM (1ST) on Tuesday, 5"^ April 2022 and ended at 5:00 PM(IST)on Wednesday,4'^ May,2022.

Shri Sachin Agarwal, Practising Company Secretary of M/s. Agarwal S. & Associates was appointed by the Company as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting in a fair & transparent manner. The Scrutinizer has carried out the scrutiny of all the electronic votes through e-voting cast upto 5:00 PM on 4"* May, 2022 and submitted the Report on 5^ May. 2022. A copy of the Scrutinizer's Report is enclosed.

The Result, as per the Scrutinizers' Report dated 5"^ May,2022, is as follows:

Particulars

Item

No.

(approx.)

1.

Ordinary Resolution.

To appoint Shri Atanu

Bhowmick

(DIN:08891338) as

a

Whole

Time

%

of

% of votes

votes

in

Against

Favour

(approx.)

3.92

96.08

Director

Based on the Report of the Scrutinizer, Resolution at Item No. 1 as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot has been duly approved by the Shareholders with requisite majority.

For Steel Authority ofIndia Limited

Soma Mondal

Chairman

Date: S"' May,2022

^

- 110 003, : 011-2436 7481-86,^^ : 011-2436 7015, : www.sail.co.in

Ispat Bhawan, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110 003, Phone:011-2436 7481-86, Fax :011-2436 7015, Website : www.sail.co.in

PAN No. AAAC57062F ^^§3fT f itcT

Corporate Identity No.L27109DL1973GOI006454 There's a little bit ofSAIL in everybody's life

cs

AGARWAL D. <> ASSOCIATES

Aj^AntMiAi c O Afr-^^iA-rre-

D-427j 2ncl Floop, Ramphal Chowk, (Backside of Goyalsons) Palam Extn

Sector 7j Dwarka, New Delhi-110075

COMPANY SECRETARIES

Email Id: asacs20220gmail ¤ com

Phone:011-45052182

Scrutinizer's Report

[Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended]

To,

The Chairman

Steel Authority of India Limited, Ispat Bhawan, Lodi Road,

New Delhi-110003

Scrutinizer's Report on postal ballot voting by way of voting by electronic means in respect of passing of the resolution set-out in the notice dated 29*^March, 2022 through Postal Ballot.

Dear Sir,

I, Sachin Agarwal, Company Secretary in practice and Partner, M/s. Agarwal S. & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Delhi (C.P. No.5910) had been appointed as Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Steel Authority of India Limited ("the Company")for the purpose of scrutinizing the Postal Ballot voting conducted by way of e-voting process ("e-voting") in a fair and transparent manner on the resolution contained in the postal ballot notice dated 29^'^March, 2022 ("Notice") issued in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circular No.02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021 read with Circular No.20/2020 dated 5th May 2020, 14/2020 dated 8th April 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April 2020, 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, 10/2021 dated 23rd June, 2021and 20/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, allowing the companies to hold general meetings/conduct the Postal Ballot process, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "Applicable Circulars") to transact the special business as set out below by the process of Postal Ballot through electronic means (e-voting) only. Further, pursuant to Regulation 17(IC) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, approval of shareholders for appointment of a person on the Board of Directors Is taken at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, approval of the shareholders has been obtained through the process of said Postal Ballot.

The said appointment as Scrutinizer is under the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended ("the Rules"). As the Scrutinizer, I have to scrutinize the process of e-voting conducted for the postal ballot, using an electronic voting system on the dates referred to in the

Notice.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 06:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 B 13 304 M 13 304 M
Net income 2022 123 B 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net Debt 2022 256 B 3 344 M 3 344 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,04x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 389 B 5 079 M 5 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 65 564
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 94,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soma Mondal Chairman
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Puneet Sharma Head-Communications & Information Technology
Ajay Arora Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED-12.18%5 079
NUCOR23.36%41 105
ARCELORMITTAL-6.40%25 838
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.56%20 214
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%17 444
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.31.16%16 890